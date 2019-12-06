I Wouldn't Touch York Water With A Stick, And Neither Should You

The only thing going for the stock is its momentum, if you like to play a game of "hot potato".

Introduction

A few months ago, I warned that The York Water Company (YORW) was extremely overvalued. The investment community obviously didn’t pick up on my latest note to start moving out of the stock, as it bid it up an extra 18% to $43.85, giving the stock a dividend yield of only 1.58%. The stock’s price has gotten so expensive that there is no upside founded on reasonable expectations. That leaves the potential for the price to go one way: down.

Investors shouldn’t confuse the safety of the business with the safety of an investment. Even the highest-quality assets can become extremely risky investments, if a position is initiated at the wrong price.

This is the case here.

Based on my M.A.D. Assessment, YORW has a Dividend Strength score of 57 and a Stock Strength score of 51.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid The York Water Company for the foreseeable future. I’d go as far as saying that you’d be crazy to touch this stock.

York Water Co. engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded in 1816 and has been paying a dividend for over 200 years. That is a mind-boggling amount of time to be paying a dividend. Yet the valuation has gotten to a point, where it no longer is safe to keep the stock in your portfolio.

Dividend Strength

Dividend safety is a core part of our strategy. Since we want to invest in stocks which provide long-lasting streams of growing dividend income, it is of paramount importance that the stocks which we invest in are able to continue paying their dividend. With water utilities, dividend safety is rarely a concern. Unfortunately, dividend safety isn’t sufficient for dividend investors to thrive. The dividend needs to significantly contribute to your total returns. For this to be the case, you’re looking for a strong combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The lower the dividend yield, the more dividend growth potential is needed.

Dividend Safety

61% of The York Water Company's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 32% of dividend stocks.

YORW pays 51% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 23% of dividend stocks.

Looking at free cash flow makes little sense for such utilities since most of their CAPEX should be financed by debt as their revenues are often guaranteed by governments.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $0.6000 $0.6400 $0.6400 $0.6664 $0.6932 Net Income $0.78 $0.47 $1.66 $1.02 $1.14 Payout Ratio 77% 137% 39% 66% 61% Cash From Operations $1.46 $1.7 $1.63 $1.45 $1.36 Payout Ratio 41% 37% 40% 46% 51% Free Cash Flow $-0.13 $0.61 $-0.79 $-0.07 $-0.57 Payout Ratio -429% 91% -80% -833% -120%

YORW’s dividend has been consistently in the 40-50% range of operating cash flow for the past years. This is reasonably safe, but on the higher end of utilities. For comparison, the median utility only pays out 31% of its operating cash flow.

YORW can pay its interest 4.2 times, which is better than 54% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered sufficient, especially for a utility with such stable revenues. The median stock in the sector can pay its interest 3 times.

The dividend is safe, but it would seem as if the payout numbers suggest it has less wriggle room than some of its peers for future hikes. Nonetheless, there is virtually no chance that YORW’s dividend would ever be cut. You can count on it happening every quarter, like clockwork.

Dividend Potential

But as you might have guessed, my beef with York’s stock doesn’t come from the safety of its dividend but from the lack of dividend potential. The York Water Company's dividend yield of 1.58% is lower than 71% of dividend stocks. This dividend yield is exceptionally low, even for a water utility. Over the past 10 years, the dividend was higher than it currently is 99.2% of the time, which is to say: it’s never been as low as this. The stock’s 10-year median yield is 2.6%.

For a dividend investing strategy to be successful with such low-yielding stocks, you would need phenomenal dividend growth.

Yet, this last year, the dividend grew 4%, which is in line with its 5-year CAGR of 4%. This level of dividend growth is far from phenomenal for a stock yielding 1.58%. In fact it’s the sort of dividend growth I’d be looking for in a stock which yields 3 times as much!

This can be explained by the fact that over the previous three years The York Water Company has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income at a 6% CAGR.

YORW is a stable business, which will grow at a slow and steady rate. This is what has attracted so many investors in the past year and has bid the price up so high. But the implication is that it can’t safely increase its quarterly dividend much faster than a yearly increase of $0.005 to $0.01 per share.

Some might ask does this matter?

The answer invariably is YES. It does matter. 1.58% yield and 4% dividend growth potential are awful.

Let’s compare it to one of the safest ETFs you can buy out there. We can go back and forth on whether there are safer ETFs, but I think we can all agree that iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is about as safe as it gets. Since 2013, the ETF has traded between $49 and $50.34. If you bought it at its high, you would have been down at most 2.7%, an amount it would have taken you a year or so to get back in dividends.

The dividend yield is variable on this ETF, but let’s assume its yield is at the lower end of the range you’d expect: 2.19%.

Let’s assume you invest $10,000 in NEAR and $10,000 in YORW. Each year you reinvest the dividends.

NEAR’s dividend will remain flat, while YORW’s will grow at 4% per annum.

Let’s look at this simulation after 10 years.

First let’s look at the 10-year projection for NEAR.

The orange bar represents the dividends from your initial investment of $10,000. As you can see, this doesn’t grow. The yellow bar represents the dividends you can expect from the reinvestment of received dividends. This grows as you reinvest the dividends each year. By year 10 you would be receiving $272 in dividends. Not much of a difference, but what do you expect from investing in a diversified basket of short-term bonds?

Next let’s look at this simulation for YORW.

Here the orange bar starts out lower, but it grows as YORW increases its dividend payment. The yellow bar also starts a lot lower, because the lower dividend gets reinvested at the lower rate, which makes it slower to compound.

