Natural Gas Prices To Trade Sideways With Near-Term Weather Being Variable; Upside Potential Still On Table Longer Term

Weather outlook over next two weeks variable and overall mild with cold intrusions not seen as too extreme; northern and eastern U.S. will be focal areas of cold.

Thursday's inventory withdrawal of -19 BCF comes neutral within trade estimates, but seen as a positive for natural gas bulls given the short week.

Investment Thesis

Near term, expect for prices to trade sideways to lower. I remain cautiously optimistic that upside potential will increase in the days ahead with expectations of things turning colder late December into start of the New Year.

Natural gas prices finished slightly higher on Thursday after a neutral EIA inventory report and additional cold/heating demand added to the two-week outlook

On Thursday, the front-month January contract settled up 2.8 cents ($0.028) to $2.427/MMBtu, the February contract settled up 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.398/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.312/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month January contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 0.11% to $18.53.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 0.59% and 0.20% at $10.24 and $10.13, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 0.15% and 0.39% at $144.16 and $33.04, respectively.

EIA weekly inventory withdrawal of -19 BCF was neutral, but seen as a positive for the bulls considering last week was shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory draw of -19 BCF for the week ending November 29. This fell within the trading range of -8 to -33 BCF, but slightly less than the consensus withdrawal estimate of -21 BCF. The draw of -19 BCF for the week ending November 29 was seen as bearish compared to the -62 BCF withdraw from a year ago and the five-year average withdraw of -41 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,591 BCF vs. 3,000 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,600 BCF. Stocks are now 591 BCF higher than last year, but 9 BCF below the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of November 25-29.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Production holds near steady while demand increased week over week

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon for the week ending December 4. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas increased week over week from 100.0 Bcf/d to 100.6 Bcf/d. That put the year/year surplus at 6.9 BCF/d (100.6 BCF/d vs. 93.7 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased week over week 6.6 BCF/d from 102.9 BCF/d to 109.5 BCF/d for the week ending December 4, with the year/year surplus of 7.3 BCF/d (109.5 BCF/d vs. 102.2 BCF/d).

Marketed and dry natural gas production remained constant week over week, while Canadian imports increased 20% or 0.6 Bcf/d from 3.1 Bcf/d to 3.7 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, demand saw increases across all sectors including a 6% increased from the power generation and a 13% increase from the residential/commercial sector. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending December 4.

Source: EIA

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending December 4.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Weather pattern to maintain a variable state, but mild overall as cold intrusions not seen as being too extreme

Similar to my previous article, the weather pattern over the next couple of weeks is progged or expected to be mild overall and variable with intermittent shots of cold air sprinkled in.

After a Thanksgiving week that was cold and stormy, this week (driven by a split-flow pattern in the atmosphere) has been and will continue to be through early next week mild and quiescent. However, by early next week, the upper level weather pattern is expected to once again (similar to Thanksgiving Week and multiple instances in November) become amplified/wavy with upper level ridging/higher heights over western North America (from the western U.S. to the Arctic Circle) and resultant downstream troughing digging over central and eastern Canada into the northeast quadrant of the U.S. (i.e. from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes and Northeast). This setup will allow for unseasonably warm air to surge into Alaska and the Arctic Circle, tap into the Arctic cold air mass there, dislodge some of it, and send it southward into central and eastern Canada and the U.S. This cold shot will be transient spanning roughly from Tuesday to Thursday before we see temperatures moderate/warm once again. So while temperatures will be as much as 30 degrees warmer than normal over Alaska and the Arctic, temperatures will be as much as 30 degrees colder than normal across parts of central and eastern Canada and the U.S. The strongest of the cold here in the states will be across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes.

Once again temperatures amid the passing of this shot of cold air will moderate across the central and eastern U.S. late next week through the weekend before another potential shot of colder air moves in during the week ending December 20.

There have been major differences in the handling of the pattern specifically in the 10-15 day time frame or for the week ending Dec. 20. The GFS model has been overly cold while the ECMWF model has been mild. I expect for some sort of compromise between the two models with the GFS scaling back on the intensity of the cold while the ECMWF model adds some cold/HDDs. This would support things on the colder side of normal for the week ending Dec. 20 but nothing too extreme and instead cold anomalies closer to normal levels. Both models do show warmth in Alaska and the Arctic (western side of NA) which supports the risks for cool/cold air intrusions into Canada and the Lower 48 but again nothing seen as extreme at this time. Both models do support the cold coming during the first half of the week ending Dec. 20 before things moderate/warm during the second half of that week. So expect for a roller coaster ride in temperatures and an overall mild pattern for much if not all of the next couple of weeks. Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z European ECMWF ensemble depicting the 4-9 day (December 9-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z European ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 15-20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 06z American GFS ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 15-20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 10 below is a map from the 0z European ECMWF ensemble depicting the Day 15 (December 20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

The weather pattern is expected to be mild and variable overall over the next couple of weeks. Production remains strong being near 96.0 Bcf/d. Both of these variables support the bears. However, from a technical/valuation standpoint, the commodity is undervalued and thus looks attractive (after recent deep selling) in support of the bulls. In the near term, it's an environment where I expect for both upside and downside risks to be limited (upside more than downside) and therefore prices to trade within a range (potentially narrow range) and an overall net downward movement in prices. Longer term, expectations are that the weather pattern could turn colder/more bullish sometime between late December and the first half of the New year. With all of this said, I expect prices to trade sideways (potentially narrow) with an overall net downward movement in prices in the near term before we see upside potential possibly increasing in the days ahead on expectations of a colder January outlook.

Expect a price range between $2.25 and $2.50 over the next week for the front-month January futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.50 and $20.00.

Figure 11 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 12 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 13 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.