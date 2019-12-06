Talking Tariffs, Holiday Sales, And OPEC At Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Iaccino notes the previous production cut hasn't had much of an effect, and OPEC surely realizes it would take a massive reduction in supply to raise prices - something the group would be reluctant to do around the Aramco IPO.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader Podcast brought to you by CME Group. I'm Aaron Task, with Stephen Alpher of Seeking Alpha. December, historically one of the best months for stocks is shaping up to be a big one. This week alone features some big economic news, including the ISM manufacturing and services data, jobs numbers on Friday and an OPEC meeting at the end of the week, we’ll preview that with Bob Iaccino, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of Path Trading Partners. But first, the President taking to Twitter to talk tariffs and the Fed and so much more, I’ll be right back with all that.

Balance your trading strategy by adding features capitalized on around-the-clock access to highly liquid global markets in a wide range of asset classes with CME Group. See what adding features can do for you at cmegroup.com/alpha.

Welcome to Alpha Trader. Aaron Task with Stephen Alpher here, and, Stephen, I hope you had a great holiday week and I hope you had a great restful one and our listeners as well because things are pretty – getting a little [hairy] to start off December and really this started Thanksgiving Eve when President Trump signed legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong. Now, this was a legislation that looked veto-proof. So, I’m not sure he had much of a choice, but he signed it. The Chinese obviously not happy about that. On Monday, they announced some retaliation of their own. U.S. military ships and aircraft no longer allowed to visit Hong Kong. They also announced some sanctions against several U.S. NGOs and this is all coming, of course, you know, amid the phase one talks that we've heard alternately are going great or now are not going so great. And then December 15, the next round of tariffs on about 155 billion of Chinese products is set to take effect and those products are the stuff that people want. It’s more of a retail product list, electronic, shoes and other things like that. So, I'm thinking these next couple of weeks are going to be a little bit [dicey] any yet the stock market has pretty much shaken it all off so for. What do you make of all this?

Stephen Alpher: The stock market has shaken it all, expect for today where we – the NASDAQ is down about 1.4%. The S&P is down almost 1% and they started lower, not just China, but the President this morning tweeted out their resumption of tariffs on Brazil and Argentina. That kind of got things off on a wrong foot, and then Wilbur Ross appeared on TV just few minutes ago and reiterated that December 15 deadline. So, it was about a, I guess, roughly a year ago when we had a bit of a market panic, I think over tariffs, are we setting up for the same thing? I don't know.

AT: Yes, it’s very interesting. It was about a year that Trump announced that he was tariff man and the markets had one of their worst Decembers in history. Again, as I referenced at the top of the show, December is historically one of the best months for the stock market in history, and I think everything you’re shaping up for it to be another great month absent this very serious, very real tariff tit for tat, I don’t know what you want call it, that's going on between the U.S. and China and maybe we are going to – I suspect we’ll see more tensions rationing up ahead of that December 15 deadline. If you believe that President Trump is following the art of the deal that he laid out in his book, you would take it up to the last minute, right. You would continue to put the pressure on China up until midnight on December 14, the hope that they cave in and that's going to be – it could make for some dicey headlines, let’s just say in the next couple of weeks.

SA: Absolutely. I spoke to one retailer investor I respect quite a bit, spoke to them over the weekend. They said, we’ve been able to keep the pain from heading in 2019. So, the 2020 story will be where the pain finally flows through into the sales and earnings. While things have been pretty much game busters this year, they’re not bullish on 2020 for that reason.

AT: That’s very interesting. And also note, this morning we got the U.S. Flash PMI data. It was better than expected. It's had a seven-month high. There was also some good Chinese manufacturing data out. We’ve got a bunch more economic reports coming down the [pipe], but again, absent this trade war, you could make a case that the global economy is really looking very strong heading into 2020, so this could be one of those policy errors that interrupts and otherwise strong, certainly stronger than fewer just a couple of months ago economy and market, and that would be a real shame, really because it will be self-inflicted.

