4 Solutions You Need Against The Brutal Reality Of 'Safe' Investments

Investors should take an active role in making the best decisions they can for their portfolio.

Can anyone beat the market?

If investing were easy, your great grandma would be playing the stock market instead of bingo. The truth of it is, the market is a nasty confusing place that will chew you up and spit you out poorer if you’re not careful. For many investors, diversifying into ETFs is a good idea. On the other hand, we almost entirely invest in REITs and preferred shares within the REIT sectors. We’ve continued to outperform the REIT and preferred share indexes. We believe that investors should take more interest in their portfolio. We have 4 buys to go over today. Before we dive into the buy ratings, let’s go over some misconceptions investors may have.

REITs Vs. SPY

We believe REITs and preferred shares can be a great investment. That does not mean that any investment within the REIT sector is good. That also doesn’t mean that the REIT sector as a whole will continue to perform so well. Many investors have been sold on the idea of REITs because of their past performance. If you want an example, open up Google and type in “REITs vs. stock market” and then go to “Images.” There are plenty of images that look like this:

We believe that some REITs are a great investment. However, past performance doesn’t mean that the entire sector always will be a home run. We point this out so investors will critically think about their investment choices. Investing in REITs simply because they’ve historically performed well isn’t due diligence.

Many of the companies in the REIT space have preferred shares. We cover dozens of preferred shares and they normally run a large allocation in our portfolio. While these can be an excellent source of income, investors need to understand how to invest in them.

How “safe” are preferred shares? PFF

Preferred shares will generally carry materially less volatility and risk than the common shares. Investing in individual preferred shares can boost your portfolio income and capital gains if you’re willing to trade. Investors should not be running to iShares U.S Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). Diversifying between several mediocre investments doesn’t create a great investment. PFF’s holdings include too many shares with excessive credit risk (terrible balance sheets) or excessive interest rate risk (yields are too low).

We encourage investors to diversify among several good investments. However, diversification by itself does not protect investors from including poor investments in their portfolio. PFF’s long-term performance is hampered by the inclusion of several poor investments. Diversification reduces the impact of a single bad investment but it doesn’t replace doing due diligence.

PFF’s returns

It isn't worth having a "bearish" outlook, so we just remain neutral on PFF. We expect PFF to deliver mediocre returns. It could quite easily be +5% or minus -5% over the next year.

That's a bit unfortunate for investors who may not like the prospect of taking on the risks of the ETF for relative meager returns. They could buy an ETF filled with very short-duration Treasuries and earn a moderate rate of return. However, if you wanted returns similar to a savings account or a bank CD, you wouldn't be here. PFF’s returns:

Since inception, the fund hasn’t even returned 5% annualized. If an investor held PFF over the last 10 years, they had respectable returns of nearly 7%. PFF is by no means a poor investment, but it doesn’t beat intelligently choosing individual preferred shares.

Where should investors look?

The most important step is to have a grasp of the underlying fundamentals. Investors should understand the financial condition of the company. By understanding the fundamentals, you'll have an easier time evaluating how much risk a specific share carries.

The second factor is to monitor several preferred shares to see when they are not moving in unison. Occasionally we will see preferred shares from a single REIT deliver dramatically different returns. That can be a big deal! If you find a large change in the relative value of two preferred shares, you may have a great opportunity to swap between investments.

For instance, we’ve swapped between the preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to generate outstanding returns:

We understand that many investors may just want to buy and hold preferred shares. That’s a perfectly fine strategy. For investors who are willing to trade in and out of preferred shares, we keep track of the most attractive prices for the preferred shares we cover. Even if you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you want the best entry price to lock in the strongest yield.

Our 4 picks today for buy-and-hold investors

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s picks come from our latest article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 180.

The top 4 picks are pretty clear for us this week. Weakness over the last two weeks brought (AGNCN), (AGNCO), and NLY-F (NLY.PF) to within $.20 of our target buying prices. Within those 3, we would pick AGNCO as the most appealing choice. Why? In this case, it comes down to the yield to call metric. AGNCO is running about 6.1% compared to roughly 5.46% for AGNCN and 5.82% for NLY-F. Since these shares each trade at a premium to call value and offer attractive floating rates, we value the higher yield to call.

CMO-E (CMO.PE) has a slightly negative yield to call, but we think a call is relatively unlikely. So long as there is no call within the next few weeks, the potential for a negative total return on a call goes away.

We don’t see compelling opportunities in any of the shares which we consider too dangerous for buy-and-hold investors. If traders want to put capital to work, they should be looking at the same shares as buy-and-hold investors.

As a buy-and-hold investor, the annualized yield to call is most useful in scenarios where:

Shares are trading above call value. The call date is more than a year in the future. A call is a very real possibility.

In each of these four cases, a call at some date in the future is a realistic possibility. We doubt CMO-E will be called in the immediate future, but we do consider the risk. At $25.40, CMO-E’s annualized yield to call is just barely positive. If the call doesn’t occur for a year, the actual yield an investor earns is much higher.

The next image goes over several of the risk factors:

We’re adding a new metric: Payout ratio.

It will go to the live sheet after we have sufficient testing for stability.

We are adding the payout ratio for preferred dividends. We are calculating it by using the consensus analyst estimate for core earnings to common shareholders and adding the preferred share dividend. That gives us a metric equal to core earnings available to both the common and preferred shareholders. This can be a useful quick tool to check for dividend payouts. However, we still prefer focusing on the market cap divided by preferred share liquidation value. You’ll find the two are often sending similar signals about the risk level.

The AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management preferred shares both score very well on each of these metrics and are rewarded with risk ratings of 1. The scores for CMO-E can cause investors to pause. However, we remain quite comfortable. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) uses a portfolio of adjustable-rate agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities). This portfolio construction method leads to fairly low volatility in the portfolio, so the metrics here are less concerning.

Note on our positions

We may add to our position in AGNCN or AGNCO depending on the share prices available. NLY-F also is possible, but it put together a small rally last week, making that less likely.

If we didn’t already have a position in CMO-E, we would be looking to buy shares. They closed on Friday at $25.40, which is inside the buy range by $.08.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO-E, AGNCN, AGNCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.