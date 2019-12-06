ReNeuron Group plc (RNUGF) CEO Olav Hellebø on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCPK:RNUGF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call December 6, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olav Hellebø - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hunt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Glennie - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Andy Smith - Equity Development Limited

Daniel Wilkinson - Edison Investment Research

Max Herrmann - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Olav Hellebø

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ReNeuron’s Interim Results Presentation for the Six Months ending September 30, 2019. You will see some highlights throughout this presentation. First of all, strong financials, you will see some strict cash management. You will see £21 million in cash. And you will see an accelerated RP program. You will see an expanded stroke trial. And also, in the period, we shouldn't forget the great partnering agreement we signed in April with Fosun for rights in China, and we're obviously working hard on the next deal. So those are the quick highlights before we jump into the presentation.

Let's start with the disclaimer, and I assume you read that now. So ReNeuron, we are a leader in cell-based therapeutics. We're based, obviously, in the UK, also have a site in Boston for our clinical team. Everything we do is allogeneic cell therapy. We have two clinical stage programs with a number of the validations and data coming over the next year or two.

The three platforms that we are working on. The first one here is the human retinal progenitor stem cell line, cryopreserved formulations that’s in the Phase IIa study. CTX is a neural progenitor stem cell line, also cryopreserved, also with good shelf life. And here, we have presented the Phase IIa data on stroke disability, and we are now in the Phase IIb study, that's ongoing. Both of these programs are partnered with Fosun, as I mentioned for China.

We are also working on a preclinical program, which is a very hot area. Both in terms of the exosomes and the exosomes we have are derived from a neural stem cell line and they're high yielding, and they're able to cross the blood-brain barrier, which is a big advantage.

We are also in the most become a very hot area, which is, IPSC, so induced pluripotent stem cells. And we're able to create these from CTX that gives us some properties that are very, very valuable.

Next is our pipeline. Two Phase II program is ongoing, readouts in 2020 and 2021. And here are the highlights from this interim results. So for hRPC, we have positive efficacy data that we presented several times throughout the year. The last one we saw was at the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

It's an open label study. So we’re obviously getting results from that all the time, but we collate that and present it at conferences. So you'll see the next – today you'll see the AAO presentation data. The next one will be at the conference next year. So then we'll give more updated data then. We are expanding this Phase IIa study that will allow us for a shorter route to market because we believe that an expanded Phase IIa study will be a good basis to go directly into a Phase III study following that.

For CTX, we'll go into that in detail, but we've increased the size of the Phase IIb study from 110 to 130 patients because we've gone to a 2:1 randomization. And I'll go into more details in a second on that. But one of the nice other effects of that is that the CTX portion of that trial then expanded greatly, so it goes from 55 patients to 85 patients that are treated with CTX, which obviously gives us a much bigger data set, so we think that's great.

On exosomes, we in the period did the ground funded collaboration regarding delivery of nucleic acids using CTX-derived exosomes, so that's ongoing with European Cancer Stem Cell Research Institute. And we also have new data that I mentioned about CTX-derived iPSC that can develop a new cell lines. And the big advantage is that they keep the immortalization that we have in CTX into also new cell lines.

In business development, the Fosun Pharma deal that we did in April. As you remember, it's an £80 million on total potential milestones and double-digit royalties. So it's a great deal for us. And double-digit royalties is not something you see that often in Chinese deals. And the – really, the royalties is what drives your NPV. So we're very happy with that deal and the collaboration is going very well. And we have a lot of opportunities here to talk to other parties and we are particularly looking at business development deals for regional deals for both our products.

So with that, we'll move over to the financials. Michael, if you could take that.

Michael Hunt

Sure. Thanks, Olav. So you'll see for the six-month period, we have a net loss for the period of just under £4 million. That's quite a bit lower than the equivalent period last year, and clearly, it's flattered by the Fosun upfront money that we received in that six-month period.

The prior period income relates to an exclusivity fee on another deal that actually didn't come to fruition. We are expecting further income milestones from the Fosun deal. As Fosun makes progress, we are taking CTX initially and then hRPC into China through clinical development. And ultimately, we hope to the market there. So there will be ongoing income streams all being well going forward.

On the operating cost, you'll see a slight increase in R&D costs. Again, that's fully expected in our plans in terms of increasing clinical activity on both of the two clinical programs in CTX and hRPC.