Now, I understand there’s a lot of politics involved in, and you know, you could say that President Trump is doing something that’s long overdue and these are huge geo-political issues that are going to have to be dealt with at some time and he's taking them on sooner rather than later, but it's a huge challenge for investors, for the economy, and also the President himself heading into an election year. So, it’s going to be, again, very interesting [indiscernible].

SA: Yes, a lot of moving parts. I would also add we didn’t just have the Flash PMI; we had the ISM Manufacturing indexed for November, which is a bit of an older maybe more followed series and that stayed below 50 for four straight month, I think. I think it’s out of 48.1 which missed expectations. [Jim Bianca] says, it’s the worst set of four months readings since the financial crisis. It’s something to pay attention to. On the other hand, you could make the case, the Fed takes a lot of criticism, but maybe they’ve done exactly what they set out to do. About a year ago this time, the ISM was over 60.

So, things might have been looking a little bit too perky to the Fed. They were in the middle of a rate hike cycle. Now, they’ve switched to easing at a time when that’s softening. So, maybe we can look as there’s monitory easing’s kind of filter through the economy, maybe we can look to ISM pop and backup above 50 in the coming months.

AT: Yes, I’m glad you mentioned the Fed because oh! By the way, they meet next week and President Trump on Monday tweeting “Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the tariffs on all steel and aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries. The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries of which there are many no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies. This makes it very hard our manufacturers and farmers to fairly export their goods, lower rates and loosen Fed.”

So, you talked before about moving parts, right, so in this one tweet, we've got tariffs, we’ve got the Fed, we’ve got the farmers, which by the way, I saw report from Bloomberg over the weekend that the farm rescue is now more than two times as expensive as the auto industry bailout of 2009, which was – they ultimately cost $12 billion, right. So, there are a lot of parts there, but let's just [indiscernible] the Fed for second, again, a meeting next week, I mean again, this month is starting off. There's no rest into the holidays. It's going to be a rapid couple of weeks certainly into December 15, at least, and there is no expectation the Fed is going to do anything. But once again, J. PAO & Company feeling some pressure or are they feeling any pressure from the President of the United States to act in a way that maybe they wouldn't have otherwise done?

SA: It’s very clear they’re not doing anything; maybe just stay a bit won’t throw a bone to those who want to use your policy. And last I heard of it, I didn’t realize that currency was on the Fed’s play, I thought that was a treasury operation. I guess there is like a knife mandate now for the Fed.

AT: They have so many mandates. I have lost count as well. But it is amazing, again, [indiscernible] we’ve talked about with prior guests here has been the notable strength of the dollar this year despite the Fed's easing cycle. It's – again it’s a relative world and the dollar, you know, the best house and a bad neighborhood, you can use that analogy if you’re like here, but can the dollar continue to elevate or remain elevated given all these pressures, the deficit now over $1 trillion? I mean there’s so much happening. I think it's a 2020 story again as is your earlier point from your source that maybe 2020 is the time we start to feel some of the pain after what’s been in a pretty amazing 2019 for investors for sure.

SA: Yes. And as far as the dollar goes, I was looking at interest rates and interest rates in the long-end or today. We talk a lot about the U.S. data, what’s the Fed is going to do, what the President is saying, but sometimes we neglect to know how much interest rates at the long-end at least are a global phenomenon, and they tend to move in similar directions for all the developed countries, and in the long rate in the U.S. it’s just towering over all other developed economies, and as long as that continues, I would expect carry traders to be selling the currencies where the interest rates are next to zero or even negative, and buying U.S. currency and buying U.S. long-term favor.

AT: Yes, and again, best house in a bad neighborhood. In a world where there's negative rates throughout Europe and Japan, the U.S. treasuries at [1.75%] or near, you know, somewhere between 1.5% and 2%, they look pretty good and that's good to keep that demand going. So, it's amazing how despite when you would look at the fundamentals of the U.S. dollar and the balance sheet of the federal government. You would think yields will be a lot higher, but there's so much demand that they remain suppressed.

SA: Yes. [Indiscernible] I mean in Spain the 10-year is 49 basis points, in Italy it’s 1.34%, in UK it’s 0.75%. So, the U.S. is between 1.5% and 2%. It’s a no-brainer for the [carriage trader] until [indiscernible] blown up, but in the meantime, they can ignore it.

