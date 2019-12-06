Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/2/19

|
Includes: AMEH, DFIN, FTAI, GSAT, MTSC
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/2/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • MTS Systems (MTSC); and
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Globalstar (GSAT);
  • Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); and
  • Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Inv (FTAI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Altitude Intl (OTCQB:ALTD);
  • Ralph Lauren (RL);
  • Nutanix (NTNX);
  • Jefferies Financial (JEF);
  • Dicerna Pharm (DRNA); and
  • Best Buy Co (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Universal Biosensors (OTC:UVBIF);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Paramount (PGRE);
  • Palo Alto Net (PANW);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Fiserv (FISV);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX);
  • Beyond Meat (BYND); and
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Arora Nikesh

CEO, DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

B

$5,538,483

2

Tuchman Martin

DIR

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Inv

FTAI

JB*

$5,000,000

3

Jacobowitz Jeffrey

DIR

Donnelley Financial Solutions

DFIN

B

$2,824,009

4

Monroe James Iii

CEO, DIR, BO

Globalstar

GSAT

B

$1,206,327

5

Hore David

PR

MTS Systems

MTSC

B

$498,701

6

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$453,710

7

Otto Bernstein Katharina

DIR, BO

Paramount

PGRE

B

$450,067

8

Coleman Craig E

DIR, BO

Universal Biosensors

UVBIF

JB*

$441,971

9

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$424,460

10

Kanuth Robert

CEO, DIR, BO

Altitude Intl

ALTD

JB*

$350,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Schulze Richard

BO

Best Buy Co

BBY

AS

$119,123,928

2

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$93,397,080

3

Steinberg Joseph S

CB, DIR

Jefferies Financial

JEF

JS*

$16,410,024

4

Kolchinsky Peter

DIR

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

JS*

$15,633,627

5

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$7,757,575

6

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$5,752,257

7

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$5,658,542

8

Pandey Dheeraj

CEO, CB, DIR

Nutanix

NTNX

AS

$4,159,056

9

Stone Christopher Isaac

DIR

Beyond Meat

BYND

S

$4,155,168

10

Chiarello Guy

O

Fiserv

FISV

S

$3,478,800

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.