We try and peg G&A costs back as far as we can. And at the moment, we're keeping those stable despite increasing activities elsewhere. Net finance income, again, as per the prior period and last year, the full-year really relates to FX gains on foreign currency holdings. We hold to hedge increasing expenditure denominated in euros and most especially U.S. dollars. So we benefited from a gain there.

I think we would like to see some of that unwind the way things are going at the moment. We are seeing obviously a strengthening of sterling against the dollar at the moment. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few months.

On that front from a political standpoint and see if that actually translates into further movement there, but anyway the finance income is explained by FX gains in large part in the six-month period we are reporting on.

So that loss translates into a cash flow movement of just over £5 million net outflow, which gives us a cash figure at the end of September of £21.3 million. So that's a comfortable figure for us in terms of what we're attempting to do moving forward and it gives us the confidence to move forward with the initiatives that Olav has already summarized for you in terms of increasing clinical trial activity and hopefully more activity as well on some of those emerging platforms with the exosomes and iPSCs.

Olav Hellebø

Thank you, Michael. So let's jump into the programs in more detail. So let's start with the hRPC program. So these are a cell-based therapeutic approach to retinal disease and it's allogeneic. These hRPCs differentiate into functional photoreceptors and integrate into retinal layers in animal models. They have a broad therapeutic potential. We're initially targeting RP, which is an inherited retinal degenerative disease.

We have collaboration with Schepens Eye Research Institute in Boston as well as UCL, Moorfields here in UK. Particularly around manufacturing, we have our own manufacturing process that allows stable high-quality and high-quantity production. The cryopreserved formulation gives us nine-month shelf life for the moment and that makes it possible to do local treatment really anywhere in the world.

RP is an orphan disease, is inherited. The incidence rate you can see here, one in 4,000. So that means it's orphan, but quite a large orphan disease, so close to 100,000 patients in the U.S. There's more than 100 different genes causing RP, which means that it's not a great target for gene therapies, so although there are gene therapies both approved and in development, because, obviously, each gene therapy would have a very small patient population to treat.

Luxturna from Spark/Roche is the approved therapy that I referred to. We have Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe. We have FDA's Fast Track designation as well and I think the big promise here is to being able to treat the whole patient population and no matter what the genetic cause for the disease is.

The preclinical data was obviously very supportive for us to go into the clinic. There is evidence here that we can see that these human retinal progenitor cells even in animal studies integrate into the host retina that it provide trophic support and that to preserve vision into this RCS dystrophic rat model via an optokinetic response model.

There is also evidence in a pig model here that this, again, differentiate into further retinal cells integrate into the host retina, and we were also able to prove that immunosuppression was necessary. Actually it was even counter productive, and that gave us the evidence to – in human studies not to use immunosuppression.

The cell survival is also good in these animal models, so the cell survive for long periods in all species and survival is not affected if there is disease present or not in these models.

More importantly than let's get into the clinical development. Phase I was done in 12 patients. In the Phase I model, we were able to treat a two dose escalate up to the 1 million cell dose. That was our target.

And we also were able to develop a cryopreserved formulation having started with fresh cells. And the cryopreserved formulation is important not only from commercial point of view, but also important in terms of clinical trials. It's very difficult to run multi-center clinical trials if you don't have cryopreserved cells.

The patients in Phase I where they had a very low visual potential, meaning they couldn't see any letters on an eye chart. They could notice if the light was on or off in the room or they can maybe count fingers at very best.

After the safety was established, we were able to go into Phase IIa, and the difference here is that these patients have better visual potential. So again, they could start having some – reading some letters on an eye chart. And that gives us more of an opportunity to see if there's an efficacy present as well, not only for the safety. Primary endpoint, obviously still the safety here, but we have lots of visual acuity, et cetera secondary measures.

Phase I was in the single center, which was Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. When we went into Phase IIa, we added a second center, which was probably in Google site in Phoenix, Arizona, and so we have two other leading retinal surgeons in the world participating in this program.

So let's look at the results. So these are the data as we presented at American Academy of Ophthalmology in October. 10 patients had been treated at that point in this portion of the study. And as you can see here, it's obviously a snapshot of an ongoing study. We had one-month data of eight patients, so that would be the maximum number. You can see here three-month data in six patients, six months data in four patients, and then one single patient were at nine months.

The safety profile is based on the 22 patients here is very good. We have no immune related adverse events. That's kind of a key thing you're looking for in an allogeneic cell therapy because that's what people wonder about. Will these cells be rejected? And we don't see any evidence of that. We don't see an inflammation, et cetera would be those markers.