AT: Until they get blown-up, that is the ultimate, yes. Alright, so before we move on to Bob Iaccino and discussion about energy, I mean what's going on with OPEC, just one reflect back that, you know, the fast-moving markets it's – today is Cyber Monday, it seems like the discussion of Black Friday is already settled down, but here are some of the numbers. Sales at physical stores were down 6.2% and the number of shoppers in those stores fell by 2%. This is according to Adobe Analytics, but Black Friday purchases increased 20% to a record $7.4 billion and the buy online pick up in store sales jumped 43% from last year, again, off a pretty low base, but I think that's a sign, a, online shopping that trend, it’s a jug or not, it's only getting bigger and bigger every year. But the actions at Walmart and Target specifically have taken to improve their online offerings and then offer you either in-store pickup or free delivery is really paying off for those retailers, and we saw that in their third quarter results. I would suspect that their numbers for this quarter are going to be very good as well, based on just what we’ve seed in the last few days.

SA: Yes. The move to allow in-store pickup is clearly working, particularly for Target, which really pushed it. Saw a funny tweet from Jeff Mackey, who’s super entertaining, does retail very well and he says, what the next is going to be a pickup straight off the conveyor belt. We’re kind of moving in that direction. He’s expecting more than $10 billion in Cyber Monday sales, which is – I haven’t seen anybody over $10 billion.

AT: I haven’t either, I would not want to bet against Jeff Mackey, especially when it comes to retail and I’m glad you mentioned Jeff because he’s been – you know, if you don’t follow him on Twitter, I absolutely recommend it. He's been writing about this a lot that, you know, for all the strength that Amazon has, Walmart and Target, they have these now – they’re turning their stores into distribution centers, which is something that Amazon is still building. That’s one reason why Amazon is buying old malls in certain parts of the country because the “distribution center” used to be somewhere far off, you know, behind the railroad tracks. Now, if it's a store as well, you want it somewhere where it's convenient for people to get to where – and its off a major highway.

So, this is a challenge for Amazon, which again, clearly has been an incredible success story in so many different markets and obviously starting with online shopping, but Walmart and Target are catching up in a way that I think is surprising a lot of people who look at – and again, not to talk politics, but the political discussion is, you know, Amazon is a monopoly, but they only own – yes, they own 50% of online sales, but it’s certainly 4% to 5% I believe of total retail and I think that 50% number is going to start to come down given, again, what Walmart and Target, most notably, are doing with this combination of shop online, pick it up in the store or we’ll deliver it to you for free. It's just more convenient for the consumer.

SA: Yes, I love to watch it. I’m not an investor in any of those companies, so I can just enjoy watching these managements kind of duke it out to the benefit of the consumer, to the benefit of my family.

AT: Amen to that. Alright, we will be back after this break with Bob Iaccino, [of Path Trading] to talk about energy and where energy stocks, energy markets and what’s going to be happening with OPEC later this week.

Take a deep dive into features to arm yourself at knowledge to expand your strategy with confidence. See what adding features can do for you at cmegroup.com/alpha.

Welcome back to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Bob Iaccino. He is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of Path Trading Partners that can trade on the CME and a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox and CNN. Bob, welcome to the podcast.

Bob Iaccino: I’m happy to be here. Thanks for having me guys.

SA: Welcome Bob.

BI: Thank you again.

AT: So, it's been a great year for the stock market is I think everybody knows, maybe less, well, realizes it’s been a pretty good year for oil prices, up almost 20% so far this year, rebounding from a pretty awful 2018. But…

BI: Right.

AT: …on the eve of the OPEC meeting, December 5th and 6th in Vienna, what is your forecast as we sit here for today for oil prices in 2020?

BI: Well, I think it's unavoidable that oil prices have a little bit lower over range at least that we've seen toward the end of the year. If you basically look at all of 2019, the range has been between, say on a rough basis 45 and say 65 or 63, spent very little time around the low end of those bands and all. The price has really been compressing and what we’re getting is some short-term strength, which I think is going to continue in toward the end of the year and possibly even the first couple of months of next year, to me, it's nearly unavoidable that crude oils range drops.

