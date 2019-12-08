Gold Continues To Slide

Gold broke out to the upside in June 2019 when the US Fed told markets that interest rates would decline by the end of the year. The price moved out of a $331.30 trading range that had been in place since 2014 when it broke above the post-Brexit peak at $1377.50 per ounce.

Gold proceeded to trade to its highest price since 2013 when it reached $1559.80 in early September on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

The move to the upside in gold was a continuation of the bull market that started back at the turn of this century. The sale of half of the UK's reserves via an auction pushed the price of the precious metal to a low at $252.50 in 1999 and a marginally higher low at $255 per ounce in 2001. Before then, the all-time peak price for the yellow metal was in 1980 at $875. In 2008, gold finally eclipsed that level and proceeded to a new record high at $1920.70 in 2011. The correction that followed took gold to a low at $1046.20 in late 2015. The price of the precious metal has not been below the $1000 level in a decade. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR) holds over half its net assets in gold bullion, and the rest in the other leading precious metals.

The correction from the early September high

After reaching a high at $1559.80 on the nearby COMEX futures contract on September 4 and $1571.70 on the active month February contract, gold made lower highs and lower lows throughout September through November.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gold corrected to a low at $1446.20 in mid-November and was not far from that level on December 6 with the nearby futures contract trading at just over the $1460 level. The correction that took the price of gold over $110 lower sent price the weekly price momentum indicator into oversold territory. Relative strength was just below a neutral reading. Weekly historical volatility declined from just under 12% in mid-November to 10.37% on December 6.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In gold, the metric rose to a record high at 719,211 contracts on November 19. However, the metric dropped to 674,822 contracts on November 29 as December futures on the COMEX division of the CME rolled to February before bouncing back to the 700,000 level at the end of last week.

While gold corrected since the September high, the price has come nowhere near its level of critical technical support, which stands at $1377.50 per ounce. The level that was long-term technical resistance until June is now the crucial price on the downside.

The end of the year has typically been a weak period for the yellow metal

In 2018 and 2017, gold traded in a wide range during the final month of the year. Last year, volatility in markets across all asset classes caused buying in the gold market, which traded in a range from $1221.30 and $1286.50 per ounce. In December 2017, the yellow metal was in a similar band between $1236.50 and $1309.80 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, gold hit lows during December in 2016, 2015, and 2013. In 2014, the low came in November. The yellow metal tends to display price weakness at the end of the year.

Central Banks continue to buy as Poland repatriates its metal

At the turn of the century, when gold was trading at under $300 per ounce, the United Kingdom was selling half of its reserves into the market as central banks were net sellers of the precious metal. In 2019, at well over $1100 per ounce higher, governments are net buyers of the yellow metal. In Q3 2019, central banks added 156 tons of gold to their reserves, according to the World Gold Council. China and Russia remain the leading buyers as both nations continue to vacuum in domestic production. At the same time, other countries have been buying gold with Serbia, Poland, and even Germany increasing their holdings.

Most recently, Poland repatriated approximately one hundred tons of gold, moving the metal from the Bank of England to within the Polish border. The Polish central bank has boosted its bullion reserves over the past two years by 125 tons to 228.6 tons.

Just because central banks were net sellers at the lows at the turn of this century does not mean they are buying the highs with gold at the $1460 level on December 6. When the UK sold its metal via an auction process, no other governments followed. These days, the official sector buying has been ubiquitous.

Levels to watch over the coming weeks

As we head towards the end of 2019, we may see more selling in gold. However, I would consider any pressure as a golden opportunity to load up on the yellow metal for 2020. With central banks buying throughout 2019, many likely stand ready to add to reserves if the price drops from its current level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the first level of technical support is at the November 12 low at $1453.10 on the February futures contract. Below there, the August 1 low at $1418.90 level is the next area of support. The $1377.50 level is the critical price to watch on the downside in the gold market over the coming weeks and months. I believe we are not likely to see gold below that level in 2020. On the upside, there is likely to be congestion on the February futures contract at the November high of $1525.20, the October peak at $1532.40, and the September high at $1571.70. If gold begins to head higher above the September high, the sky is the limit for the yellow metal. The ultimate target is the 2011 high at $1920.70 per ounce. Keep in mind that gold moved to new record peaks in almost all currencies expect in the dollar and Swiss franc earlier this year. Additionally, the price action in another precious metal, palladium, has been explosive. As of December 6, the price of palladium was around the $1846 level. Before 2018, palladium never traded north of $1090 per ounce.

GLTR holds over half its net assets in gold and the balance in other precious metals

If gold is going to head for higher highs, the other members of the precious metals sector are likely to go along for the bullish ride. One of my favorite ETF products that provide diversified exposure to the precious metals sector is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF. The most recent top holdings of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR holds almost 57% of its net assets in gold bullion, but it also owns, silver, platinum, and palladium bars. GLTR has net assets of $463.08 million, trades an average of 25,326 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

Source: Barchart

GLTR closed 2018 at $63.16 and was trading at $72.95 per share on December 6, 15.5% higher so far in 2019. This ETF product offers market participants the opportunity to own a diversified basket of precious metals. I would be a buyer of GLTR on any price weakness over the coming weeks.

The price of gold has continued to correct, which I view as a golden opportunity to load up for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold, silver, and platinum