We had two patients with surgical procedure related vision loss. That's not something to be worried about. Obviously, we don't want to see any of that, but I mean that's something that happens in sub-retinal procedures. Luxturna have that as well in their program, Nightstar et cetera, use exactly the same injection technique. So it's got nothing to do with the product, but it has something to do with the technique that's used.

And don't forget that these patients have very, very bad eyes. So you are doing sub-retinal surgery in people where the retina is extremely damaged. So obviously there is a risk there. The risk is worth taking though because they will go blind. There's no other potential outcome. So obviously, we'll work on making sure those are small as possible going forward. Two out of 22 patients have had that in our trial.

The efficacy rates are very significant. We'll go through those in a second. So this chart is on mean changes. On the right hand side, there you see the ETDRS chart, which is what's used in clinical trials to measure visual acuity. So if you go through the whole ETDRS test, you can read – if you have super perfect vision, you could read a 100 letters. So that's the maximum score. Someone with 20/20 vision, so perfect vision, can read 85 letters. If you haven’t score 20/200 vision, which is the legal definition of being blind, you can read 35 letters.

So going from legally blind to perfect vision for central acuity is a 50 letter difference. From a statistical point of view to have – if you have a five to 10 letter difference between treated and untreated patient population that will probably give you a p value, if you have a decent group of patients. So that's kind of the goal to go for.

Luxturna was in the five to 10 letter range. EYLEA, which is anti-VEGF in wet AMDs, are completely different, but again it's a $4 billion drug. So it's worth looking at. They're also in the five to 10 letter region in terms of mean gains. So five to 10 is great.

So as you can look here, there's a lot of data on this page. The first column there is the treated eye in all patients as obviously dragged down by two patients with the procedure related vision loss here. The middle one is patients with successful procedure, which is obviously is what kind of is most meaningful to look at. And then the last one is the untreated eye for all patients.

What I will do now is to have a look at the means for patients with successful procedure, so treated versus untreated eye over the different time periods. And if you chart that out, you can say, obviously, you start at zero on time point zero. And then for every month you can see how they treated eye has successfully gained a significant amount of letters across all the different time periods.

You see the untreated eye has jumped up a bit as well is largely driven by one patient. She has a very strong gain in both eyes. It's stronger in the treated eye, but it's also strong in the untreated eye. So she's just a very happy patient. She's at the six months and not at the nine month levels. So that's where you see kind of a drop there.

I think what we take away from this is that you see a 10 to 20 letter difference across all the time periods, so it is a very, very strong efficacy signal. And we obviously need to get more patients and we also need to get out to 12 months. I think that's kind of the right time period to look at. So you're seeing a snapshot of an ongoing study here, but I think it's very promising.

So the next step going forward is to expand this Phase IIa study. That will enable us to get a bigger data set to go to the regulatory authorities with, to agree on the Phase III single pivotal study following that. So that will allow us a shorter time to market, and it also reduces the investments in the program versus doing the alternative option, which will be a larger Phase IIb study.

Problem – the disadvantage of that is that it's quite a rigid design, and we prefer to have some flexibility in the Phase IIa study going forward. The further data would be presented during 2020. It will be during a conference in 2020. There are two or three big conferences that will be during one of those without specifying today exactly when that will happen.

And with that, I will move into CTX. So CTX is again, allogeneic, again cryopreserved, and this time it's a neural stem cell product. It promotes plasticity in the brain, which is very much what happens naturally after a patient has had a stroke and acute stroke where the brain is able to regain function over a few days or weeks following the stroke. That is the brain plasticity being able to find new routes in order to connect with areas for instance, speech area, mobility areas in the brain.

The safety profile is excellent. We don't again see no immunogenicity issues post administration for CTX. And again, we have a long shelf life, is 12 months in the case of CTX. So it's a commercially attractive product because it can be shipped anywhere in the world.

There are cryo shippers available that we use that have 10 days, day thing, so they can really be shipped anywhere. It doesn't matter if they get stuck in customs for a couple of days on the way as well, it happen sometimes. And the commercial – the cost of goods are very attractive, meaning less than 10% of what we expect to be the final price.

So I'm not going to talk to you with this entire slide. But just want to say that these cells are stereotactically implanted into the putamen on the affected side of the brain, and the symptomatic relief as well as tissue restoration are the outcomes. And I think this synaptic activity, the restoration, are we kicking the brain back in gear is the biggest mechanism of action here. But there are a number of other ones that I'm not going to go through at this point.

