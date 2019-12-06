Adamas Pharmaceuticals: INROADS Data Will Make Or Break 2019

The company recently reported their Q3 earnings report that showed another quarter of GOCOVRI script growth that was driven by refills and new prescribers.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to report Phase III data from its INROADS study revealing GOCOVRI's impact on MS-Walking patients. If the data is positive, the share price should follow suit.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) has taken numerous steps to proliferate GOCOVRI adoption and the numbers are slowly grinding higher. The company’s third-quarter product sales came in a $13.9M, which was a 9% increase over Q2 and a 31% increase over Q3 of last year. Thus far, GOCOVRI has recorded $38.3M in sales, which is up 85% compared to this point in 2018. There is evidence that progress is being made, and the company’s adjustments to their Parkinson’s commercial strategy should translate into shareholder value in the future. Now, investors should turn their attention back to pipeline and the upcoming INROADS Phase III MS-Walking data expected in the second half of December. If positive, GOCVORI could be looking to make an entry into the strong multiple sclerosis walking impairment market. I believe the company’s commercial progress coupled with a positive Phase III readout should reignite some positive momentum into the stock in the coming year.

I intend to go over GOCOVRI’s commercial progress in 2019 and how the market values ADMS in its current state. Then, I will review the INROADS trial and how GOCOVRI stacks up against the current standard-of-care, Amprya. Finally, I provide discuss my plans for my ADMS position going into 2020.

GOCOVRI’s Commercial Progress

During Q3, the company recorded approximately 6,640 GOCOVRI paid scripts, so it appears as if the company’s free trial program that was launched in the first quarter of this year has had some success in converting patients into paid scripts (Figure 1). In fact, the company reported that the conversion rates from the free trial are between 45% and 50%. According to the company, there were around 710 new patient starts in Q3, which comprised of both trial patients and new paid scripts for patients. However, the overall sales growth is being driven by patients refilling GOCOVRI. With the persistence rate at approximately 55% to 60% at 6 months and 45% to 50% at 12 months. In addition, the company did uncover significant growth in prescriptions from new writers.

Figure 1: GOCVORI Script Growth (Source: ADMS)

Although the general commercial numbers are improving, the company did experience a “slight decline in use amongst some established writers.” Adamas intends to encourage their sales force to be a frequent presence in the high-prescriber offices and improve the fulfillment process to improve prescriber contentment.

Despite the setback in high-prescribing offices, I believe the recent commercial numbers show the company is adding new prescribers and the 4-week free trial program is broadening GOCVORI’s reach. Now, the company has to work on their 3 commercial goals (Figure 2) and get the high-prescribing offices to see GOCOVRI as the go-to product for dyskinesia and OFF.

Figure 2: Commercial Goals (Source: ADMS)

Current Valuation

ADMS currently has a market cap of ~$165M (Figure 3), which I believe is discounted when considering the company’s current fundamentals and outlook.

Figure 3: ADMS Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the Street’s revenue estimates for ADMS (Figure 4), we can see steady annual revenue growth in the coming years. Analysts expect ADMS to pull in approximately $53M for 2019, which would be 57% growth over 2018 and a 3x price-to-sales. This revenue growth is expected to top out in 2024 with an annual revenue estimate of $315, which would equal a forward price-to-sales of 0.54.

Figure 4: ADMS Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is roughly 5x, we can say ADMS is currently undervalued for its estimated 2019 revenues. Admittedly, there are plenty of other metrics to consider when trying to make a fundamental valuation, however, I one cannot discount revenue for a recently commercialized biotech. Overall, I would like to stress that ADMS is cheap for what the company is now…and the market has discounted any growth in GOCOVRI in PD or the potential of MS-Walking label expansion.

Ready For INROADS

Adamas expects to deliver top-line data from their first Phase III trial in GOCOVRI’s MS-walking impairment before year-end. INROADS is a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study that will deliver efficacy and safety data for 274 mg and 137 mg doses of GOCOVRI.

Figure 5: INROADS Design (Source: ADMS)

The primary efficacy endpoint is the percentage of responders after 12 weeks of treatment. A “responder” is as a patient who demonstrates a minimum a 20% increase (20% is clinically Relevant) in walking speed in a timed 25-foot walk test. Secondary endpoints comprise of TUG, 2-minute walk test, and the MSWS-12. In addition to primary and secondary endpoints, investors should be on the lookout for an indication of a dose-response and that the safety data is in-line with the data from the Phase II study.

If INROADS is positive, Adamas intends to initiate the second Phase III study in 2020. If that data is positive, Adamas would plan to submit an sNDA with a potential expanded launch in 2022.

In terms of a commercial plan, Adamas anticipates that the company’s initial commercial focus will be on those who have tried and discontinued Amprya (dalfampridine) from Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) for whom there are limited treatment options. At the moment, the company believes that the population is roughly 220K patients in the U.S (Figure 6).

Figure 6: MS Walking Opportunity (Source: ADMS)

It is important to note, that dalfampridine is the only product approved for MS-Walking). In clinical trials, AMPRYA was able to elicit a 25% average increase in walking speed in responders by 14 weeks. If GOCOVRI posts better numbers than Amprya (dalfampridine), we could see investors begin to return to ADMS as the prospects for approval increase. It is this potential that makes the INROADS data such a potent catalyst.

Financials

Regarding the company’s financial status, Adamas left Q3 with $150M in cash and investments. During Q3, the company had a net loss of $27.6M which was down from $33.2M in Q3 in 2018. This drop was primarily due to the drop in R&D expenses from the completion of the INROADS enrollment and an increase in revenue. Overall, the company expects their annual expense guidance off…

Recently, the company filed a $50M At The Market offering that could be tapped when the company needs some funds to finish their second MS-Walking trial and maintain operations.

Overall, the company is a healthy financial position, however, investors need to keep a close eye on the cash position during 2020. We have to expect the company’s expenses to continue to outpace GOCOVRI’s revenue in the near-term, so the threat of further dilution is a growing concern.

Conclusion

Adamas Pharmaceuticals is once again has a product that is entering a late stage of development and has a strong cash position. GOCOVRI has already proven its clinical benefit and is starting to gain traction commercially. Now, the company has to get MS-Walking the label and utilize the established relationships with movement centers established with the dyskinesia and OFF launch. Although GOCOVRI hasn’t lived up to its initial commercial hype and Street expectations, total GOCOVRI prescription growth continues to show sequential quarter-over-quarter, which suggests there is long-term value in ADMS.

In the near-term, the company has to remain focused on driving commercial success for GOCOVRI, while delivering top-line for INROADS. If the data is positive, investors should expect an increase in attention from the market as investors begin to see the market opportunity for MS-Walking. As a result, current and potential ADMS should see the current share price and valuation to be enticing. As I mentioned before, ADMS is still discounted when comparing it to the industry’s average price-to-sales…and that is only with GOCOVRI in dyskinesia and OFF indications. If GOCOVRI outperforms Amprya, we can speculate GOCOVRI will be approved and become the leading MS-Walking product in the United States.

On the other hand, if the GOCOVRI falls short of AMPRYA, I expect the share price to be decimated and will require an extended period of time to recover.

What's My Plan? I am still holding off on adding to my ADMS position. Although the company did show some commercial progress, they did fail to hit the street's expectations for Q3 earnings. So, I am going to wait for the INROADS results before committing more funds to my overloaded ADMS position. If the INROADS data is lackluster, I will cut my ADMS position size or potentially liquidate my position.

