Chesapeake: The Major Debt Restructuring

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how a decline in oil and natural gas prices were making the situation look much worse for Chesapeake Energy (CHK). With the company having issued a going concern warning, the fall in these key commodity prices was sending shares lower and lower, which I believed could eventually result in a reverse split. On Wednesday, shares rebounded a bit after the company announced a series of financial moves that have investors feeling a bit better about the company's future.

Let's start with the above linked item, a new $1.5 billion term loan facility with a maturity of 4.5 years. There will be two uses for the funds, the first of which is to retire the Brazos Valley's existing secured credit facility, which as the latest 10-Q filing showed had an outstanding balance of $900 million at the end of Q3 2019. The second item is in regards to a tender offer for the Brazos Valley 2025 notes, which the company is looking to retire at 97 cents on the dollar as seen in this press release. This traditional debt has a little more than $617 million outstanding according to the company.

The second major part of Wednesday's big news is that the company is launching a separate program to restructure some of its other debt. It is looking to issue $1.5 billion in new 2025 notes with an 11.5% coupon, and the total amount raised could rise to $2.34 billion. The company will exchange this new higher interest rate debt to get rid of some of its current maturities as detailed in the graphic below. Here's an update on the situation so far:

As of December 4, 2019, Eligible Holders representing approximately $723 million, or approximately 79%, of the aggregate principal amount of the 8.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and approximately $262 million, or approximately 25%, of the aggregate principal amount of the 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027 have committed to tender their Existing Notes in the applicable Exchange Offer at or prior to the applicable Early Tender Date.

The first thing you will notice is that the early exchange consideration values are well below their $1,000 principal values. The first three priority debts come with a 30% discount to par, while the last two are a 38% discount. This would allow the company to retire debts at a huge discount, but investors in the new debt will get anywhere from a 350 basis point to 450 basis point increase in their annual coupon interest rate, so over the 5 or so year period they are getting a bit more back than it initially may seem.

Now it might seem strange for investors to accept such a large discount on their debt, but at the moment it is actually a good deal. For instance, the 8% notes due 2027 were trading under 48 cents on the dollar as of Tuesday's close, with the recent news giving them a nice boost as seen in the chart below. With this debt having fallen quite considerably in recent months, getting 70 cents on the dollar is much better than what the bonds were trading for in the market.

While we won't know the final financial impact for a couple of weeks until all of the exchange offers are in and all the prices are finalized, Wednesday's news should allow Chesapeake to reduce its overall debt profile a bit. We'll have to see all the final details to determine if this will result in more interest costs based on the new higher rate debt, as well as the new loan facility.

As far as Chesapeake shares, the company did note in one of Wednesday's filings that its shares have closed below the required listing value of $1.00 during the recent trading period. This was to be expected and the company will have six months to regain compliance or seek an extension. As I previously discussed, the easiest way to do this is a reverse split, but that likely would result in a round of new selling. Investors are hoping that the business itself can turn around quickly, getting shares to rally back above a dollar on their own.

In the end, Chesapeake Energy announced some major news on Wednesday in an effort to restructure a significant portion of its debt. A new term loan will be put in place to get the Brazos Valley notes and facility off the books. The company will also exchange new high rate debt for some of its older debts at a significant discount to par, but above where those debts were trading in the market. Shares are responding well so far, but the company still has a bit of work to do to regain NYSE compliance and avoid a reverse split.

