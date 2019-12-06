Jacobs Engineering: The Transition Shows Positive Signs

While there is a substantial upside, it is likely to take time to be translated into the shares price, as changes in the company are still underway.

Jacobs Engineering (JEC) delivered Q4 and FY 2019 results with revenue and earnings above estimates. In the meantime, Jacobs has a business transformation underway that is positioning the company to grasp new and higher margin business opportunities in growing sectors. Therefore, we have a positive outlook for the company, as the ongoing transition is expected to be very accretive to shareholders going forward.

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Highlights

Revenue was $3.39 billion in the quarter, 3% above estimates and up 13% from a year ago. For the FY 2019, revenue totaled $12.7 billion, increasing 20% over a year ago. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.48 in the quarter, 13% above expectations and up 29% from a year ago. For the FY 2019, adjusted earnings per share were $5.05, at the high end of the outlook.

From a segment perspective, the Critical Mission Solutions, previously named Aerospace, technology and Nuclear, saw revenue growth of 22% in FY 2019 to $4.5 billion, supported by growth of the business with NASA, including projects related to the Artemis Moon Program and intelligent asset management solutions aiming at reducing the cost of maintenance of NASA facilities.

The trend in this segment remains positive, as illustrated by recent project wins to provide critical training and testing programs for Army's military intelligence and analysis services to the Defense Intelligence agency. In addition, business in the telecom area grew nearly 50% in 2019, benefiting from the ramp up of 5G small cell sites by providing consulting and infrastructure services.

In addition, pro forma backlog is nearly $8.5 billion at the moment, up $400 million from a year ago, and opportunities pipeline totals $33 billion, up 10% from last quarter.

Similarly, the People & Places Solutions segment, formerly named Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities, delivered strong revenue growth of 19% in FY 2019 to $8.2 billion, as synergies with CH2M, acquired in 2017, have enabled the combined company to gain a higher percentage of opportunities, along with recent wins in renewable energy and digital connectivity. Besides, the backlog of the segment has just reached nearly $14 billion, up 10% over a year ago.

As a point of note, after the sale of Energy, Chemicals and Resources, completed in April 2019, Jacobs is much less exposed to cyclical business and is increasingly becoming a technology forward solutions company, as the acquisition of KeyW in June 2019 added cyber technology, mission-critical IT and analytics capabilities, and the ongoing acquisition of Wood will expand nuclear lifecycle capabilities. On top of it, the acquisition of 50% share in Simetrica will expand offerings in the areas of socio-economics, sustainability and environmental services.

Therefore, as this transition materializes, we can expect Jacobs to expand into these higher value areas underscored by structural tailwinds such as cyber security, space intelligence, 5G, mobility and climate change resiliency. The recent list of projects awarded to Jacobs during the year just reinforces this trend.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

As Jacobs has shifted its business orientation and made several acquisitions along with the sale of ECR for $3.3 billion over the course of recent 2 years, some of the financial metrics have been considerably affected during this period of time. As illustrated on the chart below, EBITDA dropped on a TTM basis, primarily due to restructure costs and adjustments related to the sale of ECR. On the other hand, margins are expected to recover over time, as these costs are non-recurring items. In addition, new higher value projects should also play a decisive factor driving margins higher as they are increasingly becoming more representative for the company in terms of business volume. In line with this expectation, Jacobs' management team has just reinforced at the earnings call its double-digit EBITDA annual growth for next 2 years, as part of its 2021 growth targets.

EBITDA growth over next years will also contribute to improve the financial position, driving the debt / EBTIDA ratio downwards. Anyway, it is worth noting that Jacobs' debt position is already comfortable, as its net debt position is nearly $300 million after subtracting $630 million of cash and $500 million of Worley equity, considering it as cash equivalent, from the gross debt of $1.4 billion.

From a valuation perspective, we can estimate the fair value of the company using a 5-year DCF model and considering the following assumptions: 1) Revenue CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2022, in the middle of the range of the company organic revenue growth target and near the analysts' forecast; 2) Revenue CAGR decelerating to 3% for 2023 and 2024 as ongoing growth initiatives mature; 3) EBITDA growth of 12% in 2020, in the middle of the range of the company outlook for 2020 and 4) EBITDA CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2014, adopting conservatively just half of the company double-digit growth target.

We will also assume terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.9x, which is the average among the following references: a) Jacobs' current multiple of 14.0x, b) Last 5 year Jacobs' average of 13.7x and c) Current peer group average of 14.0x.

Thus, using the tax rate of 24% and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the projected fair value for Jacobs is $109.00, with near 32% upside over the current price level.

While there is a substantial upside, it is likely to take time to be translated into the shares price, as changes in the company are still underway. Nonetheless, future earnings releases should become new catalysts for a surge in the stock price.

Takeaway

While Jacobs moves toward becoming a technology forward solutions company focused on higher margin areas, the company still remains with a large portion of its business connected with more stable and longer term projects with government entities.

Furthermore, the expansion into higher margin areas suggests that Jacobs can deliver bottom line growth over the coming years and drive an interesting upside potential for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.