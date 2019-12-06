Lenovo Group: Core PC Business Delivers Strong Performance But Future Growth Could Slow

The Data Center business could see recovery in 2HFY2020, while the Mobile business continues its focus on profitability.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed technology company Lenovo Group Limited (OTCPK:LNVGY) [992:HK] as a beneficiary of the consolidating PC market. Lenovo Group currently trades at 10.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE March), which is slightly higher than its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 9 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Lenovo Group published on Oct. 17, 2019. Lenovo Group's share price has declined by -8% from HK$5.43 as of Oct. 16, 2019 to HK$4.99 as of Dec. 5, 2019. I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Lenovo Group as I am concerned that growth for Lenovo Group's core PC business could slow going forward due to a decrease in operating system-driven PC purchases (as Windows 10 migration enters its final stages) and chip shortages.

Readers are advised to trade in Lenovo Group shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 992:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $7 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets

Strong Revenue Growth And Record Profit Margin For PC Business But Growth Could Be Sluggish

The PC & Smart Device segment or PC business (including tablets and other smart devices) is the important business segment for Lenovo Group, as the segment contributed 78% of its 1HFY2020 revenue. The Data Center business accounted for 10% of Lenovo Group's 1HFY2020 revenue, and the segment remained loss-making in 1HFY2020. Lenovo Group's Mobile business, which represented 12% of the company's top line for 1HFY2020, was marginally profitable with a pre-tax income margin of under 1%. In other words, the PC business is the key driver of Lenovo Group's profitability in the near term.

Lenovo Group performed well in the most recent 2QFY2020 quarter with overall revenue up +1% YoY (ninth consecutive quarter of positive YoY revenue growth) to $13.5 billion and net profit increased +20% YoY to $202 million. The core PC business saw revenue grow +4% YoY to $10.7 billion, while segment net profit increased +19% YoY to $612 million.

Lenovo Group also maintained its status as the No.1 PC vendor globally in 2QFY2020 with a 24.6% market share in terms of shipments. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell Technologies (DELL) remained the second and third largest global PC companies with market shares of 23.8% and 17.1% respectively in the most recent quarter. The company's YoY PC sales volume growth of +7.1% in 2QFY2020 was also significantly higher than the overall PC market volume growth of +3.6% YoY.

Notably, the PC business' pre-tax income margin of 5.7% for 2QFY2020 was a record high due to a couple of factors.

Firstly, Lenovo Group has picked the right spots in the PC market, with a favorable product mix focused on high-growth and premium categories contributing to the PC business' high profit margin. These high-growth and premium PC categories included Workstation, Thin & Light, Visuals and Gaming PCs, which delivered YoY volume growth of +35.1%, +30.7%, +28.2% and +27.9%, respectively, in 2QFY2020.

For example, the out-performance of the Thin & Light category of PCs for Lenovo is not surprising, as more consumers focus on form factor and the ease of carrying their devices everywhere they go. Industry consultant IDC expects ultraslim PC shipments to grow at a +5.3% CAGR from 81.4 million in 2019 to 100.3 million in 2023. The market share of ultraslim PCs as a proportion of total global PC shipments is predicted to increase from 20.0% to 27.3% over the same period.

Another bright spot in the PC market is gaming PCs. Global shipments of gaming desktops, notebooks, and monitors were 10.4 million units in 2Q2019, representing a +16.5% YoY growth. IDC expects global shipments of gaming notebooks to increase by a +8.4% CAGR from 19.4 million in 2019 to 26.8 million by 2023. Cloud gaming (which expands the PC gamer base), new high-performance devices, and thinner notebooks have been the growth drivers for gaming notebook demand in recent times.

A higher mix of commercial PCs (versus lower-margin personal PCs) at roughly 70% also resulted in an improved profit margin for the PC business.

Secondly, the PC business also benefited from lower component costs in recent months, especially memory (due to oversupply), based on data from PCpartpicker.

Lenovo Group guided at the company's 2QFY2020 earnings call on Nov. 7, 2019, that it expects overall component costs to remain stable for the next few quarters. The company observed that component costs are still on a gradual decline, but they are now more stable compared with six to nine months ago. Lenovo Group also noted that memory prices (both DRAM and flash) continue to trend downwards, while supply exceeds demand in most PC component markets.

Thirdly, 2QFY2020 was a rare quarter for Lenovo Group, as its different geographic markets all delivered consistent and strong performance with respect to sales growth and profitability in the quarter. Lenovo Group highlighted at its 2QFY2020 results briefing that this is "probably the first quarter or the second quarter in our history" where this happened. Industry consultant IDC also noted Lenovo Group's "strong push in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Japan" in its October 2019 report.

