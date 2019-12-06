Microsoft: A Deep Due Diligence Dive Or How A Value Investor Embraced Microsoft

New initiatives in gaming may also drive revenue growth more than expected.

I believe investors are too dismissive of the potential growth prospects of HoloLens 2.

I habitually seek undervalued stocks; however, my investigation leads me to believe Microsoft's growth warrants the current high valuation.

From my last article on Microsoft (MSFT), I concluded that the company appeared to be on a strong growth trajectory. Unfortunately, I concluded that shares were trading at fair value, and I declined to add to my position. That was a bit over a year ago, and the stock traded at roughly $111 per share.

Boy, was I wrong!

Due to my experiences as an investor, I gravitate heavily to undervalued, dividend growth stocks. I desire a margin of safety in my investments. As the price of a dividend-bearing stock declines, the yield increases, and that often results in a floor for the shares. When I invest in an apparently undervalued company, I gain a bit of insurance should events lead to a decline in the share price. Therein lies a margin of safety. I also believe that a strong moat and stellar management team both provide a margin of safety, especially over the long term. Can anyone doubt that Microsoft’s current management team is less than exemplary?

In this article, I review the company’s growth initiatives. Some are well-known to most investors;' others are untested but show great promise. I also provide an in-depth look at the nature of the company’s formidable moat and incredible financial foundation.

I’m left with a company that still appears a bit overvalued, but I come to a different conclusion from my last thesis.

Grab a cup of coffee. This is going to take a while, but it’s worth it.

A Moat The Width Of The Mississippi

In a sense, there are a number of distinct businesses operating under the Microsoft name.

Microsoft Office is arguably the foundation of the larger entity. It now includes the cloud-based 365 version, which is offered through a monthly subscription and via a perpetual license. This segment boasts a wide moat involving high switching costs and network effects. While Office produces roughly 26% of the firm’s revenue, it is growing at a low single digit pace.

Although not growing at a torrid pace, Microsoft Office guarantees the firm a large. recurring, bullet proof revenue stream. You can grasp the enormity of this business segment when you understand Office 365 has more than 165 million subscribers.

Microsoft’s reach in this arena results in software developers gravitating to the company to create products specific to Microsoft Office. This effectively draws support away from competitors.

Microsoft Dynamics is a line of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software applications. It only accounts for 2% of the company’s revenue and like Office is growing at a low single digit rate. Dynamics is switching to a subscription model and is slowly growing market share.

ERP systems represent a large financial commitment and require companies devote significant resources for employee training. The combined sales and implementation periods require two or more years, and the systems themselves normally remain with a company for a minimum of ten years. Therefore, once a client commits to Dynamics, there is a significant moat created by switching costs alone.

Dynamics is cloud-based. Consequently, it aids Microsoft, albeit marginally, in the company’s efforts to increase market share in that arena.

LinkedIn is a professional networking service. As of June 2019, LinkedIn had 630 million registered members in 200 countries. Like the above listed enterprises, it provides a single digit percentage of Microsoft’s revenue stream. LinkedIn, however, is experiencing robust expansion, with a 30% growth rate. The division tallies over 600 million total users as well as roughly 260 million monthly active users.

Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) are the most similar to LinkedIn, but both operate in distinctly different realms. LinkedIn has a narrow moat related to networking effects.

(Chart: Microsoft Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Windows boasts a wide moat created by switching costs and network effects. This in part is evidenced by that divisions’ command of 83% of the global desktop market. This business generates approximately 18% of total revenue and is growing at a mid-single digit rate. Windows 7 support will phase out in January 2020. The transition to Windows 10 should drive revenue growth due to upgrades.

Microsoft currently claims 56 million monthly active users on Xbox Live. From my understanding, gamers typically invest roughly $1000 in their equipment. Cross platform gaming presents a variety of obstacles. Consequently, gamers tend to gravitate towards the same platforms as their friends. The large community of gamers using Xbox attracts developers who in turn generate additional products dedicated to that platform. This works in favor of the company by creating a virtuous cycle for Microsoft.

Gaming represents 9% of revenues and is growing at a low double-digit rate.

Microsoft’s gaming unit arguably has a narrow moat constructed of high switching costs and a network effect, albeit one that is quite vulnerable and may not stand the test of time. The fragility of the current moat is exemplified by Microsoft’s own initiatives in the form of Project xCloud.

