Daqo New Energy Could Rebound Significantly In 2020 After Its Recent Selloff

(Image from Wikipedia. Left image shows a multi-crystalline solar cell. Right images show manufactured polysilicon.)

For many reasons, the solar industry has been quite controversial. This controversy extends to individual companies within the sector and Daqo New Energy (DQ) is perhaps one of the more debated names in the sector. While Daqo could be classified as a simple commodity manufacturer, a couple of key factors differentiate it from nearly all peers. The failure to correctly understand these factors have led to ill-informed criticism in regards to Daqo's earnings prospects. Daqo's ability to not only control costs but maintain quality should keep the company profitable even as peers struggle in an over supplied market.

Brief Industry Overview

Almost all silicon-based solar panels are comprised of mono/multi-crystalline cells. For over a decade, multi-crystalline solar cells dominated the market due to its lower costs which required less pure polysilicon to manufacture. Multi-crystalline's rise was also due to an overall polysilicon shortage over a decade ago which spurred capacity expansion that focused more on ramping volume as quickly as possible than quality.

As polysilicon capacity expanded and as prices dropped below $20/kg after peaking above $400/kg in 2008, the cost difference between mono and multi-crystalline cells narrowed. Eventually the higher cost difference for mono-crystalline cells decreased to levels that could be made up by its higher efficiency. Higher efficiency solar modules also commanded a per watt price premium due to its smaller footprint, which could result in lower installation costs.

While the industry's shift to mono-grade products did not scale to high volumes until a couple of years ago, Daqo had already sensed mono's potential as far back as five years ago. Although capacity expansion was always the primary aim, the company also heavily focused on lowering energy consumption as well as increasing output quality. Based on the company's mono/multi sales mix at increasing volumes during the past two years, it appears the vast majority of Daqo's expansion since 2015 has been yielding higher purity polysilicon suitable for mono-crystalline cells.

The ability to produce a high ratio of higher purity polysilicon suitable for mono-crystalline market demand sets Daqo apart from most China based peers. According to the company's third quarter conference call, management believes most peers are producing mono-grade polysilicon at a 50-70% ratio relative to production capacity. This compares to 86% reported by Daqo last quarter.

The inability of domestic peers to produce higher volumes combined with international peers inability to produce at competitive costs has caused an imbalance in the market for mono-grade polysilicon products. As a result, mono-grade polysilicon pricing has been more stable while multi-grade pricing has fallen below the GAAP costs of production for many producers; larger scale manufacturers have been able to maintain production as long as current pricing remains above their cash cost of production. Despite being potentially the lowest cost producer within the industry, Daqo's gross margin would have been cut in half from the 21.5% reported in the third quarter if all of the company's production was composed of lower quality multi-grade polysilicon. This example would have resulted in GAAP losses for Daqo and shows the importance of being able to produce higher purity mono-grade polysilicon at competitive cost structures.

Third Quarter Results

Daqo reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 on revenues of $83.9 million in Q3 2019. These results beat Wall Street average estimates of $0.43 in non-GAAP EPS but missed revenue expectations of $85.6 million. However the company slightly beat my estimates of $0.58 in non-GAAP EPS on $83.4 million in revenues. Shipment volume of 9238 MT were ahead of my 9200 MT estimate which led revenues to come in slightly higher than I had estimated.

The earnings beat relative to my estimates were due to gross margin coming in at 21.5% vs my 18.3% estimate. While blended product average selling prices[ASP] of $8.99/kg were less than 1% off my $9.06/kg estimate, the company's cost of production declined well below expectations. Management had guided for costs to be around $7.50/kg during their Q2 2019 earnings conference call, which I stated were too conservative considering the relative currency weakness of the Chinese RMB during the quarter. To side with conservatism, I used $7.40/kg production costs but mentioned earnings could be higher just based on favorable currency.

If blended production costs do track down with the recent RMB depreciation, the EPS estimates above could increase by $0.10-0.11.

Actual production costs during the quarter were $6.97/kg due to favorable currency and higher utilization. With GCL-Poly, the largest listed polysilicon manufacturer in China, already posting losses last year when polysilicon ASPs were over $11/kg, it is possible Daqo is currently the lowest cost producer in the world for polysilicon.

