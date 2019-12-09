It's Time For WASDE Once Again

On Tuesday, December 10, at noon EST, the US Department of Agriculture will release its final World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report of 2019. The December report comes after the 2019 harvest and does not typically cause significant price volatility in the agricultural futures markets. The report will highlight what the market already knows. The 2019 crop year produced enough products to meet the world's requirements. The demand side of the fundamental equation, which is a function of population growth, continues to expand. And, the weather in the southern hemisphere will be the most significant factor until the market shifts its focus to the 2020 crop year early next year.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war between the US and China trumped the impact of the WASDE report throughout 2019, and it looks like the same is in store for the coming year. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds many of the futures contracts covered by the USDA's monthly report.

Trade issues continue to weigh on agricultural commodities

The trade war between the US and China continues during the final month of 2019. Hopes for a "phase one" deal by the end of this year have faded over recent days as both sides have yet to reach any agreement. However, it is still possible that Washington and Beijing will come together before the next round of tariffs takes effect on December 15.

China is the demand side of the equation for most commodities as the nation has the world's second-leading economy and is the most populous country. The US is the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a leading exporter of wheat. At the same time, a significant amount of cotton and animal protein production comes from the US, and China is a leading consumer of the soft commodity as well as the meats. Therefore, agricultural commodities remain in the crosshairs of the trade war, which continues to distort prices.

At the same time, the US slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from Brazil and Argentina last week. Both South American nations are substantial producers of agricultural commodities. The move intensified the impact of protectionist policies on the prices of the products that feel the world. Trade rather than the December WASDE will be the primary factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of agricultural commodities prices over the coming weeks and months.

Soybeans and corn under pressure

Since China typically had purchased one-quarter of US soybean production each year, the trade war weighed on the price of the oilseed futures. The recent disappointment over the prospects for a "phase one" agreement caused bean prices to move to the downside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, soybean futures are limping into the December WASDE report. At the $8.875 per bushel level at the end of last week on the January futures contract, price momentum and relative strength indicators had declined into oversold territory. Last week, the price bounced from a low at $8.675 on December 2, causing the technical indicators to cross higher. Open interest has been climbing as the price moved to the downside, which is a technical validation of the bearish trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March corn futures illustrates that the price has settled into a range between $3.65 and just over $4.00 per bushel since mid-August. Price momentum and relative strength were below neutral territory, and the open interest metric declined as December futures rolled to March. Like beans, corn is limping into the December WASDE report. Any news on trade would likely cause more price variance than the USDA report over the coming weeks.

Wheat is doing better

The US is not the world's leading wheat producer, but it is a significant exporter of the grain. Wheat is the primary ingredient in bread, so the ever-growing global population continues to put upward pressure on the price of wheat. While corn and bean prices have been under pressure, wheat has gone the other way.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March CBOT soft red winter wheat shows that since trading to a low at $4.5775 per bushel on September 3, the price has made higher lows and higher highs reaching its most recent peak at $5.46 on November 29. At just under $5.2050 per bushel at the end of last week, the price of wheat is closer to the recent high than the early September low. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were just below neutral territory, while daily historical volatility has been climbing with the price. Open interest declined since mid-November as December futures rolled to March.

While the price of wheat will be sensitive to the trade war, the weather conditions around the world remain the most significant factor for the wheat futures market. Moreover, the USDA told the market that inventories were at a record level in the November report, which likely caps the upside potential for the price before the beginning of the 2020 crop year.

Cotton reflects trade

The cotton futures market had been another victim of the trade war. The price of the fiber dropped to its lowest level since 2016 in August when nearby futures fell to a low at 56.19 cents per pound. The 2016 bottom was at 55.66 cents.

Source: CQG

The price recovered as hopes of a trade deal rose, but the cotton market leveled off after progress stalled. At the 65.70 cents level on the active month March ICE futures contract on December 6, price momentum and relative strength were both at neutral readings. Open interest declined as December futures rolled to March in November. Cotton is trading in a tight range. Like the other agricultural commodities in the crosshairs of the trade war, the WASDE will likely have little impact on the price unless the USDA delivers a surprise when it comes to global inventories.

Cattle are strong while hogs have been weak

Even though African swine fever has wiped out the Chinese pig population, the price of beef has outperformed hogs over recent weeks and months.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the price of February live cattle futures rose from $1.05125 in early September at the end of the 2019 grilling season to a high at $1.2715 per pound on November 29. At the $1.2450 level on Friday, December 6, the price of live cattle was close to the recent high. Price momentum and relative strength were below neutral levels as the cattle go into the December WASDE report. Open interest has been climbing with the price, which is a technical validation of the bullish trend. At under 12%, daily historical volatility is at a low level reflecting the slow and steady rally in the live cattle futures market.

Source: CQG

While live cattle futures have been climbing, lean hogs have gone the other way. The daily chart of February lean hog futures shows that the price of pork has made lower highs and lower lows since mid-October. Price momentum and relative strength metrics were at neutral territory at the end of last week. Open interest has climbed as the price fell, which is a technical validation of the bearish trend in the pork market. The move in lean hogs is counterintuitive, given the problems with the pork supplies in China. However, the price trend in hogs reflects the price distortions that occur because of protectionist trade policies.

Since the last WASDE report on November 8, the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has edged higher. The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA holds futures contracts in many of the markets covered by the monthly WASDE report. DBA has net assets of $358.91 million, trades an average of over 290,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

On November 8, DBA closed at $16.12 per share. Last Friday, the ETF product was at the $16.23 level, marginally above the price after the release of the November WASDE report.

I will report back in the coming days with the market action that followed the release of the December report.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.