Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/2/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/2/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Globalstar (GSAT);
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); and
- Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Inv (FTAI).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Altitude Intl (OTCQB:ALTD);
- Ralph Lauren (RL);
- Nutanix (NTNX);
- Jefferies Financial (JEF);
- Dicerna Pharm (DRNA); and
- Best Buy Co (BBY).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Universal Biosensors (OTC:UVBIF);
- Uber Technologies (UBER);
- Paramount (PGRE);
- Palo Alto Net (PANW);
- Eli Lilly (LLY);
- Fiserv (FISV);
- Cardlytics (CDLX);
- Beyond Meat (BYND); and
- Assured Guaranty (AGO).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Arora Nikesh
|
CEO, DIR
|
Palo Alto Net
|
PANW
|
B
|
$5,538,483
|
2
|
Tuchman Martin
|
DIR
|
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Inv
|
FTAI
|
JB*
|
$5,000,000
|
3
|
Jacobowitz Jeffrey
|
DIR
|
Donnelley Financial Solutions
|
DFIN
|
B
|
$2,824,009
|
4
|
Monroe James Iii
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Globalstar
|
GSAT
|
B
|
$1,206,327
|
5
|
Hore David
|
PR
|
MTS Systems
|
MTSC
|
B
|
$498,701
|
6
|
Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic
|
BO
|
Apollo Medical
|
AMEH
|
B
|
$453,710
|
7
|
Otto Bernstein Katharina
|
DIR, BO
|
Paramount
|
PGRE
|
B
|
$450,067
|
8
|
Coleman Craig E
|
DIR, BO
|
Universal Biosensors
|
UVBIF
|
JB*
|
$441,971
|
9
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$424,460
|
10
|
Kanuth Robert
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Altitude Intl
|
ALTD
|
JB*
|
$350,000
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Schulze Richard
|
BO
|
Best Buy Co
|
BBY
|
AS
|
$119,123,928
|
2
|
Kalanick Travis Cordell
|
DIR
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
AS
|
$93,397,080
|
3
|
Steinberg Joseph S
|
CB, DIR
|
Jefferies Financial
|
JEF
|
JS*
|
$16,410,024
|
4
|
Kolchinsky Peter
|
DIR
|
Dicerna Pharm
|
DRNA
|
JS*
|
$15,633,627
|
5
|
Lauren Family
|
BO
|
Ralph Lauren
|
RL
|
AS
|
$7,757,575
|
6
|
Lilly Endowment
|
BO
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
S
|
$5,752,257
|
7
|
Youngren Bryce
|
DIR
|
Cardlytics
|
CDLX
|
S
|
$5,658,542
|
8
|
Pandey Dheeraj
|
CEO, CB, DIR
|
Nutanix
|
NTNX
|
AS
|
$4,159,056
|
9
|
Stone Christopher Isaac
|
DIR
|
Beyond Meat
|
BYND
|
S
|
$4,155,168
|
10
|
Chiarello Guy
|
O
|
Fiserv
|
FISV
|
S
|
$3,478,800
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.