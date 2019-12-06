VEREIT: Holding The Common But Avoiding The Preferred Class F For Now

Vereit, Inc. (VER) has been a long-time holding in my REIT portfolio. I first invested when it was nearly a distressed common stock after the accounting and non-arm's length transactions as American Realty Capital Properties. I have ridden some peaks and valleys in the common, and reinvested dividends, accumulating a slightly above average position in my securities portfolio. While sometimes investing in preferred stocks of other REITs, I haven't owned any VER preferred F (VER.PF) shares, and do not recommend them at this time. Primarily it is due to an upcoming redemption and the fact that the preferreds are trading above par. I will spell this out in more detail in this article. I plan to continue DRIP'ing into the common shares. They could also be a good investment for an investor considering a triple-net REIT to add to their portfolio either with year-end money or for the solid 5.72% dividend.

Vereit Is A Stronger REIT Than It Is Given Credit For

Vereit has a portfolio of 3,900 single-tenant properties in 49 states and Puerto Rico. Most are triple-net leases, a proven model in their market sector shared by industry behemoth Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Like these peers, VER tries to preserve tenancy, especially with internet-proof stores and services, such as Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, CVS, Walgreens and other "Amazon Proof" tenants. One area of recent weakness and effort to reduce over-reliance is restaurants such as Red Lobster, Bloomin' Brands, Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel and others. Once heavily over-represented in Vereit's portfolio, restaurants still represent over 1,500 of the company's 3,900 properties. This is a much higher percentage than their peers, and an area of concern for many. This has been a drag on performance compared to peers that aren't so heavily weighted in restaurants.

Additionally, the missteps and misdeeds of previous leadership has continued to be a drag on Vereit long after new leadership, new values and new structures have all been in place. Starting with the minor issue first, the poorly executed and questionable limited trading portfolios of Cole Capital have been sold. These posed potential conflicts of interest with common stock shareholders, appeared to have not been "arms-length transactions" and, at least in this author's mind, were red flags and reason to potentially avoid the stock. However this chapter in the company's story is over. Additionally, indebtedness has been reduced by almost 50% per the Q3 Investor's Presentation. During the upheaval from the accounting scandal, there were some liquidity and solvency concerns, which have been addressed well by new management.

More importantly, ongoing litigation due to the accounting scandal and improper reports is close to being settled. During Q3 the settlement of the last major pending litigation related to the ARCP/Cole days and accounting scandal was announced. This unknown liability and pending resolution has been one drag on the stock compared to peers like O and NNN. The settlement will be $765.5M-while not a paltry sum it is within estimates that have been in place for a few years. Once this is behind VER, future uses of the company's capital becomes much more clear. Whether expanding the portfolio, capital improvements, or increasing the dividend can all be considered without the overhang of potentially devastating legal fees, costs and settlements. Additional redemptions, stock buybacks or increasing the dividend could all be possible options as well.

So this would lead me to think both the common and the preferred F shares deserve a closer look, right?

Why The Preferred is NOT a Good Investment Right Now

Normally REIT preferred classes deserve at least consideration alongside their common stock. Usually cumulative, the preferred shares offer protection as a senior security, usually higher yield, and often trade at a discount to par. These features make them attractive quite often. However, there are special circumstances surrounding VER preferred class F that, at least temporarily, cause it to not be favorable. Recently Vereit announced a partial redemption of 8,000,000 shares of the class. This is another sign of strength, as the company has over $200,000,000 to put to use in this redemption. The redemption will be pro-rated among all holders, not by tender of shares. Per the announcement, this amounts to approximately 20.58% of the outstanding shares. For simplicity sake, 20% of the Class F shares owned will be redeemed from each shareholder. The redemption consists of two components, payable to holders since the partial dividend date of December 1 had passed:

Face Value $25.00

Partial Dividend from December 15 to Dec 21 $00.0279167

This means that anyone holding VER Class F preferred stock since (Date it went over $25.03), or purchasing between now and Dec 20th will automatically receive $25.0279167 for 20% of their shares. With the class trading at $25.31 on 12/3 (it actually went UP $.08) at best a holder will break lose $.28 or 1% on 1/5th their shares and any trading costs. With the shares only yielding 6.6% if purchased at this price above par, this forced redemption at a loss will take a bite out of future returns. Therefore, this is not the time to be buying VER preferreds. Surprisingly, the prices of the Preferred F class has not dropped to par since the announcement, and going ex-dividend for both the regular dividend and the payment of the partial dividend to December 15th.