So CTX is obviously going to a much larger market in terms of number of patients, so stroke is a very, very large indication, particularly in China. In the case of China, not only by the huge population, but also because the high rates of smoking, so smoking is a big risk factor in terms of stroke.

There are very limited options in stroke. There is one drug available, tPA from Genentech that's available for acute stroke, has to be used within the first few hours. After that there is no therapeutic options available. Rehab is used first couple of months, and after that, patients are left on their own. So there is a huge opportunity here for someone to come with a product that can impact the chronic stroke patient.

The measurement in stroke is what's called a modified Rankin Scale. It is a scale of dependency. And we are treating patients, if you have threes and fours of the scale and the goal is to get them one step down on the scale. So a four is someone who really is dependent on others for most functions during the day, they're often in a wheelchair. Three, someone who still needs help at home, but can move around with Zimmer Frame or something like that. And again getting them one step down on the scale is what we need to do in this clinical trial.

So in Phase IIa, we treated 23 patients. We had pre-specified two different populations, and the difference was if people were able to – patients were able to shrug the shoulder on the affected side, we believe that the corticospinal tract should be intact to have efficacy. If you're not able to shrug your shoulder is a sign that the corticospinal tract is not intact.

And we could see that in the results. We had much better results in patients who were able to have some function on the affected side, and obviously that's the patient population we've taken forward. You can see here on the right hand side, that's between 40% and 50% efficacy rate in that population.

So here is PISCES III and this is the opportunity to talk about some of the changes we've done. It used to be 110 patients study, 1:1 randomization. We've changed that to 130 subjects with 2:1 randomization. The key driving factor for that is that the – in this study, the placebo group or the placebo is quite invasive.

So the placebo is actually full – it's a full sedation for the patient. It is not much of a surgery. So just small – it's a small little borehole to trick the patient thinking – to think that they've had the surgery. But full sedation, and then obviously, there’s a lot of follow-up visits et cetera. We realized that a lot of patients are backing out of the study because they didn't like the odds 50% chance of kind of going through all of that without getting CTX, which is what they really want to have.

So 2:1 randomization really changes that because it gives the patients two-third chance to get CTX, and psychologically that really is motivating. So that was the main driver for making that change. A nice second effect of that is that we're expanding then the CTX proportion of patients significantly. So instead of 55 patients on CTX, we'll have around 85 patients on CTX. So that's great.

We also enlarge the post-stroke group. So we used to go for six to 12 months after stroke. We increased that to six to 24. Again that increases the group of patients treated. We have data out to five years. So we could have gone further, but we think that's a kind of a good middle ground six to 24 months. So that study is ongoing. With this bigger data set, we will have readout in the middle of 2021.

Couple of words on exosomes and iPSCs. The exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that are excreted and assessed by most cell types there. I thought it was old cells, so we'll have to talk to Randolph when I get back to get more education on this. So it's basically a natural liposomal delivery system. It was thought that cells – and we’re actually just getting rid of unwanted debris, but over time has been realized. Exosomes is much more complicated than that and it's actually cells interacting and communicating with other cells, and that's something we can take advantage of.

So exosomes can be used in different ways either as a diagnostic for cancer or as a therapeutic in itself or as a drug delivery vehicle. So those are the three areas. And I would say the drug delivery vehicle is where the most interest is from larger pharma companies. They are looking for alternatives to using viral vectors. There are some great advantages for any exosomes really as a delivery vehicle that you can see on the left here. A low immunogenicity is one of the key ones.

On the right, you see what's special about ReNeuron's exosomes, because they're coming from immortalized CTX cells, it gives us a very stable, consistent and high yield GMP product. We have worked on this for quite a few years. We have very well established analytics around this.

We proven ability to load and carry micro RNAs and proteins, and one of the big things here is that we're able to cross the blood-brain barrier. So there's a large need for delivering payloads across the blood-brain barrier, and again, since these exosomes comes from a neural stem cell that's probably the reason why they're happy to cross back.

iPSCs or induced pluripotent stem cells is a very hot area in research for the moment. So we've been playing around with that and we're able to actually reprogram CTX cells into a pluripotent state. And the key here is that when we do that, the immortalization is kept. So again, we're able to do. Yes, so on the iPSCs, the immobilization of CTX is carried through. So it gives us the opportunity to produce these iPSCs in high stable quantities, which is the biggest barrier. Everyone is working on in that field.

