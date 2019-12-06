Principal Financial Group: Still Undervalued

The company does face some "fee pressure" headwinds but is well-positioned to withstand that going forward.

The company is currently undervalued, even based on the market discount that financials are receiving.

Principal has closed on its acquistion of Wells Fargo IRT, which has helped improve its scale and scope of asset management.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG), coming off mixed third-quarter results, has several things going for them, among them the recent closing of the acquisition of Wells Fargo IRT. The company has shown strong growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends over the years, and this has continued.

The company is undervalued at this time, with a fair value of $69, based on the fantastic free cash flow, and the expansion in PE ratio compared to current levels.

So without any further ado, let’s dive in to see what’s brewing under the hood at Principal.

Overview

Principal Financial Group, based out of Des Moines, IA, with a current market cap of $15.2 billion released its 3rd Quarter earnings on October 25, 2019, the results were a bit of a mixed bag, but there were some highlights.

Net income attributable to PFG for the third quarter 2019 of $277.1 million compared to $456.3 million for the third quarter 2018. Net income per diluted share of $0.98 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter. Third quarter net income includes a $74 million after-tax loss, or $0.26 per diluted share, related to an impairment of an equity method investment.

The third quarter results are reflective of the results of significant variances, including the annual actuarial assumption review, which decreased net income by $36.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Also, there were higher compensation and other expenses of $10.7 million associated with the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust (IRT) acquisition.

For those that don’t remember, third quarter 2018 net income benefited $112.8 million from significant variances.

The IRT acquisition closed on 7/1, and the financials are reported in RIS-fee. More on that in a moment.

Compared to a year ago and excluding the acquired assets under administration or AUA, the total company reported assets under management or AUM increased $36 billion or 5% to a record of $703 billion. Year-to-date AUM is up $77 billion or 12%.

Principal had AUA of $876 billion as of 9/30/2019, and net revenue was negatively impacted by a decline in interest on excess reserves rate since the announcement, with the Fed considering additional rate cuts in 4Q19. There was also $546 million of intangibles leading to an increase in quarterly amortization expenses in RIS-Fee of $7 million.

According to Daniel Houston, CEO:

“At the end of the third quarter, for our Morningstar-rated funds, 81% of the fund-level AUM had a 4- or 5-star rating. 75% and 78% of our principal actively managed mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, and collective investment trusts were above the median for the 3- and 5-year performance, respectively. And 91% were above the median for 10-year performance, with 63% in the top quartile. For 1-year performance, 49% were above the median. This was primarily due to the underperformance in the fourth quarter of 2018 of certain international equity strategies, which also impacts our target-date series. These strategies have improved year-to-date. We continue to make good progress to drive sales growth and improve retention, particularly in the areas of distribution and product development.”

A stronger combined retirement business, by focusing on customer and revenue retention; integration efforts on track. In Q3, Principal closed on the Wells Fargo IRT, announcing a combined leadership team and technology platforms. Principal has had positive interactions with clients, advisors, and consultants, and any revenue lapses have been in line with expectations.

In regards to the integration, there have been significant variances in regards to the integration of IRT. For Q3, combined expenses of $11 million for both transaction expenses, and integration expenses, and a cumulative $22 million in expenses.

Principal breaks their business into four different segments. Let’s take a moment to discuss their performance for the previous quarter.

Retirement and Income Solutions

Principal Global Investors

Principal International

U.S. Insurance Solutions

First up, Retirement and Income Solutions or RIS, which is broken up into two segments, RIS-Fee and RIS-Spread.

Highlights from Q3 2019 RIS-Fee

Pretax operating earnings excluding significant variances decreased primarily due to higher deferred acquisition cost (DAC) amortization expense and investments in the business.

Quarterly net revenues increased in large part due to the acquisition of the Wells Fargo IRT business.

Quarterly pre-tax return on net revenue, excluding significant variances, declined to 25% primarily due to Principal’s recent acquisition.

The quarterly net cash flow of $1.1B driven by sales of $3.7B, favorable retention, and recurring deposit growth of 10%.

Net quarterly revenue improved 17% versus Q3 2018, of $468M in Q3 2019 versus $401M in Q3 2018.

Now looking at the RIS-Spread segment, highlights include:

Pre-tax operating earnings excluding significant variances decreased primarily due to lower net revenue, higher DAC amortization expense, and investments in the business.

Quarterly net revenue decreased due to an unfavorable mortality experience and lower variable investment income in the current quarter.

Quarterly sales of $3.1B, including $1.3B of pension risk transfer sales and $0.8B of fixed annuity sales.

Pension risk transfer pipeline remains strong despite the decline in interest rates.

Net revenue for RIS-Spread fell 16% to $129M versus $153M for Q3 2018.

Next up, we have the Principal Global Investors segment. Highlights from Q3 2019:

Pretax operating earnings excluding significant variances decreased primarily due to lower operating revenues, less pass-through expenses, and investments in the business.

Quarterly operating revenues less pass-through expenses decreased due to the accelerated real estate performance fee in 3Q18.

AUM of $442B, including PGI, sourced AUM of $212B.

The quarterly net cash flow of $2.9B, including PGI, sourced a net cash flow of $1.3B.

