PAX Global Technology: A No-Brainer Investment

The icing on the cake is that PAX has a clear path to further growth. The company could replicate its success in Brazil to Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and India. In addition, concurrently, new products PaxStore and SmartKiosk will expand the total addressable market.

Fundamentally, its balance sheet looks impeccable. Its income statement is also stable. Yet the market values PAX at just under 3x FCF excluding cash. Consequently, we find PAX a no-brainer investment.

Meanwhile, PAX’s worst segment, China, has shrunk to just 7% of the total business.

PAX trails these competitors in the US, Asia, and EU markets, but it dominates the fastest growing payment market, Latin America, where it serves 40% of the total market order.

Investment thesis

PAX Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF) is a global POS (Point of Sales) supplier, which sold over 10M POS in 2018 alone. Its product offering caters to a wide range of merchants, from micro to large-sized. Both of its new and recurring orders are growing, which further reinforces PAX’s impeccable balance sheet and cash generation.

However, the market is giving PAX zero credit. We believe the main reasons are that it has mistakenly considered PayPal (PYPL), Square (SQ) or even Apple (AAPL) as direct competitors. It also wrongly discounted PAX for being listed in Hong Kong. Alas, it trades cheaply at a 3x free cash flow multiple in spite of its rapid growth, steady profit and cash generation, and a substantial net cash balance of 70% of its market cap ($470M).

Overview of the company

PAX is a global POS manufacturer. In 2018, it was the 2nd in the market in terms of the number of terminal shipments, and 3rd in revenue. Below is a snapshot of PAX’s product range, with its customers ranging from micro to large merchants. PAX is an essential cog of the cashless payment wheel. It provides the first touchpoint for cashless transactions, enabling money to move from a customer to the merchant seamlessly.

In between, a lot is at play. Transactions need to be authenticated, processed and managed by banks, processing companies (Worldpay), gateways (PayPal, Stripe, Coinbase), and card associations (VISA, Mastercard). Additionally, other added services, such as Alipay/WeChat (an escrow agent), Apple Pay (digitalizes credit and debit cards), Square (a provider of all in one solution) can make the payment chain even more complex.

PAX’s production chain is also global. Chips are designed in China, then produced by contractors, then assembled with other parts locally, and finally, sold through a distribution network consisting of merchant acquirers (see diagram above).

Why we love PAX

Judging from the last ten-year financials since its IPO, we find PAX to be a quality company and investment. There is no reason to believe PAX will not be printing cash in 10 years. For convenience, below are the 10-year financials.

*2017: Substantial increase in investment due to acquisitions of subsidiaries (CSC Italia for $2M), purchase of assets and land.

Just skimming through the charts above, you can appreciate why we love PAX.

+ Strong revenue growth, notably overseas sales, was up by 38% in H12019 (63% in 2018). PAX supplies 40% of the POS in Brazil thanks to being the first mover in 2016 and a large-scale network of distributors.

+ Steady profit and cash flow, although flattish since 2016, PAX will continue to print cash. The dip in 2016 was due to the increased competition in China, particularly in QR code payments. And the dips in 2017 and 2018 were due to the doubling of R&D spending to build new products, PaxStore and SmartKiosk, both of which are poised to support future growth.

+ Impeccable balance sheet, PAX holds an insignificant amount of debt and operating leases. Its cash level ($329M) is equivalent to 70% of the current market cap ($470M).

+ Low CAPEX profile (can also be a negative) due to fabless production.

+ No shareholder dilution since 2010.

+ Insiders own 40% of the company thus, we believe they will act reasonably. The flip side is their past capital allocation decisions have been poor. Investors have been voicing their disappointment due to the lack of stock buybacks and small dividend payout.

+ Future growth avenues have a high chance of adding value. PAX can replicate its success in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, India, and Russia. PaxStore and SmartKiosk are being rolled out in 2019 and should provide further growth.

What we think are negatives

(-) In 2016, PAX was dethroned in its domestic market (China) by nothing else but competition. In 2018, the top sellers were Newland (who sold 20% of the total POS in China), Xinguodu (10%), and Itron (8%). PAX would have been in the 2nd position in 2016 but fell to the 8th position (6.4%) in 2018. Consequently, PAX’s China segment is a huge drag and continues to be loss-making.