The Polysilicon Market In 2020

One argument skeptics have made is that the polysilicon market is over supplied. While this argument is at its core true, it does not necessarily render all polysilicon manufacturers a bad investment. Using GCL as a comparison reference, Daqo made $38 million in 2018 despite being a much smaller competitor to GCL who lost $148 million last year on 2.65 times higher shipment volume.

However GCL's shipments declined 17% annually while Daqo rose 16% annually in 2018. In years prior GCL was a dominant polysilicon rising star taking lost market share from higher cost incumbent western companies based in the US and Europe. This has been a recurring pattern during the past decade as newer and lower production cost capacity slowly replaced legacy capacity that could no longer supply market demand even at cash production levels.

In GCL's case, the company could have produced and shipped more polysilicon if market ASPs were economically feasible. Although total capacity in China was 389,000 MT in 2018 according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, only 259,000 MT or 66% of total capacity was utilized last year. Combined with even higher cost producers outside of China, over 40% of the world's polysilicon manufacturing capacity could idle with current ASPs below $9/kg.

For 2020, I estimate close to 500,000 MT of Chinese capacity would remain economically viable if polysilicon ASPs stabilize at current prices which is about $7.6/kg for multi-grade and $8.8/kg for mono-grade. With 2019 global demand still expected to grow to 129 GW by some estimates despite major Chinese installation delays, China could become self sufficient in its polysilicon requirements. Approximately 200,000 MT of new capacity from major Chinese players including Daqo coming online this year and next could even potentially squeeze the remaining portion of legacy international producers out of the market.

Daqo 2020 Prospects

Since 2019 is almost over and Daqo's fourth quarter earnings might not be viewed as very significant, I will focus on the company's earnings potential in 2020. As I mentioned in a prior DQ article, the stock has been trading at a premium to US listed Chinese peers which should indicate the market is more focused on what Daqo could earn beyond the present year. There are also a number of factors that make accurate estimating of Q4 2019 earnings problematic such as cost side variables related to ramping Daqo's new polysilicon plant to full capacity.

As potentially the lowest cost producer, Daqo's shipment volume should be safe for 2020. The only real question is at what profitability. Assuming ASPs stabilize at recent levels and assuming Daqo reaches its $6.5/kg production cost target, the math is quite simple. At 78,000 MT shipments with 92.5% mono-grade volumes, total revenues could hit $680 million in 2020.

Sales Volume (NYSE:MT) Price per KG Revenues Mono-Grade 72000 $8.80 $633,600,000.00 Multi-Grade 6000 $7.60 $45,600,000.00 78000 $8.71 $679,200,000.00

(Dollar figures in USD.)

2020 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $679.2 million

Gross Profit: $172 million

Gross Margin: 25.3%

Operating Costs: $40 million

Net Interest Expense: $12 million

Tax (20%): $24 million

Net Income: $96 million

Diluted Share Count: 14.7 million shares

GAAP EPS: $6.53

non-GAAP EPS(excluding share based compensation): $7.69

This compares to current Wall Street expectations for $8.81 in non-GAAP EPS on $679.5 million in revenues for 2020. My non-GAAP EPS estimates are lower than current analysts' average estimates because I raised some cost factors up slightly to remain conservative.

In addition, Daqo should remain in China's 'high technology' classification which should keep national corporate tax rates at 15% until August 2020. Chinese solar companies have been able to continually renew preferential tax rates so it is likely Daqo would not see a tax increase in 2020. Thus the annual effective tax rate should be lower than my 20% estimate. Daqo's effective tax rate was 15.9% and 15% for 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Of course the big assumption to this estimate relies on polysilicon ASPs remaining fairly constant with recent averages. Although current spot prices have fallen slightly below the assumption levels used in the 2020 earnings estimates above, it is likely temporary due to the very late China feed-in-tariff approvals for nearly 23 GW. According to Daqo management who have also been supported by statements from major peers, as much as 20 GW of projects originally intended for 2019 could be pushed forward into 2020.

