Thai Beverage: Deleveraging Is Key Priority With A Potential Listing Of Beer Business

Thai Beverage's financial performance in 4QFY2019 was mixed, with strong volume growth for the spirits business partially offset by losses for the beer business and non-alcoholic beverages business.

Deleveraging is a key priority for Thai Beverage, and a potential listing of its beer business could help the company pay down debt using IPO proceeds.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:TBVPY) (OTCPK:TBVPF) [THBEV:SP] is the largest alcoholic drinks company in Thailand's domestic spirits and beer markets. Thai Beverage trades at 18.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE September), which is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.7%.

Please refer to my initiation article on Thai Beverage published on April 21, 2017, and my prior update on the stock published on August 26, 2019 for more details on the company's background. Thai Beverage's share price has declined by -4% from S$0.93 as of August 22, 2019 to S$0.89 as of December 4, 2019.

I retain my "Neutral" rating on Thai Beverage, as high finance costs could continue to be a drag for the company, while strong sales volume growth for the spirits and beer businesses in Thailand is reliant on government stimulus. Thai Beverage's potential listing of its beer will be a re-rating catalyst for the stock, but there is no guarantee that any IPO will occur for certain, especially considering the current volatile capital markets environment.

Readers are advised to trade in Thai Beverage shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker THBEV:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $7 million and market capitalization is above $16 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Deleveraging Is A Key Priority For The Company

At Thai Beverage's FY2019 (YE September) earnings call on November 22, 2019, one thing stood out and that was the company making it clear that deleveraging is a key priority for the company. Thai Beverage emphasized at the recent earnings call that its gearing was "too high" and "we need to really lower that before we think of doing anything."

Thai Beverage's net debt-to-equity was 1.30 times and its net debt-to-EBITDA was 4.33 times as of end-September 2019. While this represented a slight improvement from the company's net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios of 1.34 times and 5.52 times respectively, this is much higher than the company's historical financial leverage ratios. In comparison, Thai Beverage's net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios were significantly lower at approximately 0.23 times and 0.68 times respectively as at the end of September 2017 two years ago.

On the flip side, refinancing risks are limited. The bulk, or 69%, of Thai Beverage's interest bearing debt of Bt220 billion, matures after September 2021. Approximately 10% and 21% of the company's debt mature within the next one and two years respectively.

Thai Beverage also needs to manage its gearing to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings.

Thai Beverage's Credit Ratings

Source: Thai Beverage Company Website

The increase in Thai Beverage's financial leverage in the past two years was mainly attributable to additional debt incurred to acquire a 53.6% interest in Vietnamese beer company, Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp. or Sabeco, which is now the company's subsidiary. Thai Beverage's share price has been relatively flat over the past three years around the S$0.90 level, and declining to below S$0.60 in early January 2019. Thai Beverage's high financial leverage is one of the key reasons why a valuation discount has been assigned to the stock.

Thai Beverage's Historical Share Price Chart For The Past Three Years

Source: Gurufocus

Potential Listing Of The Beer Business

While it is clear that Thai Beverage wants and needs to deleverage as outlined in the preceding section, there were questions on how Thai Beverage will reduce its gearing going forward. The mystery might have been solved in recent weeks.

On November 29, 2019, Bloomberg published an article titled "ThaiBev Considering a Singapore IPO of $10 Billion Brewery Business" highlighting that it had sources suggesting that Thai Beverage has been speaking with financial advisers regarding listing its beer business (both Thailand and Vietnam) in 2020. Queried by the Singapore Stock Exchange following the Bloomberg article, Thai Beverage responded by stating that it is "presently evaluating strategic proposals and opportunities, including but not limited to a potential listing of its beer business, in consultation with its external advisers." At the same time, Thai Beverage cautioned that such proposals and opportunities are still at exploratory or early stages with no certainty that any transactions could happen.

Assuming a valuation of $10 billion for the beer business, the valuation figure stated in Bloomberg's article, is correct, a listing of its beer business could raise $2 billion or more, depending on the proportion of its stake in the beer business the company is comfortable with divesting. Thai Beverage could repay more than a quarter of its total debt of Bt220 billion and see net debt-to-equity ratio go below 1.0 times, if the company manages to raise $2 billion or Bt60 billion from a potential IPO.

A $10 billion price tag for the beer business also implies decent EV/EBITDA and P/E (assuming the beer business lists with debt remaining at parent company Thai Beverage) multiples in excess of 20 times and 30 times respectively. In comparison, Thai Beverage currently trades at approximately 17 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA and 19 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of S$0.89.

