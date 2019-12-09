Still Too Soon To Take A Serious Look At Western Midstream

Despite an attractive 13%-plus dividend yield, I suggest readers wait until the stock price settles and the company shows some signs of reversing its downward trend in EBITDA.

A more simplified structure and the elimination of IDRs will improve cash flow, but some of the recent developments may not be contributory until well into 2020.

WES seems to be doing all the right things to return the company to growth and increase shareholder value, but too many moving parts increases uncertainty.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), an MLP formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, is engaged in the midstream business, offering services such as gathering, stabilizing, compressing, treating, processing, transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party customers. WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate for its customers under certain of its contracts. WES’s operations are supported by Anadarko, getting dedications and/or minimum volume commitments (MVCs) for a substantial portion of its throughput. WES has sought to grow through strategic acquisitions and expanding organically, focusing on improving throughput volume and cash flows. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has successfully executed 11 related-party acquisitions and nine third-party acquisitions with an aggregate value of $6.5 billion.

Recent key developments: WES had undergone a major consolidation with its general partner and completed $4 billion in asset dropdowns from Anadarko. The company lowered its 2019 EBITDA estimates and distribution growth on the back of moderated throughput forecast, pipeline bottlenecks and lower commodity prices. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Anadarko by Occidental leaves a question mark on its future as the company is heavily dependent on Anadarko.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, WES’s assets and its investments consisted of the following:

Source: 10K 2018

Long-term, fee-based contracts ensure revenue stream and limits commodity price exposure

For its various midstream offerings such as gathering, processing, treating, transportation and disposal services, WES enters into a variety of contracts (terms ranging from 5-10 years) and receives fees and/or retains a percentage of products or a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the customer’s products. WES’ majority of assets are supported by long-term fee-based contracts, which includes significant minimum volume commitments (MVC) and cost of service protections, safeguarding the company’s returns on capital invested. Fee-based contracts also enable WES to manage commodity price exposure and ensure recurring revenue stream – an important capability considering the volatility in oil and gas prices.

Simplified structure with no IDRs and lower cost of capital

In line with continued consolidation and simplification across the MLP space, WES has recently completed a major restructuring. In November 2018, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP), Western Gas Partners, LP (WES), Anadarko and certain of their affiliates inked an agreement in which Clarity Merger Sub, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of WGP) will merge with and into WES, with WES continuing as the surviving entity and a subsidiary of WGP.

In February 2019, WGP and WES announced completion of the planned merger. Upon closing of the merger, the common units of WES are no longer publicly traded and ceased to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “WES.” The common units of WGP began trading on the NYSE under the symbol “WES” and WGP changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP.

The following is how the structure currently looks after Occidental acquired Anadarko.

Source: WES Investor Presentation November 2019

The move will allow the new entity to deliver over 50% YoY adjusted EBITDA growth and generate strong distribution per unit growth (6%-8%) and coverage (1.3x) through 2021 (without the need of equity capital in the near term) on the back of flexibility to pursue organic-growth projects. With this consolidation, incentive distribution rights (IDRs) which used to consume a significant portion of WES' cash distributions have been removed, resulting in lower cost of capital and providing support for long-term sustainable growth. The leverage ratio of the new entity is expected to be in the range of 3.5x-4.0x, helping to maintain an investment grade credit rating.

Strategic portfolio of assets, significant exposure to growing basins

WES portfolio of assets are strategically located in Delaware and DJ Basins that have a historical track record of robust producer activity and producer returns for onshore North America. Moreover, these assets serve production where the hydrocarbons contain not only natural gas, but also crude oil, condensate and NGLs.

Source: WES Investor Presentation November 2019

WES plans to spend $1.35 billion in 2019 capital expenditures, shifting focus to the Delaware Basin within the greater Permian with allotment of 54% capex, while 37% has been allotted to DJ Basin and 9% elsewhere. From 2008-18, Western Gas spent $2.3 billion on organic growth (majority focused on the DJ Basin, its largest asset) and $9.6 billion ($4 billion while consolidation) in asset dropdowns from Anadarko.

The MLP now expects to generate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion, down from $1.8-$1.9 billion in 2019, with capex expected to be on the low end of the $1.3 to $1.4 billion range.

Source: WES Investor Presentation May 2019

DJ Basins:

Construction at Latham trains (with capacity of 400 million cubic feet a day or MMcf/d) in the DJ Basin is on track with Train I expected to be online soon after the Q3 conference call and Train II around year-end. This will bring the company’s processing capacity in the region to over 1.5 billion cubic feet a day (Bcf/d). Meanwhile, WES inked a seven-year contract with DCP to lease a portion of its Latham II capacity, retaining 100% of the valuable MVCs. Both processing trains are fully subscribed and fully underwritten by MVCs.

Source: WES Investor Presentation May 2019

Delaware Basins

Delaware basin is expected to generate solid EBITDA for 2019 on the back of its gas, crude and water solutions capability. The assets are supported by long-term contracts with oil volume contracts having weighted average length of 15 years, gas for over eight years and water for more than 12 years. The recent dropdown from Anadarko will expand total processing capacity in the basin to more than 1.5 bcf/d.

Source: WES Investor Presentation May 2019

Growing distribution and decent coverage ratios

WES has a track record of consistently increasing distribution to unitholders and recently declared a quarterly distribution of $0.6180 per unit for Q3 2019, representing a 1.3% increase.

Our Take

As tempting as a 13.61% dividend yield might be, I asked members of my Marketplace Service to let the dust settle before looking at investing in this stock. That was back in August, and the stock is down another 22% since then. The recent lowered guidance makes me even more cautious to jump in even at a much lower price. It seems to be making all the right moves but there are also a myriad of moving pieces, including a new CEO who comes from Occidental after the takeover of Anadarko.

We also saw at least a handful of analyst downgrades since then, putting additional pressure on the stock and making it one of the worst performers among midstream peers.

A normalized dividend yield for the stock is closer to 7.5% to 8% so the current yield has been purely driven by drop in price.

We would be looking for some stabilization in the stock and some clarity on the direction the company might take under new leadership – particularly after the takeover. We suggest readers hold off on this one until the dust settles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.