The likelihood for 15% of total global demand to be delayed until early next year would definitely put pressure on an already slightly over supplied polysilicon market. To compound matters, a lot of new capacity from major Chinese producers has recently come online, including Daqo's doubling of annual capacity which entered into production last month. The following chart shows November's dip in polysilicon ASPs after fairly stable pricing in the prior two months.

(Data compiled from PVinsights.)

In other segments of the vertical such as multi-crystalline wafers and cells, ASPs have fared far worse. Spot pricing for multi-crystalline cells and wafers have declined by 14% and 15% in the past month, respectively. The decline is magnified since competing mono-crystalline products remained stable during the same period. This divergence shows a mass dumping of legacy multi-grade in favor of mono-grade products. If this trend holds, a significant portion of China's legacy production capacity pre-2015 could soon be removed from the market because of its focus on lower purity multi-grade polysilicon.

In Daqo's third quarter conference call, management cited total mono-grade capacity in China could be approximately 300,000 MT next year. This amount could account for about 75 GW of module production. If global solar demand remains stable next year and 20 GW of Chinese installations gets pushed forward into 2020, total global demand in 2020 could range between 140-150 GW. It is very obvious even with massive capacity expansion in 2019 and 2020, China could not fully supply the market if demand trends towards mono-grade products.

The difference would have to be made up with lower efficiency multi-grade products and polysilicon imports from international producers capable of supplying higher purity mono-grade polysilicon. Since international producers have a higher cash cost of production, mono-grade polysilicon pricing would likely increase back to the $10/kg range in a demand environment favoring higher efficiency products.

While I believe Daqo's management might be too optimistic believing pricing could increase up to the $10-11/kg range, it appears very likely that mono-grade polysilicon pricing should at least stabilize next year. The over supplied multi-grade segment should draw demand if the pricing gap increased beyond a certain level. It really just depends whether demand will be willing to pay a slight pricing premium for higher efficiency products. If the answer is yes, Daqo's pricing prediction for next year could even be conservative. However history has shown pricing has dominated demand in the past, and not the other way around.

Final Thoughts

It is very understandable to broadly group the polysilicon vertical as a homogeneous entity given its commoditized nature. I hope I have successfully outlined how even in this commodity industry, both production cost as well as product purity results in a non-linear supply demand curve. If all producers have about the same cost levels and produce the same product, then of course margins would uniformly collapse in an over supplied market.

This has not been the case for the polysilicon industry as clearly evident in the example I used between two major producers operating in the same country, GCL-Poly and Daqo. It is very possible for Daqo to earn significant profits next year even as the majority of peers struggle to maintain utilization levels or break even on a cash operating basis. How long Daqo remains in this favorable supply/demand curve position beyond 2020 would be harder to predict at this point, but industry dynamics should give Daqo a favorable operating cushion for the next couple of years.

If polysilicon ASPs do not improve next year, Daqo should still be able to earn about $7.00 in non-GAAP EPS. At $40, the stock is trading at under 6x forward earnings which may be considered low even for a commodity manufacturer. In a worse case scenario where ASPs drop to $8/kg, Daqo could still earn as much as $4.00 in annual non-GAAP EPS which might put the stock around fair value on a historical basis at 10x forward earnings. Arguments for ASPs to drop even below this level for a sustained period would not be realistic in my opinion. History has shown very few companies have been willing to manufacture at negative cash margins for any extended period of time.

Since the recent market has been discounting US listed Chinese companies due to trade war sentiment, DQ could face downside in this worse case scenario considering peers have been punished down to around 5x earnings lately. Although solar stocks have historically moved separate from the overall market indexes, investors should consider the added risks of owning any US listed Chinese stock in the current politically charged environment.

In a best case scenario, the upside could be significant because Daqo is highly leveraged to product pricing given its fixed costs. Each dollar move above $9/kg for mon-grade polysilicon ASPs could add $4.00 in annual non-GAAP EPS. Should negative sentiment towards US listed Chinese stocks turn more favorable, multiple expansion to normal historical levels would be enough to provide significant stock upside. For longer term investors willing to ride out short term volatility which is currently augmented by non-industry related news flow, DQ below $40 should be an extremely attractive risk reward play in the solar industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.