USO: Crude Market Dimness Is Likely To Have Run Its Course

Our forecast for USO is $12.6 per share by the end of the year.

The amplification of the supply-demand divergence and the conservative weekly EIA outlook on U.S. output growth corroborate this view.

Source: Unsplash

Investment thesis

The United States Oil Fund LP (USO) declined moderately since our last take, down 1.92% to $11.76, in line with our bearish view. Mounting oversupply fears, weakening economic growth prospects and lingering trade tensions between the U.S. and China explain the poor performance of the ETF in the past weeks.

We are now expecting a reversal of the momentum into year-end, following tempering U.S. oil output growth that has emerged from EIA's conservative weekly production outlook.

Our view is corroborated by upcoming OPEC oil supply curb steepening and deviating supply-demand dynamics that provide a significant long momentum on USO share.

We initiate a bullish recommendation on the ETF, with a price target of $12.6 per share, corresponding to an appreciation of 7.1%.

Source: TradingView

EIA overestimated weekly crude output, weighing on oil prices

Since the start of 2019, weekly oil production forecasts computed by the EIA overrated monthly figures, generating a deceitful market signal that contained the appreciation of WTI. While in the past five years, EIA weekly output estimates lagged monthly figures, the differential reversed, stretching to a fresh high of 3.9% or 477k barrels per day in July 2019.

This exaggeration of the production outlook has harmed the complex and low oil prices have stimulated U.S. producers to limit output growth, in anticipation of higher future prices.

In spite of that, U.S. crude production rose again in September, up 0.53% or 66k barrels per day to a record high of 12.46m barrels per day. On top of that, the EIA weekly-monthly oil production differential inverted, indicating a more conservative weekly outlook provided by the EIA, that has been positive for the crude and its proxy, USO, in the past years. Weak supply growth expectations mean restrained oversupply anticipations and thus, positive developments for WTI prices.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In front of that, the number of oil rigs fell sharply year-on-year, according to Baker Hughes, dipping by a quarter to 802 working wells. Over the corresponding period, output rose 8.6%, following fruitful cost cuttings and expanding average well productivity.

With enduring depressed crude prices and fewer active rigs drilling for oil, pressure is building on U.S. oil producers. If further weakness on oil prices persists, the inflection point of oil production growth will near, thus providing tailwinds to crude oil and USO.

Source: Baker Hughes

Net speculative bets

Speculators increased slightly net long their exposure on Nymex crude oil futures over the week ending November 19, up 1.27% (w/w), posting the sixth advance in a row. USO gained marginally during the corresponding period, up 0.25%, whilst WTI changed barely, up 0.09% (w/w) to $57.77 per barrel.

Source: CFTC, Oleum Research

Speculative bets rose steeply on the Nymex crude futures, progressing by 152,764k barrels so far this year, thanks to short positioning halving and long bets rising 8.5% YTD. In the meantime, USO performed honorably, gaining 10.6% to $11.62 per share.

Over the week ending November 19, moderate short coverings, down 2.66% to 111,455 contracts, continued to sustain the complex, as weakening global economic growth prospects pushed short speculators to reduce their positioning for the fourth consecutive week.

In spite of that, we believe that crude oil markets are still mostly driven by the fundamental backdrop rather than financial flows, following intensifying oversupply fears, signaling that the crude market might struggle to deliver a rally by year-end.

Fundamental backdrop

Industry data shows that the crude oil storage picture in the U.S. is unfriendly for USO. The moderate surplus of 2.7% or 11,958k barrels provides modest motivation for bulls to lift their short bets on the complex and thus is counterproductive for the appreciation of crude futures.

To counterbalance that, supply-demand dynamics spread out in the past weeks, according to the New York Fed. With global demand ticking up slightly over the month of November and supply curving down moderately, this divergence curbs oversupply fears while being constructive for crude markets.

Source: New York Fed

In addition, ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies meeting later this week, where the group will discuss whether to extend production cuts to support oil markets, reports led by Iraq, the second-biggest OPEC producer, show a high probability of deeper output cuts.

An extension of the agreement that will cover the whole of 2020 rather than just the next three to six months, combined with a steeper production restrictions will send a strong message of commitment to the markets that will suffice to balance out record production in the U.S.

Takeaway

USO has been under pressure in the past weeks, validating our bearish short-term outlook.

The overestimation of weekly crude oil production growth by the EIA backed investor oversupply fears. Nevertheless, this pattern seems to have reversed and output growth in the U.S. is tempering.

In the last weeks, speculative flows had a marginal impact on crude and its proxy USO. The weak fundamental backdrop is still responsible for subdued oil price performance.

With OPEC+ meeting expected to steepen oil output cuts later this week, we revert our positioning on the complex, initiating a bullish recommendation for the next months.

The divergence between global supply-demand dynamics confirms our view and we expect upward swings on USO for the end of December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.