Project xCloud is the codename for a cloud gaming platform Microsoft designed to complement current and future game consoles. It is a foregone conclusion that the cloud is the future of gaming. Microsoft holds not one, but two Aces up its sleeve in the contest to move gaming to the cloud: it has an enormous library of Xbox and PC games, and it boasts one of the largest network of data centers on the globe.

The large network allows the local servicing of game requests, thereby reducing latency. A time lag (increased latency) caused by a game operating from a distant data center can result in a major differentiation in the quality of the gamer’s experience. While the difference between a distant and near data center may result in only a few milliseconds delay, that can result in a major disparity in the experience of gamers participating in today’s fast paced games.

It is essential to understand that xCloud is designed to eventually provide the gaming experience to any device with a screen and internet connection. Those who do not own dedicated gaming hardware will be able to access content that was once confined to owners of consoles and PCs. For investors, this move would result in a recurring, stable subscription fee landing in Microsoft’s coffers.

Microsoft recently launched a beta version of Project xCloud. Use this link for a gamer’s review of xCloud.

I consider Bing’s search engine an inferior offering and it certainly does not enjoy the advantage of a moat.

The variety of Surface devices Microsoft offers also have no distinct competitive advantage. In many respects they are mere commodities.

(Chart: Microsoft Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Microsoft’s Growth Engines

The above listed businesses contribute large, reliable revenue streams.

Microsoft's intelligent cloud segment should provide double digit growth. The cloud segment includes Azure, Windows Server, SQL database management system, enterprise services, and Visual Studio. This segment undoubtedly boasts a wide moat due to cost advantages, high switching costs, and network effects.

Amazon (AMZN) through AWS is clearly the leader in cloud services; however, Microsoft is chipping away at Amazon’s lead: in the most recent quarter, Azure revenue grew by 59% while AWS registered growth of 35% during the same period.

Analysts estimate Azure contributes revenues at a mid to high single-digit percentage rate. Nonetheless, that revenue stream is growing 75% annually.

The chart below is testimony to the consistent, high double-digit growth driven by Azure.

(Chart: Microsoft Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Increasingly, countries are instituting compliance regulations requiring local data storage. Since Microsoft has data centers in 54 locations, the company has an advantage over smaller competitors. Meanwhile, the firm often undercuts AWS costs, thereby effectively competing against AMZN.

Microsoft’s nearly ubiquitous presence in businesses worldwide combined with the company’s Server products often translates into a natural “no brainer” adoption of Azure services.

Cloud Services Are Projected To Grow Exponentially Through The Foreseeable Future

Global cloud service revenues are projected to increase by roughly 50% by 2022.

Table 1. Worldwide Public Cloud Service Revenue Forecast (Billions of U.S. Dollars)

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) 45.8 49.3 53.1 57.0 61.1 Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PAAS) 15.6 19.0 23.0 27.5 31.8 Cloud Application Services (SAAS) 80.0 94.8 110.5 126.7 143.7 Cloud Management and Security Services 10.5 12.2 14.1 16.0 17.9 Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS) 30.5 38.9 49.1 61.9 76.6 Total Market 182.4 214.3 249.8 289.1 331.2

BPaaS = business process as a service; IaaS = infrastructure as a service; PaaS = platform as a service; SaaS = software as a serviceNote: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (April 2019)

Additionally, in the next three years alone, cloud computing is projected to grow by more than 50 percent (yes, there is a difference between the two). From 2018 through 2023, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0%. That represents an increase of over $350 billion, according to a study by MarketsandMarkets.

Microsoft holds a significant advantage over Amazon in the two companies’ quest for deals with major retailers for cloud offerings. Executives in the retail industry are understandably reluctant to partner with Amazon, the company they view as a major competitor.

According to Microsoft CFO Amy Hood:

In FY '19, we closed a record number of multi-million-dollar commercial cloud agreements with material growth in the number of $10 million-plus Azure agreements.

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of GitHub is expected to drive cloud growth; however, despite my best efforts, I cannot find a source estimating the monetary effect GitHub will supposedly provide. GitHub is the largest host for source code, reportedly boasts over 30 million web and app developers, and has over 100 million repositories.

This Growth Driver Is Coming Sooner Than Most Expect

According to a recent study, the global Augmented Reality (AR) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 50% from 2017 through 2023. In dollar terms, the market size is set to move from $5.85 billion in 2017 to a bit over $70 billion in 2023.

To avoid being labeled as overly optimistic, I am choosing the more conservative of the growth estimates I uncovered. There are those who provide forecasts reaching as high as $90 billion during the same time period.

