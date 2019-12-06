Aurinia's Successful Study In Lupus Nephritis Changes The Scope Of Treatment Options For Patients

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) announced that it had achieved the primary endpoint for its phase 3 study using its drug voclosporin along with background therapy to treat patients with Lupus Nephritis (LN). Not only did the biotech meet on the primary endpoint of the study with statistical significance, but it did so on all secondary endpoints as well. Based on this highly substantial data, I view voclosporin as changing the scope of treatment for this patient population. Especially, when it comes to adverse events being experienced with other drugs. An NDA filing for voclosporin in treating Lupus Nephritis (LN) is anticipated in the 1st half of 2020. Another batch of results from another indication in the pipeline is expected in the 2nd half of 2020. That provides another catalyst opportunity as well for investors, which is why I believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a good long-term play.

Phase 3 Data Provides Substantial Alternative

The phase 3 AURORA study had achieved very impressive data. That's because not only was the primary endpoint met, but all secondary endpoints were met as well. In addition, voclosporin was shown to safer compared to standard of care (SOC) drugs. This phase 3 study recruited a total of 357 patients with Lupus Nephritis (LN). It was shown that the primary endpoint of Renal Response at 52-weeks was achieved for those patients that took voclosporin along with background therapy of mycophenolate mofetil along with low-dose corticosteroids. Mycophenolate mofetil is marketed as CellCept by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This treatment achieved a statistically significant p-value of p<0.001. Renal response rates at 52 weeks for those in the Voclosporin treatment arm were 40.8% versus only 22.5% for the control arm. There were 5 other secondary endpoints, including one as Renal Response at 24 weeks, which also achieved statistical significance. Bases on these positive results, Aurinia can easily move towards the filing of an NDA and ultimately FDA approval.

Safety Is Comparable And Opens The Door As New Alternative Treatment Option

As you can see, on the efficacy front voclosporin achieved amazing data. I consider it impressive, because not only were all primary and secondary endpoints achieved but done so with comparable safety to standard of care alone. Consider that in terms of serious adverse events (SAEs) both arms of the study were comparable. It was shown that there were SAEs in 20.8% of patients treated with voclosporin, compared to 21.3% seen in the control arm. This is pretty comparable, but there is another metric that is important to look at. It was reported that there were 6 deaths in the study. There was 1 death in the voclosporin arm and then 5 in the control arm. The phase 3 study met the primary endpoint/secondary endpoints and drug was comparable in safety to SOC. Then why is it important to get voclosporin out to these LN patients as quickly as possible? That's because the current treatment options are not ideal in terms of safety and efficacy. Lupus Nephritis stems from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus, which is an autoimmune disease. In lupus, the immune system turns against the body's own tissue. When the targeting of the tissue in your body involves the kidneys that is known as Lupus Nephritis. Having said that, current standard of care involves a couple types of drugs. One class of drugs, known as immunosuppressives, is developed to keep the immune system in check. In the case of LN, to keep immune cells away from damaging the kidney. One immunosuppressive drug you may recognize is CellCept which I discussed above as part of the background therapy. Some other types include:

Imuran (Azathioprine)

Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide)

Rheumatrex (Methotrexate)

Arava (Leflunomide)

These are just a few. These types of immunosuppressive drugs work, but they are only ideal if corticosteroids fail to work. Plus, they have serious side effects. The reason why is because they block the body's ability to fight off infections. Such side effects can be nausea, diarrhea or headache. Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant also like these other drugs, but it has a dual mechanism of action along with other changes. It is a structural analog of cyclosporine A (immunosuppressant drug). Structural analog meaning that voclosporin has a similar compound structure to cyclosporine A, but differs with the addition of a certain component. In this case, the different component on voclosporin is an additional single carbon extension that has a double-bond on one side chain. Thus, it is able to act as an immunosuppressant to inhibit calcineurin with an improved profile. Why would voclosporin want to inhibit calcineurin? Calcineurin is the cause of the immune system acting up, in turn using T-cells to attack the kidney in LN. Binding to calcineurin occurs through the latch region of voclosporin. That's the first mechanism of action. The second mechanism of action is for voclosporin in the formation of a Heterodimeric complex to cyclophilin (protein). This Heterodimeric complex is then used to bind to an active calcineurin (causing LN). The dual mechanism of action of the drug can be observed below:

Along with next step taking place below:

Immune suppression occurs as a result of voclosporin performing its function (blocking of IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune response from the immune system). Well okay, if voclosporin is an immunosuppressant like cyclosporine A, wouldn't it have the same safety issues? Not necessarily, because the ethynyl side chain of voclosporin causes structural changes in the calcineurin that it binds to. Which is shown below:

Source:// https://www.auriniapharma.com/pipeline/mechanism-of-action

That's why the immunosuppressive profile of voclosporin appeared to be stronger in efficacy compared to cyclosporine. With a more stable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile, that's why the podocytes of the kidneys were not affected. Podocytes are cells in the Bowman's capsule of the kidney that wrap around the capillaries of the glomerulus. As you can imagine this was proven in the phase 3 study. That's because it was revealed patients treated with voclosporin had no significant decrease at 52 weeks in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and an improved metabolic profile was proven. Legacy calcineurin inhibitors have issues with respect to a safe metabolic profile and eGFR of a patient. NSAIDs like ibuprofen or aspirin are only good to treat mild lupus for swelling and pain, however, it too is not good enough to control the onset of symptoms. There are antimalarial drugs to treat lupus, but not when the disease affects the kidneys so this class of drugs don't help either. An FDA approved treatment known as Benlysta that stems from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has been approved to treat lupus. However, it has not yet been approved for lupus nephritis. Based on safety metrics I described above with voclosporin, along with meeting all primary and secondary endpoints, I believe it has a good shot at becoming a treatment option that can greatly improve the lives of patients.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $134.5 million as of September 30, 2019. About $14.3 million cash was raised when it had sold 2.35 million common shares at a price of $6.40 per share. This was done on September 13, 2019 based on an At-the-market ("ATM") facility with Jefferies LLC. The company believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q4 of 2020. I don't foresee a cash raise in the near future, because it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for a while. If it follows a typical schedule, then I wouldn't expect a cash raise until maybe mid-2020. On the flip side, the stock ran up near 80% on positive data. Biotechs that trade higher, by that much of a percentage on positive results, sometimes tend to take advantage of that. Therefore, I don't think it's appropriate to completely rule out a cash raise. However, I'm more on the fence that there is no rush for an immediate form of dilution.

Conclusion

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has done well to improve the treatment landscape of LN. I foresee good things with voclosporin, even if it is added to a background treatment of CellCept and low dose corticosteroids. The key is that voclosporin did quite well in improving clinical outcomes for these patients. I described above why these patients need alternative treatment options. The risk is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals may not receive FDA approval and that could be a major setback. However, based on the vast improvements over legacy calcineurin inhibitors, with an improved metabolic profile and other substantial components, I believe it has a good chance of being approved. An NDA filing for voclosporin is expected in the 1st half of 2020. That would put an FDA approval possibly by 2021. Investors have another catalyst to look forward to. It is expected that the phase 2/3 AUDREY study, using ophthalmic solution of voclosporin to treat patients with dry eye syndrome (DES), will be released by the 2nd half of 2020. This is another catalyst opportunity to look forward to in the coming year. Based on the recently released positive results for voclosporin in LN, I believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a solid long-term buy. It is not clear whether or not the DES study will meet its endpoint, but regardless the biotech will likely produce blockbuster revenue with voclosporin just based on its LN indication alone.