Quarterly operating revenue less pass-through expenses were down 44%, or $333M for Q319, versus $591M for Q318.

Finally, we have the final segment, Principal International. Highlights from this segment for Q3:

Pre-tax operating earnings excluding significant variances increased slightly as the growth in business was partially offset by foreign currency headwinds of $3.5M.

AUM of $164B increased 10% compared to the prior-year quarter on a constant currency basis, not including China AUM of $146B.

Net cash flow of $1.6B driven by Brazil and Hong Kong, marking the 44th consecutive quarter of positive net cash flow.

Quarterly, combined net revenue was up 11%, at $268M for Q319, versus $241M for Q318.

All in all, all the business units produced positive cash flow for the quarter, to the tune of $6.9B, with a record $703B in AUM. In short, the company is humming right along. That isn’t to say there aren’t headwinds, of course. However, the majority of Principal’s income originates in fee-based business segments, which helps protect them from some of the stings of the recent interest rate environment.

Growth Story

As the years go by, Principal has become less reliant on the insurance segment for driving business and more reliant on the asset management segments of their business.

The recent acquisition of Wells Fargo IRT, which closed on 7/1/19, has helped increase the AUM to a record level of $703B at Q319. This addition of IRT has helped more or less double the company’s retirement business. The acquisition brought with it more than $825M worth of AUM across retirement and non-retirement products.

The acquisition of IRT brings with it the benefits related to scale, which means that Principal can now serve its customers even better and is a clear statement that this is the direction that Principal wants to go.

Of course, there have been a few hiccups along the way, which was expected with the revenue lapses. But the IRT acquisition strengthens Principal’s position in key industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

And in addition to the continued investment in digital capabilities, Principal has introduced a new digital mobile participant onboarding platform, Principal Real Start. Since the launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, Principal has seen 250,000 participants complete the experience. Their average deferral rate is just under 8%, nearly 50% higher than traditional.

Also, Principal has announced a first, the ability to purchase term life insurance online. More than 95% of the users now apply online with no assistance, and approximately 25% are completed on a mobile device.

Principal deployed $202M of capital in Q319, in the form of $153M of dividends, $44M of share repurchases, and $5M of M&A.

The $153M in dividends is an increase to $0.55 per share in Q419, which is a 4% increase compared to Q418, for a total yearly dividend of $2.18 per share for Q419 TTM.

The dividend safety is quite secure, with a payout ratio of 56% for Q3, with an annual payout ratio of 39.13%, and the yield is 3.99%, with a history of raising their dividends. Over ten years, Principal has a 16.65% CAGR growth rate, which is pretty impressive.

Principal also resumed the share buybacks that were approved to the tune of $44M.

The shareholder yield for all this capital outlay over the TTM is 6.39%, which is pretty darn good, considering the variances experienced this quarter.

Risks

One of the primary risks that Principal faces is what it calls “fee pressure,” where Principal is competing with passive investing and new business models that weren’t previously available to investors.

Over the past few years, Principal has seen a percentage decline in their fees to the tune of one basis point per quarter. While this may not sound like much, it’s important to remember that Principal as a business lives off of its fees.

The reliance on fees is one of their strengths that operating income is largely fee-based, but Principal expects this trend to continue into the future.

Another risk is that the Wells Fargo IRT merger could not lead to the scale advantages it is anticipating, which would prevent the company from being able to compete more effectively. As they have pursued more inorganic group if these initiatives fail to generate the results they expect could lead to more pressure on the fee generation.

In this ongoing interest rate environment, there will continue to be margin pressure going forward, but I believe Principal is well-positioned in the market to resist this pressure and thrive during this time, based on the business model they have set up and are following.

Valuation

One of the things that jumped out to me at first when examining Principal was the fact of their apparent undervaluation. After a quarter of coming close to their stated goals, it is interesting to examine what kind of return we could expect going forward.

Principal trades at a depressed valuation currently, and currently yields 6.3% based on dividends and share buybacks. Principal is A- rated, and forward expectations for growth are in line for the growth the company has experienced over the last ten years.

Like many other insurance companies, the company trades at somewhat of a market discount, at today’s valuation of a PE of 11.40 TTM. Based on Principal’s historical PE of 12.86, we can expect an increase of 10.5%, which would put the market price at $60.

Looking at a discounted cash flow as a valuation, I used these inputs:

EPS - $4.72

Growth Rate – 10%

Terminal Rate – 4%

Discount Rate – 12%

Based on these numbers, I am looking at a fair value of $69.92, which, based on what we have discussed about Principal, I think, is a very real target. I feel these are fairly conservative numbers based on the previous growth rates of Principal, and it also builds in a nice margin of safety of 20.86%, based on the current market price of 55.10.

Final Thoughts

As I dug more into the goings-on with Principal, I became more convinced this is a fantastic company that is very well run. Principal has a game plan, and they are executing their game plan as they transition from a life insurance company to more of an asset management company.

The transition is not explicitly stated anywhere, but it is obvious from their recent acquisition of Wells Fargo IRT.

As stated earlier, Principal is given a bit of a market discount, as are their peers in the insurance industry, but I believe that Principal is undervalued currently and warrants a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.