When one considers both the Augmented and Virtual Reality (VR) Markets, researchers forecast growth from $ 137.9 billion in 2018 to $180.1 billion by 2021.

Many dismiss AR and VR as technologies only suitable for entertainment purposes. Microsoft is focusing on business related applications, and when one researches the employment of AR/VR in enterprises, it is easy to agree with seemingly sanguine forecasts.

The charts below provide an idea of future movement to AR/VR by business entities.

(Images: TechProResearch)

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 lands the company squarely in the midst of competition for the AR/VR market. Microsoft’s upgrade to the HoloLens 2 may serve as the lever that lifts the companies shares for the foreseeable future.

This link provides a user’s assessment of HoloLens 2.

The use of Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is an example of the potential this product can provide… for both Microsoft and the end users.

Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice president of engineering at Airbus, had this to say about the HoloLens:

Mixed reality can help us to increase quality, safety and security. The level of human error is significantly reduced, and in aerospace, increased quality is increased safety – and needless to say, security goes with that.

Airbus intends to use HoloLens to speed production and improve training for new staff. The company is also partnering with Microsoft to sell Mixed Reality apps to businesses in the airline industry. The massive airplane manufacturer has identified 300 potential uses for the product across its business line. Airbus projects use of HoloLens could cut the manufacturing process by one third.

Should Airbus succeed at this level, I can imagine a prompt and acute demand for HoloLens across many business platforms. In fact, should HoloLens provide the results Airbus hopes for, manufacturers worldwide may be forced to adopt AR to remain competitive.

Another example of possible applications for HoloLens is reflected in Microsoft’s $480 million deal with the US Department of Defense. As many as 100,000 adapted HoloLens 2 headsets might be utilized for troop training.

It is also critical to note that the cloud provides the platform and infrastructure to address the scalability limitation of on-premise MR experiences. Therefore, Microsoft’s cloud services could serve to increase the company’s HoloLens adoption, and conversely, increased use of HoloLens could drive the company’s cloud profits.

For an excellent video providing insight into HoloLens, follow this link.

(Chart: Microsoft Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Headwinds

My greatest concern is the current elevated value of the stock. Should the company fail to grow as expected, the share price could fall markedly. Microsoft is a behemoth that requires enormous revenue increases to substantially move the growth needle.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, MSFT trades for $149.33 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $155, CFRA values the shares at $138.57, Argus has a target price of $173 and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $155.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 67 and an Overall Score of 78. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares trade near fair value.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

Dividend Metrics

Microsoft has a very safe dividend. With a payout ratio a bit above 37% and a dividend coverage ratio of approximately 267%, investors can anticipate continued growth in the dividend for the foreseeable future. The current yield is a bit below 1.4%.

The three, five, and ten-year dividend growth rates stand at 9.0%, 11.0% and 13.2% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Schwab)

Financial Strength

Morningstar and Argus rate the company’s financial health as Strong and High, respectively. Even though those ratings are the best possible, they may underestimate the company’s financial position.

Microsoft is one of only two U.S. companies (JNJ is the other) that all major credit rating agencies consider at lower risk of default than the federal government.

Microsoft also has a strong stock buyback program. The company repurchased nearly $20 billion worth of its stock in fiscal 2019 and initiated a new $40 billion share repurchase program in September.

Despite returning roughly $33 billion to investors in 2019, Microsoft’s free cash flow the same period exceeded that sum by approximately $5 billion. The company also holds more than $60 billion in net cash.

My Perspective

In the past, it has been difficult for me to invest in rapidly growing companies. My years of investing molded me into an inveterate value investor that seeks a margin of safety. Investing in undervalued companies are a means to that end. It is reasonable to argue; however, that a durable moat, superior management, a sound financial foundation and strong prospects for extended growth can also provide investors with a considerable degree of safety. Microsoft undeniably possesses the first three attributes. It is incumbent upon the individual investor to measure the degree to which the firm defines the fourth.

I am adding to my Microsoft position incrementally. I am using this tactic to mitigate against a drop in the shares to a more traditional value while at the same time allowing myself to profit from the increased growth I believe is likely to occur.

Concerning My Rating System

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 67 and an Overall Score of 78. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100. A 67 indicates the company is trading near fair value.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score in the 80s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 or higher combined with an Overall Score of 63 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies have Valuation Scores far below 83 and Overall Scores below 63.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.