And there's a number of reasons for that, not the least of which being the OPEC meeting. They’re unlikely, in my opinion, to increase production cuts and they’re also unlikely to cooperate in the future. We’re all aware that there's going to be a Saudi Aramco IPO. We’re also all aware that OPEC – when you talk about OPEC, you’re basically talking about Saudi Arabia for the most part, and as they turn into a public company, however, smaller the company is owned by the public, it becomes a little bit different of an equation.

AT: That’s very interesting because I was going to ask about the Saudi Aramco IPO and what I will call the lackluster demand, they received for it. How will that, in your mind, factor into what OPEC is going to do in the coming year?

BI: Well, I think that's really what the meeting is going to kind of figure out for is more so how much influence will Saudi Arabia have over crude oil prices going forward? We've already seen their influence declining, OPEC's influence declining as well. OPEC's production cuts had very little effect until Russia got involved, and then, it had an effect, but that effect was very short-lived, as you see, U.S production continued to increase. So, actually CME's economist, Blu Putnam, brought up a great point a little while back that the Saudi Aramco IPO now makes them behold into shareholders and dividends and profits rather than the actual short-term price of crude oil. They’re going to be much more interested in how their balance sheet looks like. So, they might actually cut production and increase production depending on where prices are. They could also sell more shares to raise money if they want to invest in other things, which is part of why the IPO is happening in its entirety as to get Saudi Arabia away from crude oil. So, there's a lot of wildcards in here with that IPO that kind of changes the way that Saudi Arabia looks at crude oil prices. Now, it's more a function of what their public business is doing as opposed to a function of what the kingdom wants to happen within Saudi Arabia.

AT: A lot of wildcards are shown now. And I know, Steve, you have some specific questions for you, but how you might trade this, but one other thing you said at the top I want to ask you about, you said you think OPEC is unlikely to announce increased cuts in production at this meeting on December 5th and 6th. The conventional wisdom is that's exactly what's going to happen. So, if everybody “is wrong” about that and you’re right, what does that mean for oil prices in the short term?

BI: Well, that’s a great way to put it. I do think everybody is wrong, and the one – again, it wouldn't be something that the rest of these sort of OPEC plus consortium wants to see happen and I think people are too focused on the prior production cuts haven’t worked. The IPO is theoretically set, you know, they can pull back from the date that's been announced, which is early December, but the IPO is basically set. So, the price of crude oil is the price of crude oil. And again, I think it hasn't worked, and I think more production cuts won't necessarily work and I'm not even sure that's why crude oil rose in the end of 2019.

I think it's much more a function of the trade situation than it is how much and how likely they are to cut production again. And if they do cut production again, I’m prepared to be wrong on that, but my opinion is that they know it hasn’t had as much of an effect and the production cut has to be drastic in order for it to get where they wanted to go, which is really WTI price is say in the $72 to $75 range.

AT: Before we get into trade specific to the price of oil, I’m interested in your take on the energy sector. It’s been a notorious underperformer versus the rest of the market. We noticed last week that the market cap of Apple alone was larger than the entire S&P energy sector. Do you see the energy sector reversing that performance any time soon?

BI: Well, it’s interesting. Conventional wisdom would say, that you start getting into energy now as it has really underperformed the sector itself. In my opinion, the correlation to crude oil is it’s kind of – its overrated. I’m more a commodity trader. We do trade equities and we do look at sectors and the energy sector is not something that we would be involved in as a company and as traders because for us, when we have an opinion on crude oil, we trade crude oil.

So, I would say that that's actually becoming much more of a popular view on energy itself. You had period of time in 2016 where WTI crude oil rose over 50% and Exxon Mobil, for example, fell 9.4%. This is something that's happening more and more often as some of these larger companies start to, I don’t want to say mismanage because I've never managed a crude-oil conglomerate, but they're not able to perform with the price of crude. Actually, I have quote – let me just say it’s not an exact quote, but I remember a conversation on one of the financial networks with CEO of Exxon who basically said, we don't manage our business on the price of crude oil or on an economic growth or decline. And that's fairly evident.

