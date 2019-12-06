U.S. Services PMI Growth - Good But Falling Or Weak And Improving

One tells us that growth is good but slowing down, the other that it's pretty mediocre but improving.

We can rather take our choice with the U.S. services PMI this month as the two different versions, ISM and IHS, are giving us different readings.

US services PMIs

We have two major monthly purchasing managers indices for the US services sector, one from the Institute of Supply Management and one from IHS Markit. When they're giving different readings - as now - we've got to work out who we want to believe. Myself I run with IHS Markit on the grounds that it's a real survey of the economy, with proper sample weightings, rather than a survey of the members of a particular industry association.

As a result I'm reading this as saying that growth in the services sector is pretty weak, mediocre even, but rising. As opposed to what ISM is telling us, that's it's been quite strong but is now weakening. Any change in Fed policy is thus off into the future.

ISM services PMI

We have the numbers for the Institute of Supply Management version of the services PMI for the US:

“The NMI® registered 53.9 percent, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the October reading of 54.7 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a slightly slower rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 51.6 percent, 5.4 percentage points lower than the October reading of 57 percent, reflecting growth for the 124th consecutive month."

That's a considerable slowdown in that activity index. Which isn't really quite what other numbers about the economy seem to be telling us. Yes, it's entirely true that we're not in the middle of a massive boom but that much of a deceleration?

The thing is the ISM version is what is generally read in the markets. It's the version taken as useful by Moody's Analytics for example:

(ISM services PMI from Moody's Analytics)

Of which they say:

The U.S. nonmanufacturing sector, which makes up the bulk of the economy, maintained its expansion in November. Although the ISM's composite index slipped from 54.7 in October to 53.9 in November, the decrease merely points to a narrowing of growth.

The problem with this is that if we're going to use statistics to judge how the economy is doing then we want to be sure that the statistics we're using are in fact usefully reflecting the economy. It's, to put it mildly, not obvious that the ISM numbers are all that accurate.

IHS Markit services PMI

We also have the IHS Markit services PMI which is telling us something a little different.

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 51.6 in November, up from 50.6 in October and in line with the 'flash' figure, indicating a further upturn in output across the U.S. service sector. The expansion was only marginal and well below the long-run series trend. Nonetheless, the rate of growth accelerated to a four-month high which companies attributed to an uptick in client demand.

Well, is the US services sector slowing in its pace of expansion from a nice and reasonable rate or is it increasing from a low one? We'd rather like to know - after all, this is why we're looking at the statistics in the first place, to try and work out what's happening.

(US services PMI from IHS Markit)

So, we've got to decide.

There's a nice little discussion of the differences with the manufacturing PMIs over here on Seeking Alpha. We can also go and listen to IHS Markit themselves on the issue.

Much of their discussion here is about those manufacturing indices but the major difference spills over into the services discussion as well:

The outperformance of the IHS Markit data relative to the ISM is less obvious, though is likely a consequence of ISM only surveying large companies while the IHS Markit survey covers small, medium and large companies in the correct proportions, as defined by the official data. The IHS Markit survey is also the only survey to incorporate a national weighting system for its survey responses based on company size and sector contribution to total manufacturing output, ensuring each company's response contributes appropriately to the survey index each month.

As we all know concerning political polling you've got to properly weight your survey if you're going to gain reasonable results. Voting intentions recorded at a D (or R) convention are going to be different from those of the general population. So too surveys of the larger and older companies that belong to an industry association and those that at least attempt to have a properly weighted survey of the entire sector.

My view

I'm with IHS Markit here. I think that the economy is increasing its growth rate, not reducing it. This accords with the Fed's view that there were indeed transient issues earlier in the year but that these have now passed.

The investor view

If the economy is beginning to slow then we might expect some Fed action to boost it. If it's increasing its growth rate then we wouldn't expect such action. I think the better survey here is showing that increasing growth, not a slowdown.

I'm thus remaining with my prediction that the next interest rate change is unlikely before the summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.