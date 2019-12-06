Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: Let Us Sell At The Bottom

Contrarian and investors in cyclical stocks should have expected a lot of bad news and bearish headlines when it is time to buy.

CBL common may already be beginning a recovery also. Mr. Market analysts often miss the beginning of a recovery by focusing on the bad news.

Here we go again. The long-term investors like Warren Buffett have continually urged rationality on the market even though the market appears intent upon repeating past mistakes. Evidently, it is now time to dump Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and other related vehicles because the future is now dim. Jumping out the window looks relatively painless to Mr. Market by comparison. Long-term investors need a far more calm and rational way to invest for long-term gains.

CBL News

The news that CBL (NYSE:CBL) would not pay any dividends or distributions for the foreseeable future caused a panic that affected the whole sector. "Everyone" assumes that the rest of the related competition will follow suit. After all, income and cash flow have been declining for years. "Everyone knows" that will never reverse. If that is not a classical bottom sign, then I have never seen one.

The funny part is that the stock does not seem to agree with all that doom and gloom. The stock clearly did decline on the news. But it is not close to hitting new lows. Normally cyclical stocks begin to ignore bad news long before the market recognizes an investment opportunity. Instead of hitting the projected lower lows, this stock so far has hit higher lows.

It will take some time to confirm this pattern. But if the stock did not hit new lows on the current spate of bad news, then it is very possible the bears missed something.

Effect On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

One has to examine several competitors to get a handle on an industry trend.

There is a similar story with this stock. The company common stock has maintained a decent amount of space above the lows reached in late summer. While the selling pressure shown on the chart above is clearcut, that pressure may well end up reassuring the bulls that a recovery is underway.

During the conference call, management answered in several ways that they had no intention of cutting the dividend. The management reasoning was that project completions would aid cash flow in the future. Therefore, it was better to "borrow to pay" the dividend rather than cut the dividend for a short time only to restore it later. The jury is still out on this strategy.

In the meantime, the market only worried more. More bankruptcies were announced that had the market all upset again. But so far, despite the bad news, this stock is holding above lows established a while back.

It is going to take some time for the market to realize that things may actually be improving because recoveries in the beginning tend to be volatile and full of disappointments. The uncertainty at the start of an industry recovery generally has the market a nervous wreck.

Contrarian investors need to watch the stock price action as well as study the company intensely. Oftentimes, the stock will react strongly in the beginning of a recovery as the market looks forward to a better future in spite of the current headlines.

Management Progress

Management has done a lot to "load the deck" in the favor of a bright future. All investors have to do is look at the accomplishments as the projects complete.

Aside from a little management hype, it is hard to deny that completed projects will help cash flow. Overall, management appears to be executing on the company strategy that has been mentioned many times.

Management stated several times that the expected project completions would lead to significantly improved cash flow. This part will definitely happen as leases were signed, and the resulting events are reasonably predictable.

Of course, while management focuses on the positive side, the bears emphasize the negative side. What follows are some examples from management.

"PREIT's 2019 performance has been impacted by a challenging backdrop resulting from major bankruptcies, including Charlotte Russe, Forever 21 and others, as well as anchor downtime."

Management went on to state all the problems this was causing with their projections. The current bankruptcies compounded the problems created by the massive bankruptcies from the year before. The bears are happy to state that an announcement such as this ensures another disastrous year with blood in the streets.

Crowning Bear Achievement

Of course, all this comes to naught unless one side can dangle an earnings adjustment from management in the face of the other side. In this case, the bears triumph.

If that is not enough bad news to send investors running for the exits, then nothing will ever be enough bad news. But as the stock has demonstrated above, the selling pressure is clearly declining when compared to the buying pressure. Bears no longer appear to be able to mount the price decimation campaign that once was a hallmark of the stock price action.

Trumping The Trump Card Of The Bears

No longer does the stock wilt to new lows under the onslaught of bad news. That may mean that even if there is a distribution cut in the future of this and competitors, then there is a brighter future ahead that overrides the immediate bad news.

That future would have to be that the bankruptcy cascade has apparently run its course. There are still struggling retailers and future bankruptcy threats. But the ominous tide of the last two years or so appears to be on the wane. Even the latest bankruptcy group was smaller in number when counting companies (as opposed to units involved). The number of bankruptcies is clearly declining even if the last few were on the large size. This reinforces the idea that recoveries are generally very volatile affairs in the beginning. Mr. Market clearly requires neat orderly affairs that are easy to analyze.

Many of the more successful investors have pointed out that recoveries do not work quite that way. One side or the other likes to point out the facts that support their point of view. But really the market is a long-term weighing machine. Right now, the weight appears to be slowly shifting towards optimism for the first time in a long time.

