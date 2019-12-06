Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/2/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/2/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

MTS Systems (MTSC); and

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Globalstar (GSAT);

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); and

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Inv (FTAI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Altitude Intl (OTCQB:ALTD);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

Nutanix (NTNX);

Jefferies Financial (JEF);

Dicerna Pharm (DRNA); and

Best Buy Co (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Universal Biosensors (OTC:UVBIF);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Paramount (PGRE);

Palo Alto Net (PANW);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Fiserv (FISV);

Cardlytics (CDLX);

Beyond Meat (BYND); and

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Arora Nikesh CEO, DIR Palo Alto Net PANW B $5,538,483 2 Tuchman Martin DIR Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Inv FTAI JB* $5,000,000 3 Jacobowitz Jeffrey DIR Donnelley Financial Solutions DFIN B $2,824,009 4 Monroe James Iii CEO, DIR, BO Globalstar GSAT B $1,206,327 5 Hore David PR MTS Systems MTSC B $498,701 6 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $453,710 7 Otto Bernstein Katharina DIR, BO Paramount PGRE B $450,067 8 Coleman Craig E DIR, BO Universal Biosensors UVBIF JB* $441,971 9 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $424,460 10 Kanuth Robert CEO, DIR, BO Altitude Intl ALTD JB* $350,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Schulze Richard BO Best Buy Co BBY AS $119,123,928 2 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $93,397,080 3 Steinberg Joseph S CB, DIR Jefferies Financial JEF JS* $16,410,024 4 Kolchinsky Peter DIR Dicerna Pharm DRNA JS* $15,633,627 5 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $7,757,575 6 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $5,752,257 7 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX S $5,658,542 8 Pandey Dheeraj CEO, CB, DIR Nutanix NTNX AS $4,159,056 9 Stone Christopher Isaac DIR Beyond Meat BYND S $4,155,168 10 Chiarello Guy O Fiserv FISV S $3,478,800

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.