In spite of this, the company's operating margin is respectable, at 15% as of H12019. The other silver lining is that the China segment makes up only 6.7% of the overall business. Thus, the negative impact is minimal.

(-) PAX generates revenue solely from selling hardware, taking a one-off profit. While being very successful at it. We are concerned about the lack of add-on contractual services, currently brings in only 2% of the total revenue, which can help to build recurring revenue and relationship. However, PAX has doubled R&D spending since 2015 to bring SmartKiosk and PaxStore to the market in 2019. We have high hopes for these two products to do well.

(-) Years of low CAPEX can lead to lower growth and margins in the future.

(-) Subdued FY2019 guidance at the H12019 update, management projected flat top line growth, 36-38% gross margin and 13-15% operating margin. Since H12019 was better than expected thanks to the faster delivery of orders, we expect H2 to be quiet.

(-) The largest customer, Hi Sun, accounts for 46% of total orders, and incidentally also owns 33% of the PAX. The market will perceive this number as a huge turn-off, but there is more to it. PAX operates a distribution model in Latin America, providing POS to many customers under one company. As a result, it doesn’t rely on one customer, and until the market understands this nuance, it remains a risk.

(-) PAX is listed on the Hang Seng stock market. Currently, any stock listed there is exposed to political uncertainties. We don’t know what the situation can escalate to, but what we do know is that the majority of PAX’s revenue is outside of the constituent. So if anything, PAX is a haven for investors to diversify away from its domestic uncertainties.

(-) Hoarding cash: We have come across numerous Chinese listed companies who tend to sit on their hands when it comes to cash. Of course, it’s an excellent problem to have, knowingly that the majority of cash is also denominated in US dollars and Euro, but it could take years before the value of cash is unlocked and returned to investors.

Competition

In terms of the number of POS terminals shipped in 2018, the top dogs are Newland, VeriFone (NYSE:PAY), Ingenico (OTCPK:INGIY), and PAX. Newland shipped 13.6M units in 2018, all in China. Outside of China, Ingenico and Pax lead the way. Verifone and Ingenico unit prices are higher than PAX (circa. 30%). Thus, in terms of revenue, Pax drops down to the third position.

Manufacturers of POS terminals shipment summary in 2018

Contrary to the general understanding of the POS market, where household names such as Square, PayPal, iZettle ($2B acquisition by PayPal) and Stripe, are often bundled in as competitors of PAX. The company operates in different markets and payment sectors.

Briefly, Square and iZettle are in the US/EU and their products are simpler. They are extensions to smartphones and have limited services and security layers required by larger merchants such as banks, self-service POS, vending machines, supermarkets, parking terminals, etc. On the other hand, PayPal is a payment gateway and services provider that earns a fixed fee per transaction through providing seamless transaction processing. As a result, when these players and the cashless payment ecosystem grow, PAX benefits.

Valuation

At 3.7B HKD or $470M USD market cap, FY2018 FCF of $70M, and 3-year normalized FCF of $30M. PAX is trading at roughly 15x FCF and 6.5x FCF. Excluding cash, PAX trades at 5xFCF and 2.5xFCF.

As of 30 June 2019, the Group had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of HK$2,579.6 million,$335M (31 December 2018: HK$2,162.7 million) and lease liabilities of HK$20800 borrowings of HK$9.6 million (31 December 2018: HK$8.2 million). Source: PAX H12019 interim update

In the most conservative scenario that the company's top line doesn’t grow and the operation optimization doesn’t improve profitability, PAX is still incredibly cheap.

P/CF P/E P/FCF Paypal 28 50 34 Square 48 - 55 Ingenico 15 28 23 Pax 5 6 6.5

Compared to Square, PayPal, and Ingenico, PAX’s is dead cheap.

Call for Action

We believe PAX has a compelling investment case. Its product offerings and market position are solid. The financials are impeccable. Yet, it trades unreasonably at 2.5x FCF excluding cash. We looked into the risks and found them either temporary or unjustified to outweigh the positives. Consequently, PAX is a no-brainer investment.

‘Heads we win, tails we don’t lose much’ Mohnish Pabrai

