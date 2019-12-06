Slack: Fade The Rally

Despite disappointing guidance, Slack Technologies (WORK) rallied back on the day following earnings. The stock still trades near the lows following a hot IPO earlier this year as the market originally priced the collaboration service at irrational levels. The bounce places the stock in a position to rally off the lows, but the valuation remains far too rich to chase Slack here as my long-term investment thesis remains negative.

Image Source: Slack website

Deceleration Will Rule

While Slack surpassed analyst estimates and reported nearly 60% revenue growth in the quarter ending in October, the company guided to only 42% revenue growth in the current quarter. The company faces substantial revenue deceleration with revenues only growing sequentially from $168 million to $173 million.

The inability to raise guidance above analyst estimates suggests the targets of FY21 and FY22 remain relevant. Analysts have revenue growth decelerating to 37% and 33% in the next two years, respectively. The analyst targets based on 14 analysts is for FY22 revenues of $1.14 billion.

One only needs to dig into some of the key customer metrics to understand the decelerating trends. In the quarter, Slack only saw the customer base grow by 30% to 105,000. The net customer adds have been stuck in the 5,000 per quarter range this fiscal year despite having a much larger customer base.

Source: Slack FQ3'20 presentation

Similar growth in FQ4 will push the customer growth rate down to only 25%. No matter how much customers expand once on the Slack collaboration platform, the business can't fight the substantial reduction in customer growth as Microsoft (MSFT) appears to steal growth at the margin.

Slack currently trades with a market value of $12.5 billion based on a listed shares outstanding of 550 million (due to a loss this might not even be a fully diluted count). The stock trades at 11x analyst revenue estimates for a fiscal year that doesn't start for five quarters.

Earnings Problem

While one can make the case for investing in Slack with revenue growth rates staying above 30% for a couple of years, the company has a major earnings problem. The problem is further magnified by having a larger competitor like Microsoft aggressively targeting the market.

For FQ3, Slack reported a net loss of $18.1 million on revenues of $168 million. Even the free cash flow burn of $19.1 million amounted to an incredible 11% of revenues.

The problem is turning the earnings story around when Microsoft now claims 20 million daily active users on Teams versus only 12 million for Slack back in September. Slack is correct that a DAU isn't the same as an actively-engaged user that prefers their service, but the company still needs additional users to justify the stock price.

Microsoft is making the story difficult for Slack to generate the growth needed to produce large profits. Using, 87.5% gross margins, Slack has to generate revenues of $763 million to cover the current operating expenses of $167 million in the last quarter or $668 million annualized.

In essence, Slack has to add up to $100 million in revenues without expanding expenses such as sales and marketing currently reaching nearly 50% of sales. For this reason, analysts have the company losing money through at least FY22.

A big competitor like Microsoft will do everything possible to squeeze the margins of Slack to cause financial distress and shareholder frustration as a competitive advantage. This aspect of the business is so often overlooked by companies placing the financial story at risk by reaching scale without generating positive cash flows.

Based on the stock bounce following disappointing guidance, Slack appears set for a short-term rally. The stock valuation makes no sense and investors are crazy to pay over 11x forward sales to own a money-losing stock, but the market can be irrational for long periods.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Slack appears poised for an irrational rally into year-end. Investors should fade the rally as the company faces tough competition from Microsoft with new users desperately needed to reach profitability and to justify the current stock price at nearly $23.

My price target remains $17.50 with a forward P/S multiple of 8x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.