Management may or may not report increasing cash flow next year. Investors need to concentrate on the leasing when compared to bankruptcies and other reasons tenants leave the properties. It is not unusual for property leasing rates to be quite weak in the beginning of a recovery. Investors should expect management to have the experience to deal with those leasing rates because they have been through this before. Filling vacant spaces usually comes first. Rising income from a stronger leasing market will follow.

By the time leasing rates strengthen and the market notices a recovery underway, the stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust could be far higher than it is today. That is the crux of both cyclical and contrarian investing. Too many long-term investors succumb to timing and short-term trading at the cost of solid long-term profits. The reason for this is they worry about 10% or more losses when they should be trying to ascertain the long-term returns in the face of short-term volatility.

The fact that Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust stock is at multiyear lows when compared to its pricing history should clue long-term investors that the relative future price action is favored to rise as long as management does its job. The near-term percentage action could be scary on the downside.

Some of the investing greats like John Templeton often gave interviews where their immediate picks declined 30% and a lot more. But the difference between a great investor and many of the ordinary investors was a refusal to sell at the lows. He purchased Ford (NYSE:F) (for example) in the upper $30 range and held on when it hit the low teens. But his portfolio performed admirably overall while this was going on because other stocks were in different parts of the industry cycle. When he finally did sell into a booming industry with robust projections ahead (too early as he admitted many times), he had a greater than 500% gain plus restored dividends. That initial scary loss became a distant memory in the face of some huge profits.

So many of my friends were patting themselves on the back as lucky to get out at breakeven when all they had to do was hold on for the oncoming profits. Too many times, investors sell just before the real appreciation begins. A stock like this one will look very expensive at the beginning of a recovery because of the ugly previous years. Investors need to review the whole cycle (however long that is) to get a true picture of the earnings possibilities. Here the earnings potential in the future is very attractive once the recovery gets underway. Still, if the typical cycle repeats, one should expect a lot of "fully priced" and "expensive" opinions at the beginning of a cyclical recovery.

Conclusion

The third quarter demonstrated a remarkable resiliency in the face of some bad news. Clearly, the price action of the stock is beginning to change. That change is a sign that it's time for investors to read up on this interesting company and do their homework. Clearly, the bear case is slowly beginning to fall apart.

It is always scary when the old model falls apart and the new model does not have a track record. Management has often missed guidance on the cyclical downdraft to make the trust level lower. All of this should be expected by the contrarian and investor of cyclical stocks.

The real key is the future. Management has made decent renovations. But those renovations were often made after a tenant committed to renting the space. More importantly, many of the anchor spaces were not really income generating leases. That will instantly change in the future for the (hopefully materially) better.

Change is scary for the market and investors in general. But clearly Mr. Market now appears to be weighing a brighter future than the headlines suggest. Time will tell if it persists. The odds appear to favor that persistence even as the headlines appear to dictate otherwise.

Clearly, diversification is in order to protect against any one company not meeting expectations or worse. CBL appears to be in financially worse shape by just about any financial examination. However, no one expects CBL to file for bankruptcy at the current time.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is in much better shape. Therefore it should be among the first to recover followed by Washington Prime (WPG) and hopefully CBL. In the meantime, the rather generous distribution is a good way to wait for the recovery. Just remember that however much this stock declines from the current level, a recovery should see the stock recover to previous highs plus an inflation factor. That is how most cyclical industries operate over time. An exceptionally financially weak stock such as CBL may not meet that goal but still provide decent recovery potential from current levels.

Many would argue at the current time that the three companies are in no position to provide any such appreciation potential.

On the other hand, despite all the naysayers back in 2016, this stock has risen from the low teens to a high of roughly $90 per share in three years. There is plenty of opportunity to make decent money anywhere along the 3-year recovery even if one invested well before the bottom. Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is a typical cyclical stock complete with opinions that the stock was overpriced at $30 during the recovery. Now, it's a bargain as management guides to a huge earnings increase in the next fiscal year.

The stock is also an illustration of the bumps that happen as the recovery continues. Clearly, the stock is well off its highs as this year slowed to "only" about a 20% increase in income. Next year, if management guidance holds, the increase in income will be several times that. At the cyclical high, this stock should probably peak at more than $200 per share. That could take a few years to get to that level. However, the upward part of the industry cycle on average lasts a few more years.

The key is that the big money has already been made before Mr Market ever thought to declare the stock a buy. "Traditional" analysis showed the stock to be overpriced for at least the prior two years before the current year. As one can easily see, the stock has been a pleasant surprise for some time. There is still decent appreciation in the future. But investors at a bargain price will clearly benefit as the recovery continues.

Diversification is essential because maybe one-third or less of these stocks reach their full potential. The key is not so much stock price timings of bottoms as it is to buy bargains and sell relatively dearly. That is why Mr. Market has the outlook on Pennsylvania Real Estate stock in focus better than the headlines. The ride upward will be bumpy. It will also probably be extremely profitable.