Looking ahead, there is a risk that future growth for the PC business could slow.

Global PC demand and Lenovo Group's PC business have benefited from strong commercial PC replacement due to Windows 10 migration. Lenovo Group thinks that commercial PC replacement demand should still be sustained for the next six to nine months. Lenovo Group noted that, based on its internal data and information from channel partners, there's an estimated 100 million PCs which are still running on either Windows 7 or operating systems older than Windows 7. While most large enterprise clients have already completed their migration to Windows 10, there's still a significant number of small-to-medium enterprises which have yet to do so.

Nevertheless, long-term demand for PCs is expected to be on the decline after the current Windows 10 migration completes. IDC expects global PC shipments to decrease from 407.7 million in 2019 to 366.7 million in 2023, equivalent to a -2.6% CAGR.

PC shipments could possibly start declining in 2020 (calendar year) due to a decrease in operating system-driven PC purchases and chip shortages. Intel's (INTC) chip shortages have been a constraint on PC shipments, and the supply issue is likely to extend into 4Q2019 and 2020 (calendar year), based on comments by Intel management at the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on Oct. 24, 2019. Lenovo Group is partially mitigating the impact of Intel's chip shortages by promoting PCs with chips from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Over the longer term, the future growth prospects of Lenovo Group's PC business is dependent on whether market share gains from industry consolidation could offset the slower (or negative) growth of the PC industry. The combined market share of the top three global PC players, Lenovo, HP and Dell has increased from 62.9% as of end of September 2018 to 65.5% as of end of September 2019, implying signs of further industry consolidation favoring the market leaders. In the near-term, Lenovo Group could gain further market share in the PC market at the expense of closest rival, HP. HP plans to reduce approximately 16% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring exercise due to declining sales for its printing business. This could potentially divert HP management attention away from the PC business.

Data Center Business Could See Recovery In 2HFY2020

Revenue from Lenovo Group's Data Center business decreased -14% YoY to $1.3 billion for 2QFY2020, which was a slight improvement from 1QFY2020's -17% YoY decline in top line. Lower demand from key hyperscale clients and a drop in component price were responsible for the Data Center segment's revenue decline.

Notwithstanding a double-digit YoY decline in segment revenue for the Data Center business in 1HFY2020, Lenovo Group has guided for 2HFY2020 "coming in better than the first half." The company is confident of a better 2HFY2020 as it continues to expand its business with existing hyperscale clients, while adding new hyperscale customers as well.

Also, the Data Center business' non-hyperscale segment has done well, with revenue up +13% YoY in 2QFY2020. Specifically, the HPC (High Performance Computing), SDI (Software Defined Infrastructure) and the storage businesses saw revenue grow by +33%, +45% and +69% YoY respectively in the most recent quarter. However, Lenovo Group will need to continue investing in these sub-segments to drive future growth, which could be a drag on profitability for the overall Data Center business segment.

In terms of specific geographic markets, China has been an out-performer for the Data Center segment, with a +18% YoY revenue growth in 2QFY2020. Lenovo Group is capitalizing on strong growth in China by adding more engineers and developing specific products tailored to the needs and requirements of the Chinese market.

Continued Focus On Profitability For Mobile Business

The Mobile business' -6% YoY revenue decline for 2QFY2020 was actually a positive, as Lenovo Group continued to exit unprofitable mobile markets. The Mobile business achieved a pre-tax profit of $8 million and a pre-tax profit margin of 0.5% for the recent quarter, which represented the fourth consecutive profitable quarter for the segment.

Lenovo Group's decision to put an emphasis on core markets such as Latin America and North America was well rewarded. In Latin America, mobile activations were up +7% YoY at 5.8 million in 2QFY2020, while pre-tax margin expanded by 320 basis points to 8.6% in the same quarter. Lenovo Group's North American mobile business saw mobile activations grow +5% YoY to 2.8 million in 2QFY2020, and it turned around from a loss in 2QFY2019 to record a decent 6.4% pre-tax profit margin for 2QFY2020.

Looking ahead, Lenovo Group reiterated its focus on profitability for the Mobile business at the company's recent 2QFY2020 results briefing by stating that it is "still managing profitability very, very carefully" and does not want to get into any "risk in terms of profitability."

Valuation

Lenovo Group trades at 10.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE March) and 9.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$4.99 as of December 5, 2019. Lenovo Group's forward FY2020 P/E is slightly higher than its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 9 times.

Lenovo Group offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.3% and 5.4%, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Lenovo Group are a worse-than-expected decline in demand for PCs after the migration cycle for Windows 10 is completed, widening losses for the Data Center segment, and an aggressive expansion of its Mobile Business segment without regard for profitability.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.