Five Below: Trapped Below $135

The stock is expensive at over 30x FY21 EPS estimates and needs to trade at a P/E multiple over over $36 to break above $135.

The company hasn't seen any leverage in the system and has lower margins and higher operating expenses.

Five Below beat FQ3 estimates, but the tween value retailer provided tepid FQ4 guidance in the crucial holiday quarter.

Five Below (FIVE) remains an incredibly well run retailer focused on value products targeted at kids. The stock has failed to trade above $135 for the last year besides one quick rally and the FQ3 results don't support any major rally in Five Below from these levels.

Comp Machine

Anybody with a tween knows that Five Below does an excellent job at meeting a niche play in the kids market. The company has ridden the niche market success to strong results for the last decade.

The retailer has used a positive comp sales trend to reward shareholders with a very expensive stock valuation. Over the last decade, the company has generated comp sales growth in excess of 2.0% and the stock has rallied from the $20s around the IPO in 2012 to a high of $148.

For FQ3, the retailer reported comp sales grew 2.9% versus analyst estimates of 2.6%. The YTD period has generated comp sales growth of 2.4%.

The company provided the following disappointing guidance for FQ4:

Net sales in the range of $717 million to $732 million (consensus $734 million).

Comp sales of 2% to 3%.

Net income in the range of $111 million to $115 million.

Diluted EPS of $1.97 to $2.05 (consensus $2.02) on ~56 million shares outstanding.

The guidance is generally below analyst estimates with the midpoint of EPS estimates at $2.01. The revenue growth target at 24% is impressive regardless of whether the numbers will hit analyst estimates with a targeted comp of 2.5% at the midpoint.

All great numbers, but the stock is pricey at ~32x FY21 EPS estimates of $3.77. The gross margin dip to 31.5% from 32.6% last FQ3 isn't helpful to making the stock more valuable. The over 100 basis point hit has the company consistently generating earnings growth in the 20% range versus the potential of over 30% with leverage in the system.

Combine the higher costs of sales with higher operating expenses and income taxes, Five Below saw net income dip about $3.4 million from last FQ3. Again, the type of numbers not warranting the premium P/E multiple.

Five Below has a long growth trajectory with a store base of only 900 and plans to achieve 2,500 with still plenty of states without store locations. The store base as been growing at over a 15% clip for years now.

Source: Five Below investor presentation

Trapped At $135

The stock isn't crazy expensive trading at about 1.5x the 20% annual revenue and EPS growth rate, but retailers have a tendency to fail to maintain these excessive growth rates over long periods. The store growth will ultimately slow down to rates closer to 10% with comp sales providing the only revenue growth potential beyond a 10% rate.

At such a point, Five Below will struggle to trade much over 30x forward EPS estimates. For now, the stock appears a buy on dips to the $115 range with rallies to $135 as strong resistance. At $135, the trend-right kids retailer would trade at 36x FY21 EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Five Below appears trapped below $135 for now. The leading high-growth value retailer has a strong niche brand with tweens, but the stock is priced for perfection here. If the company continues to hit the market with 20% plus growth by FY22, the stock will finally have room to break to new highs as Five Below grows into their current valuation.

