Hyundai Motor Company: Strategy 2025 Spells Success

Investment highlights

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) announced a mid-/long-term roadmap called "Strategy 2025" to confirm: 1) its plan to transition into a smart mobility solutions provider, and 2) its resolve to increase the profitability of current operations through cost reductions.

Hyundai will likely report a higher-than-expected operating margin of 5% in 2020 on its favorable portfolio, stronger-than-anticipated sales backed by new models, and cost reductions via the third-generation modular platform. We continue to present the automaker as our top pick with BUY and a KRW185,000 target price.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Strategy 2025 overview: Hyundai announced a comprehensive mid-/long-term roadmap called Strategy 2025 yesterday during the CFO Investor Day. It plans to transition into a smart mobility solutions provider. While enhancing the profitability of Smart Mobility Devices, it will foster Smart Mobility Services as the new business pillar for greater synergy.

Strategic direction: The company aims to boost profitability of ICE vehicles (target margin 8%) and become one of the world's top three EV makers by strengthening its brand equity; to expand its service scope, it plans to develop an integrated mobility platform by 2025.

Financial goal: It aims to achieve an 8% operating margin and 9% ROE by 2025. To that end, it will target a 5% margin in 2020 and 7% margin in 2022. It will stress its shareholder return policy through a KRW300bn share buyback program and invest KRW61.1rn into R&D and future technologies from 2020 to 2025.

Key takeaways: Recovery to gain momentum, unlike competitors. Hyundai's solid sales portfolio will help boost sales above the market average; new/luxury models to improve its product mix. Volume models to help reduce incentives; new luxury models help improve product mix and ASP. Cost to be reduced by KRW34.5tn by 2022 through the introduction of the third-generation platform, higher utilization, and an array of cost innovation programs.

Share price outlook and valuation

Shares are trading at the lower end of valuation bands recently on mounting macro uncertainties and delayed launch of the GV80. However, we believe the pace of recovery in 2020 will be faster than competitors given the company's clear strategic direction and concrete mid-to-long-term plans, and potential earnings recovery through cost reductions in the near term.

Hyundai guides for an operating profit of KRW5.5tn in 2020, which is higher than the consensus of KRW4.7tn and our forecast of KRW5.2, driving market expectations higher. In 1H20, mix and volume effects will likely drive sales higher, and in 2H, cost reductions should boost the operating margin, which will translate to improved price performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.