Now, I think a lot of investors, traders, hedge funds are going to continue to avoid the energy sector simply because it has underperformed with crude oil rallying more often in the last five years than never before.

AT: Interesting, and you also said during that if we want to trade crude oil, we trade crude oil. I understand it from reading a little bit of what you’ve wrote that if you have an opinion on the price of crude, you should be trading crude features or options on features and not the ETFs.

BI: Absolutely. I mean not only not the ETFs, but it's an interesting thing you see on financial news a lot. And again, I’m one of the guys on financial news, right, but you'll see conversations that start off with crudes going up, so let's look at some energy names, and I'm not big on correlations. I mean if you have an opinion on crude oil, and that's the important point, right, you have to have the opinion on the commodity. But if you have the opinion on the commodity, not only should you not look at the stocks whose product is refined versions of the commodities and the commodity itself, but not the ETFs either.

You look at something like USO, which is only somewhere in the range of about 45% to 50% crude oil and there's other derivatives involved in it. And if you look at actual crude oil, if your opinion is in crude oil, there's only one way to trade that and that's what the CME cruel products WTI features or even the many crude features, which are available as well, which is half the size of the big. If you have an actual opinion on the product, you should trade the product, and versus the ETF, it's much more cost-effective to trade the features as well.

AT: Right. So, you do have some strong, I will say, opinions on the commodity itself. As you said the top, you see short-term strains and to quote nearly unavoidable. See, I’m quoting you in the same podcast, that’s [indiscernible] right there. Nearly unavoidable, so how are you positioned? How would you trade that view, short-term strength nearly unavoidable downturn in the coming year?

BI: We are currently small-long crude oil. One of the things we've done with the increased volatility that comes with not only the holiday season, but with, again that’s Saudi Aramco IPO and it was the CME’s economist Blu Putnam that I get this from, he pointed it out to me. With the Saudi Aramco IPO, if Saudi Arabia is less and less involved in pressuring the short-term price of crude oil one way or the other, but that adds volatility. That makes – I think the U.S. is already the marginal producer, but it's almost like Saudi Arabia is giving up their role. They’re saying, fine, we agree. The U.S. is the marginal producer. Couple of things, people tend to think in shale production that you just turn the spigots on and off.

AT: Right.

BI: So, you’ll hear a lot of conversations about while crude is at $70 a barrel, crude is at $80 a barrel, shale is kind of start pumping like crazy. Well, you can't just do that. In the first crude oil drop from the hundred and some odd dollar price that we saw in 2014, 2015, they laid off a lot of workers. They shut down a lot of projects. Those workers not only can they not just be rehired, but they went home. I mean there was a lot of people who were traveling to places like Texas and Dakotas to work in the oil industry. When they got laid off, they went home. It's not a simple matter of like you’re going to your kitchen and you turn on a faucet, that doesn't happen with shale production.

We have a consistent drop in U.S. rig count. The last time we were consistently above 800 was about 12 months ago on rigs. We’re down below 700 now and we’ve been consistently falling on rig counts. Those rigs produce the vast majority of their barrels in the first, say, six months of life. If capital expenditures in crude oil doesn't rise, the marginal producer is now a much more slowly moving producer.

So, from our perspective, we take much smaller positions now with wider ranges in both our exits on the loss side, you can lose money trading, and our profit targets are wider now as well. So, we’re positioned very small on the long side looking for somewhere of a move to the high-60, low-70 range. And from then, we’ll be looking at short trades, all else equal. If things change, we’ll have to reassess.

AT: Alright. I’m glad you mentioned the declining rig count. I was going to ask you about that. So, if the U.S., the marginal swing for supplies get us to even to go down, what if we get a trade deal what you referenced earlier and the global economy picks up and demand picks up, isn’t that going to be bullish for oil next year?

BI: That is and that’s precisely why we’re positioned long right now. I mean again, if I can quote myself, we’re looking for like $68 to $72 on the short-term, and I think that's going to happen. I think that move is going to be pretty precipitous. When it happens, it’s likely to happen on the signing of our Phase 1 deal and maybe some surprises in GDP figures in the first quarter of next year, whether it be the U.S., Europe or other major economies. That can…

SA: Wow! it’s a big call.

