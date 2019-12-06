Chesapeake Energy's Rebound Is Temporary

To call the financial position that Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is now finding itself precarious might be an understatement. Recent developments, as disclosed by management, reveal an oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm that may have very little left in the way of opportunities. A capex cliff coming next year, combined with high leverage, has left the firm teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, and absent some big change coming to it, the chance of it surviving long term is limited. To combat these concerns, management just revealed a new round of financing that, if successful, will see a significant reduction in debt on the firm's books, but while this move is good for some players, it's unlikely to significantly help shareholders on its own. If management can pair this strategy up with an asset sale, this could change, but as things stand now, Chesapeake is still very much at risk of going under.

A note exchange

On December 4th, shares of Chesapeake surged, closing up 16.1%, after news broke that the company would be offering note holders the ability to exchange some of their notes for new ones. Initially, the company intends to issue up to $1.50 billion of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes that will come due in 2025. Ultimately, the amount of these notes issued will depend on how many note holders agree to swap out their existing notes for these new ones, but management has left open the door that it may increase the offering size from $1.50 billion to $2.34 billion.

In order to participate in this transaction, existing note holders must tender their own notes. The only ones included in this deal can be seen in the image above. With the exception of the 2024 and 2025 notes, all of the note holders would benefit from a nearer-term maturity. This is one benefit to the deal, but there are two others as well. First and foremost is the interest rate on the Senior Secured Second Lien Notes. According to the press release, this rate is a hefty 11.5% per annum. This compares to the 7% to 8% range of the notes that holders have today. The other benefit is that since the existing notes that would be retired are Senior Notes, they actually rank junior to the new notes being issued. In the event of a bankruptcy, the holders of the Senior Secured Second Lien Notes would technically have a better chance of principal recovery than the older Senior Notes. That might be the biggest reason for holders to consider taking the company up on its offer.

This isn't to say that the deal is all great for current note holders. The really big drawback here is that this offer is being made in exchange for notes at between $0.62 and $0.70 on the dollar if note holders commit early, and at between $0.57 and $0.65 on the dollar if they don't. This means that they are effectively giving up any chance of getting more than $0.70 on the dollar for these notes if they come to maturity and the company is able to redeem them. This also has a negative implication regarding the interest rate on these new notes being issued. While the interest rate is considerably higher than the rates paid out by the existing notes, they are actually only high enough to match the annual interest payments that Chesapeake’s note holders are already receiving. For instance, if the notes are swapped based on priority of preference, the interest payments received by those holders, assuming Chesapeake stops at $1.50 billion worth of swaps, would be $171.43 million per year. The new notes being issued for those older ones would pay out an aggregate amount of $172.50 million per year.

The real benefit to Chesapeake, besides pushing the maturity of $850 million in notes into the future by one year, comes from overall principal reduction. If the notes are exchanged such that the first priority fills up before the second, and the second before the third, and so on, then the firm will see its net debt fall by $642.85 million. Using this same approach, if the company decides to issue up to $2.34 billion worth of new notes, its net debt will fall by about $1.08 billion. In both cases, its interest expense per year should be roughly the same. In all, any sort of decline in debt is great to see, it makes only a modest dent in the $9.718 billion in net debt on the company's balance sheet.

Management is making another move too

In addition to this debt swap, Chesapeake has also decided to engage in another set of transactions. The first of these is the taking on of a 4.5 year long term loan facility. Under this facility, the company has the ability to borrow up to $1.50 billion. It's unsure how much of this the company will end up tapping into, but we do know that this relates to its other just-announced transaction. Using some of the proceeds from the term loan facility, the firm will buy back, through a tender offer, up to the full amount of its 6.875% $617.81 million in outstanding Senior Notes due in 2025. With the early tender option, the company will pay $0.97 on the dollar. At the most, this will end up costing the firm $599.28 million, potentially saving it up to $18.53 million in principal.

At this time, it's impossible to know precisely what this means for the company. Any principal reduction is welcomed, but the terms of the term loan facility are still not available as I type this. The interest rate there might be marginally lower than what the Senior Notes are costing the firm, but that's speculation on my part. It is also important to consider that this $1.50 billion term loan facility is what's called a First Lien Last Out arrangement. This means that technically the facility ranks first in line with its first lien revolving credit facility, but that it is paid down only after the credit facility is paid down first.

This is set up this way because the term loan facility is secured by the same assets as the revolving credit facility. This also has ramifications for other note holders because any debt tapped into under this term loan facility is senior to even the Senior Secured Second Lien notes being issued. This bodes really poorly for any Senior Notes investors who don't or can’t take the Senior Secured Second Lien swap because instead of being in second place in terms of seniority in the event of a bankruptcy or dissolution of the firm, they are more or less in fourth place now. First would be the revolving credit facility, followed by the term loan facility, and then the Senior Secured Second Lien Notes, and then the Senior Notes. This places an additional gap of up to $3.84 billion between the revolving credit facility lenders and the Senior Notes holders.

Takeaway

In my opinion, any move that ultimately lowers debt for Chesapeake is probably a good move. I believe this to be the case here today, but even if tenders are maximized, the fact remains that the firm is still in very deep trouble. This could help to tilt the scales in the favor of shareholders if coupled with a large asset sale or a merger with a low-leverage firm, but on its own I fear it's only serving to buy the company time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.