Yext: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity

Trading at under 4x forward revenues, Yext is one of the best deals in the software sector.

Despite near-term deceleration, Yext has plenty of growth teed up for the future. The company recently released Yext Answers, which it believes doubles the company's existing TAM.

Shares of Yext tanked more than 20% in after-hours trading after the company reported Q3 results that hit revenue estimates while missing on the bottom line.

One company that has perennially been unpopular around earnings season - and one that investors have continuously had a hot-and-cold relationship with - is Yext (YEXT), the software vendor behind the so-called "Knowledge Platform" whose core functionality is to help businesses manage their location data across the web. The New York-based SaaS company just reported Q3 results, and as often happens around Yext's earnings, the stock crashed more than 20% as a result, wiping out Yext's year-to-date gains to virtually nothing:

Let's cut to the chase - in my view, Yext shares are a strong buy after a >20% crash, which I believe to be a massive overreaction. Let's now dive into the reasons why Yext still makes for a strong year-end stock pick:

Dissecting the earnings issues, and catching up on Yext's valuation

Following the Q3 print, investors were worried about two things:

Growth. Yext's revenue growth decelerated two points quarter-over-quarter and only met Wall Street's expectations without beating. For next quarter, Yext is guiding to $79-$81 million in revenues, representing a 24-27% y/y growth rate (three to six points worse than this quarter), and far below Wall Street's expectations of $83.6 million (+31% y/y).

Yext's revenue growth decelerated two points quarter-over-quarter and only met Wall Street's expectations without beating. For next quarter, Yext is guiding to $79-$81 million in revenues, representing a 24-27% y/y growth rate (three to six points worse than this quarter), and far below Wall Street's expectations of $83.6 million (+31% y/y). Profitability. Investments into sales headcount and product development have curtailed Yext's margin growth, hurting operating margins. At a time when tech investors are putting more emphasis on the bottom line than revenue growth, this compounded the worries from Yext's poorer growth

While I'm obviously disappointed by Yext's third-quarter print and forward guidance as a long-term investor, I do think a ~25% correction based on these results is a gross overreaction. In my view, investors should look beyond near-term concerns and focus on the bigger picture.

Yext is still virtually the only company in the SaaS sector that does location data management, which is a huge advantage in a software environment where companies like Workday (WDAY) are calling out deceleration risk due to product maturation and overcrowding of the HCM space. The fact that Yext essentially owns a niche corner of the software market has always been one of the most attractive bullish drivers for the company.

To add to that point, Yext is further distinguishing its unique product offering through its latest product, Yext Answers. Yext Answers essentially allows Yext's clients to build a Google-like search interface into their individual websites, giving web surfers a way of querying a particular website and getting the right results. Yext's management believes that Answers at least doubles Yext's TAM (from $10 billion to $20 billion) - which is incredibly critical for a niche company with a relatively smaller market opportunity than larger software categories like HCM or CRM.

Despite the gloom-and-doom coming from investors, management still remains bullish about Yext's future, and unlike many other SaaS companies that have crashed and burned during earnings over the past few quarters, Yext made no mention of "sales execution issues."

In fact, here's the bullish commentary that CEO Howard Lerman offered during the Q3 earnings call:

All that said, we have never seen a stronger pipeline and stronger market demand for the Yext search experience cloud. And while we have the most experienced reps we've ever had, still 45% are new since the beginning of the year. So introducing a new product to a group of reps, who are just getting comfortable with our existing products was a lot for them to digest. That said, we have never been more excited about our future. We have an amazing new product in Answers, which we believe has doubled our TAM. We now have 250 quota-carrying reps, the highest number and most experienced we've ever had. We believe we have the strongest pipeline and demand generation we've ever seen. We now have a complete search experience solution that every brand on the planet can benefit from and we have never been in a stronger position going forward."

To me, Yext's post-earnings crash makes its valuation even more compelling. At current share prices just shy of $13, Yext trades at a market cap of $1.43 billion. After netting off the company's $244.8 million of cash, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.19 billion.

At present, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $392.8 million for FY21 (per Yahoo Finance), representing 32% y/y growth over Yext's new FY20 midpoint revenue estimate of $297.5 million. There's some risk to this estimate coming down given the softness of Yext's latest guidance. Let's instead assume that Yext grows at 27% y/y next year (matching the top end of its Q4 growth guidance), giving us an FY20 revenue estimate of $377.8 million.

This puts Yext's current valuation at a mere 3.15x EV/FY21 revenues. Even despite the uncertainty around Yext's growth, this is an incredibly cheap valuation multiple (lower than even the biggest dogs in the software sector, Box (BOX) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)) that essentially puts Yext back at the same share price at which it went public two years ago. In my view, this gives investors a huge margin of safety to invest in Yext shares.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Yext's third-quarter results in greater detail, which I don't find to be a major red flag warranting a major selloff:

Figure 1. Yext 3Q20 results Source: Yext 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 30% y/y to $76.4 million, in-line with expectations and decelerating only two points from last quarter's 32% y/y growth rate. Given the fact that revenues more or less held steady from last quarter, it's unclear from these results what makes Yext so cautious in its trends to forecast a drop to mid-twenties growth in Q4.

Qualitative commentary around Yext's results also tend to the bullish side, especially given the fact that Yext's current sales force includes "tenured set of sales reps we've ever had." 20% of Yext's total headcount are now quota-carrying reps, while the absolute number of QCRs has grown 45% since the start of the year.

Jim Steele, Yext's chief revenue officer, noted that Yext's sales teams have also been very productive at adding mid-market and enterprise clients, which generate the lion's share of Yext's revenue:

Total number of mid-market and enterprise customers increased 46% year-over-year to 1,766 customers. This is notable since Howard just walked you through the Answers upsell opportunity and path. This means we have an expanding mid-market and enterprise customer base available to upsell with compelling products like Answers. I think it's worth repeating that the sales cycles for a typical enterprise seller can take multiple quarters, especially on deals exceeding $1 million. The sales cycle for a typical mid-market seller is about half the time of an enterprise seller."

In addition, Yext succeeded in signing Subway this quarter in Canada and Europe, which is the company's single largest win to date.

It's true that Yext's losses have grown. GAAP operating losses nearly doubled this quarter to -$42.5 million, representing a -55.6% operating margin versus -38.9% in the year-ago quarter. Yext did note, however, that some of this profitability headwind was due to the company's current headcount expansion and lease expenses, which should fade as time goes on. Pro forma EPS of -$0.19 missed estimates of -$0.18 by a penny. But when it comes down to it, should we be so focused on Yext's profitability? This is still a young company that has barely scratched its $20 billion TAM, in a market that virtually no other SaaS company shares - we should be more focused on Yext's growth.

Key takeaways

One final note on Yext's guidance and perceived deceleration. Management has noted that Yext's greater mix of mid-market and enterprise deals have driven lots of large wins, but elongated deal cycles. The fact that Yext is guiding to a revenue deceleration in Q4 might not necessarily mean that the underlying business is slowing down - but instead, that deals are pushing out from Q4 into FY21 as Yext works through deal closings post-holiday season. In effect, though many analysts' models will come down in FY21 to reflect Yext's slower growth pace, it is entirely possible that Yext's underlying pace of growth hasn't really slowed down at all - and in fact, FY21 may benefit from several large deals stretching into next year.

All in all, I'm a huge buyer of Yext shares at just over ~3x forward revenues. Stay long here and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.