BI: Yes, that can happen. So, we get some surprises on the upside there. We had a Phase 1 trade deal signed. And then, it's a slow bleed from there because what's the next catalyst?

AT: Right, but why wouldn’t that be sustainable? Why wouldn't that demand be sustainable?

BI: Well, because I think a lot of it is – especially in the equity markets is kind of priced in. To me, it’s kind of a buy the news, buy the news, and then, sell after the news because what's the next catalyst? I don't know what it’s going to be. I think everyone agrees that a Phase 2, Phase 3 through phase infinity is very far off with the U.S. and China. Are we going to get USMCA?

Now, we get into a political realm, which I don't really care to do, but is one side going to give the other side a victory in the trade, the USMCA prior to the election? I don't know. That would be the only other catalyst that can happen. Outside of that going into an election, I'm not sure what the next catalyst is. If we get Phase 1, does it add 0.5% to GDP, one full percent? I doubt it. So, it starts to become unsustainable from that point.

AT: We’ve talked a little bit in generalities, dug down a little bit more into some specifics on pricing. Do you have any interesting actionable trades you’re looking at right now?

BI: Well, like I said, I think when you get up into that $68 to $72 range, we would start scaling into short positions there. Now, the issue with that and why I’m talking specifically about the CME products is that would be something we'd likely do in options, at least at the start of it because we want to be able to take advantage, but picking tops and picking bottoms is not something I've ever seen anyone successfully do, maybe Warren Buffett and Goldman Sachs stock, but that's about it.

So, when you get up to that sort of $68 to $72 range, if you remember, the most recent high that we've seen was somewhere about April 23 or so, it was only $66. So, you can get an extension past that. We get that extension, we’ll likely start buying put spreads at the CME at the current fuel/crude oil contract, whichever one is the features – for our features contract at that particular time, and we’ll buy those with one-month duration, month and a half duration and start kind of putting on our trades in put spreads and in possibly some staggered put spreads as well.

We won’t be selling calls at that point. And the reason I say that is because the volatility will spike. Crude oil is a very interesting product because it’s one of the only ones where volatility can spike to the upside, as well as the downside. You know you don’t see that in equities. If equity is growing to higher, the VIX tends to fall off as we’re seeing right now. Whereas in crude oil, you can get a spike in volatility on the upside or the downside and we think that'll happen.

So, we won’t be selling calls [indiscernible] not because the ball is higher, but because of the risks of any sort of geo-political event to crude oil, that's always something you have to watch to the upside of crude oil. So, we’ll be buying put spreads with that. If that doesn't work out, you know, we’ll take our losses. It will be limited losses and we will do one by ones, and then, from there we’ll start selling many crude oil contracts and get into the bigger contract as we start to follow through on that to the downside, if we start follow through.

AT: And is there anything you’re doing right now to play what you think might be a short-term spike in crude other than being long crude features?

BI: Yes, I mean right now we’re long crude futures. We started getting long about $56, again, very small and our last long position was actually put on this morning at about 58.25. So, we got probably an average position. I’d have to check to be exact on that, but our average position is probably somewhere around 58.18 in terms of where we’re kind of dollar cost averaged at, I hate to use that term, because we buy on the way up, we don’t buy on the way down, you know, on the trading floor we used to call that adding to a loser, as opposed to dollar cost averaging.

The only place that’s a positive thing is in equities, it’s not – futures guys don’t look at it that way. So, again, we've gotten in and we’ll continue to hold those positions until crude oil gets below, say, $51 or so, then we might see an extended drop, but we don't think that's going to happen in the short-term.

AT: Alright. Our guest has been Bob Iaccino, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at Path Trading Partners. Bob, we look to have you back. That was fascinating and to see how this all plays out as we get into 2020.

BI: That’s fine. Happy to be here and I'm happy to come out and say I was wrong if I was, but I know it’s not going to happen.

AT: I’m going to call you out if you are. But [multiple speakers]

BI: Love to do that.

AT: That’s what’s the beauty of it. We will see how it goes. Thanks very much.

BI: Perfect. Thanks guys.

AT: Alright, thanks Bob.