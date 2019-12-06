Kroger: 2020 Positioning Remains Solid, Despite One Bad Quarter

About the Company:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets, operating not only grocery stores but also multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the US. In total, the company owns or leases nearly 4,000 supermarkets, convenience stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants.

Valuation:

Our target price is $32 for KR shares. It is based on the 14x P/E multiple for 2020, where we incorporate some revenue growth acceleration and margin pressure expansion, particularly around the opening of new stores and initiation of new brands. When we apply the 14x multiple to our EPS estimate of $2.25, we get the target price of $32.

What We Liked About the Quarter, Despite the Earnings Miss:

Overall solid quarter: While KR missed EPS by 2 cents, overall results came in fairly sanguine, in support of our bullish thesis. Identical store sales beat consensus by 20 bps, coming at 2.5% Y/Y, representing the strongest traction since the Restock initiative commenced. The company meaningfully improved its debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, from 2.72 to 2.50, well in line with guidance and now Kroger also has an opportunity to pursue share buybacks in early 2020 (recall, there is approximately $1 billion under share repurchase authorization).

Digital sales remain at the forefront of competition: During 3Q, digital sales grew 21% Y/Y, and while the company expects digital traction to moderate in the next 1-2 quarters, the current digital outreach is at 95%+, without causing much cannibalization. This is a rarity in this business, as a lot of grocery / merchandise businesses are not even at 70% digital penetration.

Ocado on track: Ocado facilities are in line with our expectations, with a new high-tech customer fulfillment center recently unveiled in Wisconsin, with meaningful implications for cost savings.

Our Brands growth is ahead of expectations: Our Brands is a true winner for KR and leads the competition in terms of its private label products, while the company keeps on introducing new items, with 200+ items pushed forward last quarter alone. Note that Our Brands grew 3.4% Y/Y in 3Q, about 45 bps above our estimates and outpacing company average growth.

Lucky's Market divestment a wise move: We believe that in the end it will prove to be a bottom line-saving decision, despite the impairment charge of $238 MM in 3Q and the pretax charge of $131 MM. Lucky Market was never much in line with the company's overall value proposition.

Gross margin improvement: Kroger delivered improvement to FIFO gross margin, ex. pharmacy and fuel, with KR now on track to reach $100 MM in incremental profit via alternative profit stream growth.

Despite EPS miss in 3Q, solid traction expected for 4Q: KR expects double-digit EPS growth during the fourth quarter, assuming that fuel margins are in line and that December shopping behavior stays on track around key brands. In addition, note that the company maintains a comfortable EPS guidance in the $2.15-$2.25 range for 2019.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputational risks: Kroger cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure risks: Kroger needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in KG's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect the company's business.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.