So that gives us some interesting stuff to work on in the future. And that takes me to the summary. So yes, we are a global leader in cell-based therapeutics. Everything we do is allogeneic. It's patented, scalable and cost-effective. We're targeting large potential diseases. We have significant milestones coming over the next year and two, and there was also a lot of opportunities there for collaborations and business development deals.

Thank you very much for your attention and I'm happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christian Glennie

Hi, Christian Glennie with Stifel. Kicking off on the retinal program then, just to clarify, in terms of that expansion in larger data set of patients? So you so far at least have said publicly, you've treated 10 patients in that study so far. Have you treated any further patients since then? And what is the number – potential number of additional patients you're looking at treating?

Michael Hunt

Yes. So we treated 12 in Phase I and 10 in Phase IIa so far. So that's 22. The protocol amendment is going through, so there are no new patients treated until we're done with that. And if I remember correctly, the protocol amendment asked for six to 12 additional patients. Again, it's relatively flexible these things. So it's one of the reasons to do this pioneering work. And it's good to give yourself some opportunity to kind of answer questions as they arise. But yes, six to 12 is the answer to your question.

Christian Glennie

And when does that protocol amendment come through then in terms of being able to…

Michael Hunt

I haven't given any guidance on it. But we said that we're going to do – get that done next year, so it can't be terribly long from now.

Christian Glennie

Okay. And then just on the sort of updates, if there are any, particularly obviously on the data so far, any further reflection on things like the issues you had with surgery related issues? Any insight into those? And then this – is untreated, this quite dramatic in some cases on response in the untreated eye?

Olav Hellebø

Yes, I know it's a – I'll start with the letter bit first. So the untreated eye, it's quite interesting when you speak to key opinion leaders about it because from – some will say, it should be zero. Others will say, I will always jump up a bit. And there are some reasons why my jump up.

And as basically when the bad eye gets better, it takes off some burden on the good eyes, so the good eye improves. But I don't think that's very scientific. It's more kind of anecdotal. The one patient who's got a strong response in the untreated eye, she has even stronger response in the treated eye.

So if that is, what I just said about the burden being lifted could be pure euphoria. She's just very happy, or it's just by chance. So bottom line is – this is kind of why I show both. I think it's fair to kind of look at the net. And as you saw, we have a net improvement of 10 to 20 letters.

In a Phase III trial, you actually don't have an untreated eye. You will treat both eyes in the treated patients and the control will be an observational control group. So there is no placebo effect per se because the control group know they didn't get treatment. You cannot mask treatment in RP because – you can do an RP, but you can't do it with sub-retinal surgery because you need to remove the vitreous of the eyeball and that it can do for a placebo patient.

So FDA has guidelines on that and the guideline is pretty clear. You treat both eyes in the treated patient, not necessarily at the same time you can have a difference in timing between it and then you compare to untreated observational control group.

Your first bit was about how to reduce surgical-related incidents. Part of it, you probably will never be able to get rid of, but the other part is patient selection. So there are some patients with very damaged retinas that have very, very thin retinas. And although they would be begging still for treatment, we might decide not to treat those because it's just a much higher risk that they will have a rupture when there's a very damaged eye.

Luxturna had – we're treating teenagers so they had much more intact retinas in their study, and they still had two patients out of 41 with permanent vision loss. So I think it's not 100% avoidable, but obviously we will work very hard to get us close to 0% incident as possible.

Christian Glennie

Okay. And then just switching on to CTX. The changes here seem fairly logical in terms of the expansion in the – of the treatment window, post-stroke window and also the numbers of patients. Is this something with hindsight you probably should have done from the start or is it something that you needed? Maybe the initial plan was something that authorities got comfortable with and then as the trials progress maybe step wise, I mean...

Michael Hunt

Yes. I mean, I think you learn as you go and if you're a strong enough then you'll make the adjustments as you learn. The feedback we had when we started was that one-to-one was what patients wanted. And then we got into this study and that was clearly theoretical rather than practical. So yes, I think that it was relatively clear for us that we need – you need to make a change at some stage.

Having said that, I think, you just need to main flex to remain as flexible as possible. It is much more difficult to recruit the stroke patients because they are actually at home. They're not really being cared by neurologist. And the retinal space is very different because these – the RP patients, they go for checkups every quarter or every six months. They're all seen by a retinal specialist. They're also extremely knowledgeable of what's going on, on the field.

So there are number of emails, phone calls, et cetera, we get for patients to get into trials is enormous. And we also know – the patients know about two centers are open and many of them are listed as patients in both centers. They go to Arizona and to Boston to make sure to double their chances to get in. So it's a very different kind of patient population.