There could be also other strategic benefits beyond deleveraging and unlocking the value of its beer business. A listing of Thai Beverage's beer business could potentially facilitate the entry of strategic partners with greater resources and global networks. One such potential candidate is Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. (BUDBC) [1876:HK], the Asian subsidiary of global brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) (OTCPK:AHBIF) (OTCPK:BUDFF), which was recently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2019.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. is widely seen as a listed platform for Anheuser-Busch InBev to acquire assets in Asia. Thai Beverage's beer business, particularly its 53.6% interest in Vietnam's Sabeco, would be attractive to Anheuser-Busch InBev and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. Anheuser-Busch InBev's peers have significant exposure to the Vietnamese beer market. Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (OTCPK:CABJF) has a 17.5% stake in Hanoi Alcohol Beer and Beverage Company or Habeco, the country's third largest beer company, with plans to further increase its equity interest in the company to 61.8%. Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) has a majority stake in Vietnam Brewery Limited, the second largest beer company in Vietnam. On the other hand, Sabeco is the largest beer company in Vietnam with a 43% market share, according to Euromonitor research. Acquiring a stake in Thai Beverage's beer business could enable Anheuser-Busch InBev and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. to leapfrog their competitors in Vietnam.

Volume Growth For Spirits Business Driven By Stimulus

Going back to fundamentals, Thai Beverage reported 4QFY2019 results on November 22, 2019. The company's overall revenue increased +11% YoY from Bt56.0 billion in 4QFY2018 to Bt62.1 billion for 4QFY2019, while its net profit attributable to shareholders for 4QFY2019 was up +10% YoY at Bt3.4 billion for the recent quarter. Thai Beverage's spirits business was the bright spot for the company in 4QFY2019.

The spirits business' (Thailand and Myanmar combined) sales volumes and revenue increased by +14% and +10% YoY to 158 million liters and Bt26.0 billion respectively. Stimulus measures by the Thai government are likely to have been a key driver in the growth in spirits sales volumes. On August 27, 2019, approximately Bt59 billion in price guarantees and subsidy schemes for rice and oil palm have been approved by Thailand's cabinet. These include a rice price guarantee scheme where farmers are paid the difference between market prices and pre-determined benchmarks, which started in October and is planned to be renewed every year for the current government's four-year term.

At the company's 4QFY2019 earnings call, Thai Beverage acknowledged that the stimulus measures by the government had a positive impact on the spending power of low-income segment in Thailand such as the farmers. The core customer base of Thai Beverage's white spirits are mainly the low-income group, so future sales volumes of spirits and domestic consumption growth are dependent on the stimulus measures remaining in place. A positive factor for Thai Beverage's spirits business is that it is not affected by the strong Thai baht, as the majority of its customers are locals, rather than tourists.

In terms of profitability, the spirits business maintained decent profitability for full-year FY2019. The spirits business' EBITDA and net margins expanded by +10 basis points and +30 basis points to 22.8% and 17.0% for FY2019. Looking ahead, profitability for Thai Beverage's spirits business could soften slightly in FY2020, due to new bottles used for white spirits (starting in September 2019) and possibly higher molasses cost (FY2019 was a good year in terms of harvest and prices).

Losses For The Beer And Non-Alcoholic Beverages Businesses

The beer business' (Thailand and Vietnam combined) sales volumes and revenue grew by +10% and +12% YoY to 640 million liters and Bt27.7 billion respectively. Notwithstanding the growth in revenue and sales volumes, the beer business reported an estimated net loss of -Bt0.3 billion in the quarter due to higher interest expenses. Higher fixed-rate debentures with an aggregate principal amount of Bt53 billion were issued in March 2019 to refinance the company's existing bridging loans which had lower variable interest rates.

The positive for Thai Beverage's beer business is that the company disclosed at its recent 4Q2019 earnings call on November 22, 2019 that the company's market share in the Thailand beer market has improved versus a year ago, and its new cold brew beer has been well-received by consumers.

In my prior update on Thai Beverage published in August 2019 which was referred to in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article, I had highlighted a turnaround of the non-alcoholic beverages or NAB segment, which delivered positive EBITDA in 2QFY2019 and 3QFY2019, on top of narrowed losses. For the full-year FY2019, net losses for Thai Beverage's NAB segment narrowed 20.8% YoY from -Bt1.3 billion in FY2018 to -Bt1.0 billion in FY2019. Thai Beverage targets to achieve profit break-even for the NAB segment in FY2020, as per its comments at the company's 2QFY2019 earnings call on August 15, 2019.

Valuation

Thai Beverage trades at 18.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE September) and 17.2 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$0.89 as of December 4, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times.

Thai Beverage offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.7% and 3.0% respectively. The company proposed a final dividend of Bt0.33 per share, which brought total dividends per share for FY2019 to Bt0.48 implying a 52% dividend payout ratio and a 2.5% trailing dividend yield. Thai Beverage has committed to a minimum dividend payout ratio of 50% going forward.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Thai Beverage include weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment affecting alcohol consumption in Thailand, stiffer-than-expected competition, new rules or regulations that discourage alcohol consumption in Thailand such as an increase in excise taxes, a slower-than-expected progress in its deleveraging efforts, and a delay or withdrawal of the IPO of the beer business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.