Correction In Cocoa - Another Buying Opportunity

Chocolate is a popular treat around the world. Once people discover the taste delight of a chocolate confectionery product, they often become a chocoholic. The primary ingredient in chocolate is the cocoa bean. More than 60% of the world's cocoa supplies each year come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa is a temperamental agricultural product that only grows in climates around the equator. Each year is always a new adventure when it comes to the cocoa crop. On the demand side of the equation, population growth causes requirements to rise annually as more people in the world require more chocolate. At the same time, the weather or crop diseases can impact supplies. A bumper crop that fulfills the requirements of an expanding addressable market each year is never a guaranty. At the same time, West African nations can experience political turmoil at times, which affects production, processing, and logistical routes for the cocoa beans. Therefore, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products can experience high levels of volatility at times.

The price of cocoa has been trending higher since it hit bottom in June 2017 at $1769 per ton. The most direct route for a risk position in cocoa is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:NIB) provides an alternative.

Cocoa hit a new high for 2019

November was a bullish month for the cocoa futures market as the price hit the highest level in 2019 and since May 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, nearby cocoa futures rose to a peak of $2783 per ton during the week of November 18. The previous high in 2019 came in early July at $2602. The price of cocoa had been trending higher throughout this year. Other than a brief spike to the downside during the end of the March-May roll period, the price had remained above $2088 per ton throughout the year. Price momentum and relative strength had risen to the lower region of overbought territory at the mid-November high.

Weekly historical volatility has been on either side of the 30% level. The total number of open long and short positions has been rising throughout most of this year. The latest high came at 327,370 contracts on November 22 and was just below that level at 326,612 contracts on December 5. The November high in open interest was at a record level. Rising open interest and increasing price tend to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

The price has backed off

Cocoa ran out upside steam at the mid-November high. As the December futures contracts rolled to March 2020, selling hit the cocoa market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March futures illustrates that the high in the now active month contract was at $2694 per ton, $89 below the peak in the expired December contract. The backwardation in the cocoa market is a sign of supply tightness.

Meanwhile, the price corrected to its most recent low at $2529 per ton on December 2. Short-term price momentum and relative strength have declined under neutral territory. The first level of technical support stands at the November 1 low at $2430 per ton.

The forward curve is in backwardation

The backwardation between December and March futures extends further out along the forward curve in the cocoa futures market.

Source: ICE/RMB

The term structure of the cocoa futures market as of December 6 shows that the market is in backwardation from March 2020 through September 2021. The differential between the March 2020 and March 2021 delivery dates at $132 a 4.10% positive carry in the market. While the backwardation suggests supply tightness, it also means that those holding long positions receive a credit for rolling from one active month to the next.

Certainty for demand and uncertainty for production is a bullish combination - a surcharge for West African beans should support the price

The demand for chocolate confectionery products is a function of population growth as well as dietary changes in Asia. The addressable market for chocolate is expanding each day, and cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in the delicious treat. The world depends on West Africa for almost two-thirds of annual supplies of cocoa beans each year. Therefore, the climate and political stability in the region are the primary factors when it comes to the path of least direction of the price of cocoa futures.

Meanwhile, the chocolate industry has been working to improve the sustainability of cocoa supplies. Another significant factor has been to eliminate or lower the number of children laboring in the African cocoa industry. The Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two leading producing nations, have been working together to improve sustainability and the workforce. The effort begins with paying farmers more for their crops. The IC and Ghana have proposed a $400 per ton surcharge for cocoa beans coming from the region to offset the risks during periods when supplies increase, and the price of cocoa futures fall. The surcharge is a supportive factor for the price of the soft commodity.

At the same time, since London is the international hub of the physical cocoa market, and many supply contracts use the British pound as a pricing mechanism, a rally in the pound would likely support the price of cocoa futures. This week, on December 12, the UK will go to the voting booth to decide if Boris Johnson remains the nation's Prime Minister. A victory by Mr. Johnson should lift the value of the pound, which would be bullish for the price of cocoa futures.

NIB is the ETN product that tracks the price of cocoa beans

The most recent dip in the cocoa market from a high at $2694 to $2529 per ton has taken the price of $165 or 6.1% lower since mid-November. While the price may continue to move to the downside and test the next level of support at $2430, the odds favor that cocoa will find another higher low and resume the bullish price pattern that has been in place for most of 2019. Buying on a scale-down basis could the optimal approach to the cocoa market over the coming days and weeks.

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $27.90 million, trades an average of 45,109 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. March cocoa futures rose from $2188 on August 20 to a high at $2694 on November 18, an increase of 23.1%. Since then, the price has declined to a low at $2529 on December 2, a correction of 6.1% from the high.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETN product rallied from $24.47 to $31.29 per share or 27.9%. NIB then fell to a low at $29.23 or 6.6% lower than the most recent high. The ETN does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market.

The current correction in the cocoa market that has taken the price of the soft commodity lower from the 2019 high could be another opportunity to load up on cocoa before it moves to another new peak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.