Andy Smith

Hi, Andy Smith, Equity Development. Back on RP again, you mentioned the difference in the severity between the Phase I portion and the Phase IIa portion in patients. Can you give some idea your thinking of whether that changes at all on the expansion cohort that you've announced this morning?

Olav Hellebø

So I would say rather between Phase I and Phase IIa. So just to focus on Phase IIa, the first three patients were all below 35 letters starting vision, while the subsequent patients were above, there were more 40 to 55 letters starting, so obviously, how much less to gain when you start at 55 rather than starting at 10.

So I don't think the dataset is big enough to know if you kind of – will we have a much bigger efficacy gain if we start with low vision or not. I think it's just not enough patient numbers there. But yes, as we expand the study, it gives us an opportunity to kind of probe further in low starting point versus high starting points. So it gives us some more flexibility to look into that.

Andy Smith

And has that influenced the patient selection or severity in the protocol amendment or…

Olav Hellebø

No, it just gives us the option to go all the way down to zero letters. While the previous protocol kind of – it was below 35 for the first three and then above 35 for the subsequent ones.

Andy Smith

And then on CTX, your guidance has always been the two pivotal studies. Does the expansion of that study change that at all?

Olav Hellebø

No. So yes, so stroke is not an orphan disease. You would expect two pivotal studies to be required. We believe PISCES III is going to be one of them. And obviously as an expanded it doesn't change it. It's still one of them. We expect one more study to be needed for marketing approval. And our expectation is to partner that program with the large pharma partner that will conduct that second Phase III study. So it's quite a binary outcome. The value of CTX in stroke will be unbelievably high if we hit the p value in PISCES III.

Daniel Wilkinson

Thank you. Daniel Wilkinson, Edison. Just picking up a bit on the kind of selection criteria for those patients in the RP and there's a while off yet, but thinking about that Phase III, would you keep that section quite wide looking at potential patient population, and also discussion so far, the total number of patients you're thinking about?

Olav Hellebø

Yes. So I'm not going to speculate on what the population will be in that future trial. We will take anything we learn into account in the meantime. And there's a, I guess always a bit of a balance about finding a sweet spot versus trying to treat everybody. In terms of size, probably talking about 100 to 150 patients, something like that. Am I far off, Michael?

Michael Hunt

Yes.

Olav Hellebø

I mean it's obviously a lot more than – Luxturna's Phase III was 29 patients. But again that was a very small patient population.

Daniel Wilkinson

And then just picking up on some of the early development of the exosome and kind of what dystrophy, can you talk a bit about when you expect that clinically those platforms kind of start making their way into the clinic?

Olav Hellebø

I think what you should expect over the next year from iPSCs and exosomes is research collaborations.

Daniel Wilkinson

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen. Maybe you've done this and I've missed it, but if we look at the lady who's had a fantastic response in both placebo and active and remove her, what does the active data look like?

Olav Hellebø

So she is one of those three patients that have responses kind of 20 to 35 letters or so in the treated eye. So there are three patients like that. And out of those three, she's the one that has a very high response in the untreated eye as well. The difference between the two eyes is still about 10, 15 letters. So I don't think it changes kind of means much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Olav Hellebø

Yes.

Max Herrmann

It's Max Herrmann from Stifel. Just one on the CTX study. Obviously, am I right in understanding you're reducing the size of the placebo arm by the change in ratio and the change in the patient numbers? So how does that affect the powering of the study?

Olav Hellebø

So the powering is unchanged, which is why the – so when you go from 1:1 to 2:1 randomization, you need to increase their N. And that's why N has gone from 110 to 130 is a pure statistical calculation.

Max Herrmann

And then just you made a couple of comments on partnering – for regional partnering. I wondered if you could elaborate more in terms of which regions and where are discussions at the moment. What can you say?

Olav Hellebø

Nothing. Well, let me expand on nothing. In terms of regions, we're particularly focused on Japan for the moment and I think that's a big effort and the other effort is actually more on exosomes and iPSCs. And that's much more of research collaboration with great companies that hopefully will lead to some new products coming down the pipe. So those are the two main priorities in BD.

Max Herrmann

Okay. Then maybe separating out the RP from CTX and Japan, do you think that RP is likely to get partnered before the CTX program? Or do you think it's the other way around?

Olav Hellebø

I think the – most of the interests we're getting in Japan is for the RP program and exosomes.

Olav Hellebø

In that case, I would say thank you, everyone. And that concludes our presentation.