Additionally, this is a good object lesson on the risk of buying callable preferred shares above par-if a company finds it is in their best interest to redeem or call these shares, owners could face an unavoidable capital loss.

Why I Am Long and DRIP'ing the Common Shares

As touched on above, Vereit came out of American Realty Capital Properties after the accounting scandal and questionable portfolio management practices under previous CEO and others. While the core portfolio was solid with many similarities to leading triple-net REITs (except for the over-reliance on Darden and Bloomin' restaurants and others), open litigation against the company and unwinding Cole Capital were ongoing concerns weighing on the stock price. While "best in class" Realty Income appreciated from $45.55 to a high of $82.17 recently, Vereit has been stuck between roughly $8 and $10 during the same time. Primarily this is due to the "overhangs" already discussed, and the major ones have been resolved. With the announced main litigation settlement, there is clarity now on what the impact will actually be. Closure of the litigation related to ARCP and proof the new executive leadership team put in place after the accounting scandal are on the right track should be recognized in the share price. While the current price of $9.61 is within the long-term "band", it is a good value due to the previously mentioned property portfolio, equity ratios such as book value and ROE, and yields a satisfactory 5.67%. For reference, O yields 3.55%, near its historic lows. This gives me the impression the dividend at a minimum is safe and could actually be raised. The dividend has been flat for a number of years. Now that the litigation payouts are fairly well set, cash flows are stabilizing and debt has been cut in half, Vereit could slowly begin raising the dividend. This is not essential currently, as the current yield on the common is satisfactory although some dividend growth would be a positive. It has been flat since 2015, while other triple-net REITs have slowly increased their dividends.

While VER will likely never command the premium Realty Income and other top triple-net REITs command, its gap to them should narrow now that the ARCP debacle is behind the company. As evidenced by the redemption of class F preferred shares, capital could be returned to shareholders via further redemptions, share buybacks or an increased dividend.

One longshot possibility I am not counting on as a key part of my investment thesis is a buyout or merger. However, this could be a possibility seeing other, larger REITs buying up large blocks of properties, merging with other REITs or buying them in entirety. If bought out at a premium to current share prices, a double-digit return could be possible. With the negative legal issues passing, Vereit's value can be more accurately predicted without an unknown settlement and legal fees looming overhead. The current market cap of $10.3B and enterprise value of $15.3B are large figures, and interestingly, VER's stock trades at a price to book value of 1.46. While at first startling that a REIT trades at a premium to book value, this is actually lower than others. Both O and NNN trade at much higher book value ratios, 2.64 and 2.36 respectively. As a simplification, using VER's dividend yield as a loose proxy for return, this yield of 5.6% compares favorably with many firms' cost of capital. Whether being a large block purchase or merger by another REIT to quickly scale by nearly 4,000 properties, or an outside investment by a large hedge fund or entity, Vereit could find itself an attractive target with individual property prices very high. The ability to acquire a large, performing portfolio at once without the litigation and Cole Capital issues could be attractive. This idea could be a useful analytical exercise for those interested. Again, I am not predicting this (I am one for two with my hospitality REIT arbitrage ideas though), just throwing it out there for others' consideration.

Conclusion

The upcoming partial, pro-rated redemption of approximately 20% of the Vereit Preferred Class F shares combined with their current price make them not a good investment at this time. Instead, a REIT or dividend investor should take a closer look at the common shares that have better value, a solid yield of 5.67% and the possibility of appreciation. With the predecessor company's scandals and related litigation all but resolved, Vereit will likely be more favorably viewed in line with their strong portfolio, payout ratio and long-term prospects.

Best wishes for investment success!

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial advisor or tax professional about your specific financial situation before implementing any strategy discussed herein.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.