By year 10 you’d receive $285. That’s more than $272, but for the first 8 years, investing in safe as safe NEAR would have provided you with more income.

Am I advocating an investment in NEAR? Not necessarily (although it’s not a bad place to park cash). The point I’m making is that, if York Water’s income generation can barely do better than a short-term fixed income ETF, is it worth the risks associated with an equity position?

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives YORW a dividend strength score of 57/100. The dividend is super safe, but has no potential. From an income perspective, York Water makes no sense at current prices.

Stock Strength

The obvious hole in the comparison between NEAR and YORW in the above section is that YORW’s price has exploded and investors have enjoyed fantastic capital returns. But as we’ll see in the next section, you’d have to be crazy to expect these capital returns in upcoming years. Your best outcome here is to sell the stock. Even if it comes with a large capital gain tax, and even if your yield on cost is sky-high. I’ll look at YORW’s value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to make my case.

Value

YORW has a P/E of 38.46x

P/S of 11.09x

P/CFO of 32.07x

Dividend yield of 1.58%

Buyback yield of 0%

Shareholder yield of 1.58%.

These values would suggest that YORW is more undervalued than 35% of stocks. The stock’s multiples make no sense at all. Would you pay 38x earnings for a business whose earnings grow at 5% per year? The likely answer is no you wouldn’t, it’s insane, it would take you 21 years to get your money back, without considering the erosion of the value of a dollar. Would you pay 11x revenues for a company? Once again not unless you are totally crazy.

I find it insane when 10x sales valuations happen in tech startups, yet at least there I understand the rationale: maybe the small company explodes and what is 10x trailing sales will be less than 1x sales a few years from now.

With YORW, that rationale doesn’t exist. 11x today’s sales at best equates to 8x sales 10 years from now (assuming 3% revenue growth). The stock price would still be aggressively expensive, even if it flatlined for the next 10 years.

The chart above validates this. In 2015, YORW traded between 20x and 25x earnings. BY 2017 it was trading between 30x and 40x earnings. It was a boring, sideways year for the stock, which resulted in a plunge in early 2018 back down to 27x earnings. From there, the multiple has been steadily shooting up. The price is about double what it was 4 years ago.

YORW is extremely overvalued, and the masquerade cannot go on.

Value Score: 35 / 100

Momentum

The York Water Company's price has increased 14.79% these last 3 months, 26.62% these last 6 months and 31.21% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $43.85.

YORW has better momentum than 88% of stocks, which is worrying in light of the valuation. Stocks with strong relative strength tend to continue doing well, but given the current valuation, any further increases should be viewed as what is referred to in economics as “the greater fool theory”. The greater fool theory suggests that: “A price can be justified by a rational buyer under the belief that another party is willing to pay an even higher price. In other words, one may pay a price that seems 'foolishly' high because one may rationally have the expectation that the item can be resold to a 'greater fool' later.”

A similar metaphor is the “hot potato game” which is popular at kids' birthday parties (Or at least it was when I was a kid, maybe they play it on a Nintendo Switch nowadays?). You know the game, you stand in a circle and toss a hot potato around, while music is playing in the background. When the music stops, the person holding the object is eliminated.

This is what is currently happening with York Water’s stock price. You don’t want to find yourself holding the stock when the music stops. Sure you might scrape a few extra dollars in gains as long as the momentum keeps going, but the day of reckoning will come, and the stock price will drop. I expect it to drop by as much as 30% to 40%.

Now this might not happen now; the music is still playing. The price is still above the 20-day SMA, which itself is still above the 50-day SMA, which itself is still well above the 200-day SMA.

The corollary of reading this chart is that support might be a lot lower if momentum reverses. I don’t think the stock would see much resistance until it hits the $35 level, which is 20% lower than current prices.

I love an undervalued stock with great momentum, but I am always extremely fearful of overvalued stocks with scorching momentum.

Momentum score: 88/100

Financial Strength

YORW's gearing ratio of 1.7 is better than 43% of stocks. The York Water Company's liabilities have increased by 6% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 7.6% of YORW's liabilities. This makes YORW more financially sound than 53% of U.S. listed stocks, as well as more sound than the median utility stock. Such a score is usually considered good for a utility considering their more leveraged business models.

Financial Strength Score: 53/100

Earnings Quality

The York Water Company’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6.8% puts it ahead of 45% of stocks. 38.6% of YORW's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 12% of stocks. Each dollar of YORW's assets generates $0.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 23% of stocks. Based on these findings, YORW has higher earnings quality than 19% of stocks. What we find here is mostly that due to the nature of the business, YORW’s assets aren’t very efficient at generating revenue. In comparison the median asset turnover in the sector is 0.23x, more than twice as efficient as York. With the extremely low rates of depreciation, investors could be in store for some dilutive forces on earnings. However what this score doesn’t take into account is the predictability of revenues and costs which are second to none. I’d advise people to nuance their views of my earnings quality score in this case.

Earnings Quality Score: 19/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 51/100 which is polarized between bad value and great momentum. This is the type of scenario I try to avoid. I’m totally baffled that YORW’s stock price increased 18% since the last time I wrote, yet I’d be willing to bet that the stock will likely not increase another 20% from here.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 57 and a stock strength of 51, The York Water Company is a stock which I believe dividend investors should avoid. If you own it, you should sell it. If you are concerned with paying capital gain taxes, or believe that your high yield on cost prevents you from selling, I’d urge you to read these two articles:

