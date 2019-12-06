Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: A Solid Pick For 2020

Today, we will be studying why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company overview

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is a small-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative RNAi (RNA interference) therapies. The company is predominantly targeting infectious diseases, rare diseases, and chronic conditions of the liver. The company is also developing RNAi therapies for cardiovascular conditions.

A host of diseases is linked to gene overexpression and the subsequent excessive production of proteins and other substances. Scientists have been deploying a natural biological method, RNAi, for silencing or "turning off" specific genes known to cause or drive disease. Genes send out mRNAs (messenger RNAs) to the cells for producing proteins. To control the production of the disease-causing protein, RNAi uses small RNA molecules to bind to those mRNAs and degrades them. This controls protein production and may alter the disease pathway. RNAi seems more suited for treating infectious diseases, since altering viral protein production can theoretically have fewer side-effects on the human body.

However, there are challenges. Since the RNA molecule is very unstable, it becomes very challenging to produce enough amount of engineered RNA in the body to achieve therapeutic benefits. It has also been challenging to ensure the delivery of these highly unstable RNA molecules to the targeted cells in appropriate concentrations. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has developed its engineered RNA, GalXC molecule, to overcome these problems. GalXC RNAi Technology Platform has demonstrated robust efficacy, high specificity to gene targets especially for liver cells, long duration of action, and convenience of subcutaneous administration.

Dicerna is already up by 147.99% YTD (year-to-date). However, this growth pales in front of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' (ARWR) 427.62% YTD gain. A major portion of Dicerna's share price hike is a result of its lucrative partnerships with Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO). These collaborations have not only provided funding but also validation for Dicerna's GalXC RNAi Technology Platform.

Collaboration with Roche has significantly derisked Dicerna's HBV pipeline

On October 31, Dicerna entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Roche for the development of investigational DCR-HBVS therapy, targeting HBV (hepatitis B) infection using GalXC RNAi Technology Platform. Both companies also plan to contribute technology to further recognize human and viral genes implicated in chronic HBV infection.

Here, Dicerna will receive an initial upfront payment of $200 million. The company may also be eligible to receive up to an additional $1.47 billion as milestone payments. Dicerna may also receive royalties on potential product sales of DCR-HBVS. The company has the option to co-fund the pivotal development of DCR-HBVS worldwide, which if exercised, can further boost the U.S. royalty payments to high-20s to mid-30s percentages.

Since the company can exercise the option at the initiation of pivotal development, it does not have to bear development costs until the Phase 2 proof-of-concept combination studies conducted by Roche have generated data to support moving forward with pivotal trials. This substantially de-risks the company's future investment in the HBV pipeline.

Now, this deal has garnered loads of analyst and investor attention, since the technology of RNAi is similar to that being developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for targeting HBV. If we go by Arrowhead's positive interim results from ongoing Phase ½ study for its RNAi therapy in HBV indication, there is definitely a very good reason for liking the Roche-Dicerna partnership. In its third-quarter earnings call, Dicerna also highlighted probable positive data indicative of the activity of DCR-HBVS in patients. The company plans to release proof-of-concept data from all planned cohorts of our DCR-HBVS Phase 1 clinical trial in mid-2020. Thereafter, Roche will be responsible for the Phase 2 program of this investigational therapy. But now, all eyes are glued on the interim data from the Phase 1 trial anticipated by the fourth quarter.

Dicerna has entered into favorable deal terms with upside optionality with Novo Nordisk

In November 2019, Dicerna entered into an agreement with Novo Nordisk to discover and develop novel therapies for the treatment of liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases. Using GalXC RNAi Technology, the companies plan to explore more than 30 liver cell targets and identify investigational therapies for disorders including chronic liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes, obesity, and rare diseases.

Here, Dicerna will only be responsible for funding discovery and preclinical development to clinical candidate selection, while Novo Nordisk will pick up the responsibility of later development. The company can receive an up-front payment of $175 million, an equity investment of $50 million, and additional payments upto $75 million in the next three years. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals can also earn milestone payments upto $357.5 million for each drug target pursued and as well as royalties on product sales post commercialization. Although the payout for Dicerna doesn't seem as lucrative as the Dicerna - Roche deal, investors should remember that the company will be targeting a huge underserved market.

The company also has major licensing deals with Eli Lilly and Alexion

In October 2018, Dicerna entered into global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly (LLY) for using GalXC RNAi Technology for almost 10 targets in areas of cardio-metabolic disease, neurodegeneration, and pain. In exchange, the company received an upfront payment of $100 million and an equity investment of $100 million at a premium. Dicerna can also receive $350 million per target as milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single to low-double digits on product sales. The company, however, has to work exclusively with Lilly in the neurodegeneration and pain fields, as well as on certain cardio-metabolic disease targets.

Dicerna expects a clinical program for the first candidate under this collaboration to commence by the end of 2020. Lilly has also nominated a fourth target for the cardiometabolic aspect of the collaboration.

In October 2018, Dicerna also announced the collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) for the discovery and development of complement-mediated diseases using GalXC RNAi Technology. Here, the two companies will be focused on two complement pathway targets for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. Alexion will have the right to exercise options to pay additionally for securing access to additional GalXC RNAi molecules directed to complement pathway targets. Dicerna is responsible for preclinical development, and Alexion for clinical efforts beginning with Phase 1 studies. Alexion will have exclusive worldwide licenses and commercial rights to the GalXC RNAi molecules developed in the collaboration.

In exchange, Dicerna received an upfront payment of $22 million, equity investment of $15 million, and the chance to earn up to $105 million per target as well as additional sales milestones and mid-single to low-double-digit royalties on future product sales.

Dicerna has significant cash to sustain its operations

As of September 30th, 2019, Dicerna had $312.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The deals with Roche and Novo Nordisk have added an additional $425 million to its cash asset. Assuming an annual cash burn rate equal to the company's current annual loss levels, the company's total cash asset of over $725 million can easily see it through the end of 2021. The company plans to utilize the cash for advancing DCR-PHXC through pivotal development, regulatory filing, and potential commercial launch; completing proof-of-concept studies for DCR-HBVS and participants with HBV, and advancing DCR-A1AT program through the initial Phase 1/2 clinical study.

Investors should remain aware of certain risks

The biggest risk for an early-stage biopharmaceutical company is R&D failure risk. Early-stage companies also face the risk of access to capital. While Dicerna has significantly reduced the capital risk through partnerships with multiple blue-chips, the risk of R&D failure remains. The company's excessive reliance on GalXC RNAi technology has exposed the company to significant business concentration risk.

What price seems right for the stock?

Dicerna's promising RNAi technology platform has garnered interest from several major pharmaceutical companies. In the case of proven results, the company stands a good chance of becoming an attractive M&A target. Or else, the company can become an established RNAi player in the leagues of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) or Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).

Besides, there are also high hopes for positive results from the company's primary hyperoxaluria program. Though currently in early-stage development, Dicerna expects peak sales between $500M and $1B for this investigational candidate, post commercialization.

Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $29. However, Baird analyst Madhu Kumar has increased the target price from $35 to $50. SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas raised the target price from $24 to $28. SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar raised the target price from $26 to $30. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce also raised the target price from $22 to $30. I believe Baird's target price of $50 is more in line with the fair value of this very promising stock. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider Dicerna as a long-term investment.

