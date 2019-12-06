Liberty Braves Group: Valuing An Undervalued And Unique Business

Given the revenues of the baseball team and the characteristics of the real estate development, the business is work roughly $2.5 billion, 45% above the current price.

The business needs to be valued using a revenue multiple for the baseball team as well as a NAV calculation for its real estate development.

Thesis

Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) is a unique business, consisting of both the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise as well as a real estate development in the surrounding area. When the company's baseball team and real-estate development are valued separately, the entire business is conservatively worth at least 40% above its current share price.

Introduction

Liberty Braves Group is one of three businesses owned by John Malone’s Liberty Media, the others being Formula 1 and SiriusXM. Each business has its own tracking stock. The Series B tracker for the Braves (OTCQB:BATRB) doesn’t trade publicly and is 96% insider owned while the Series A (BATRA) and Series C (BATRK) shares trade on the Nasdaq. The Series C shares have no voting rights, but they are the most liquid of the three and are priced equal to the Series A shares, so they would be the best choice of the three for the outside investor.

The Braves Group is composed of two separate businesses. The first and more prominent business is the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball (MLB). The other, tangential part of the business is a mixed-use development called the Battery Atlanta. The Battery is a real estate development located around SunTrust Park, the Braves’ home stadium. The Battery includes office space, retail space, a theater, and multiple hotels. The company gets lease revenues from the Battery, so the real estate development is essentially a wholly-owned REIT.

The company only recently released information on lease revenues from the Battery. Based on these new figures, it seems like the Battery’s value hasn’t been priced into the stock. Even using conservative valuation techniques to ensure a margin of safety, it seems like Liberty Braves Group is selling for only about three quarters of its intrinsic value.

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery has its origins in 2014. The Group purchased 82 acres of land in Atlanta, 16 of which was dedicated to building a new ballpark for the Braves. The other 66 acres were allotted for the development of the Battery.

The development of the Battery was divided into a Phase I and a Phase II. Phase I has recently been completed and is operational, with 2018 being a “ramping-up” year, according to Group CFO Jill Robinson. Phase I includes 328 thousand square feet of Class A office space, 219 thousand square feet of retail space, 53 square feet of entertainment space, and the 264 key luxury Omni Hotel, of which the Group owns 50%. Phase I currently has $159 million in debt.

Phase II has just started construction and will be completed over the next 12 months according to the Group’s last investor day presentation. This phase will include an additional 640 thousand square feet of Class A office space, 20 thousand square feet of retail space, 61 thousand square feet of entertainment space, and an additional 140 key luxury hotel called the A-Loft, in which the Group has a 50% interest just like it does with the Omni. Phase II will be funded by $145 million in debt and $55 million in equity.

During the investor day presentation in November of 2018, the Braves revealed net operating income figures for Phase I for the first time ever and revealed updated numbers this past November. Net operating income (NOI) is the metric used to value real estate, so these figures can give investors insight into what the Battery is worth. The presentation revealed that the fiscal year 2019 year-to-date NOI was $8.3 million for the office space, $4.6 million for the retail space, $1.5 million for the entertainment space, and $8.2 million for the hotel, although the Group received half of the $5 million due to its interest.

Robinson said that that the full-year stabilized NOI will be $11.4 million for the office space, $6.4 million for the retail space, $2.2 million for the entertainment space, and $7.1 million for the Omni hotel. Robinson also revealed that the office space is leased for the next 15 years to Comcast and that the retail tenants average a roughly 10-year lease, meaning that the business can rely on stable lease revenues for a long time.

As mentioned earlier, the Battery is essentially a REIT owned wholly by the Group. REITs are valued based on a net asset value (NYSE:NAV) model. The NAV method values a piece of real estate based on the return – or cap rate – it earns on its valuation. Multiplying the cap rate by the value of the real estate yields a NOI figure. So, dividing the NOI figure by the cap rate should equal the value of the real estate. As a result, it’s possible to value the Battery based on the NOI figures released by the company.

Estimating a cap rate to use for each type of real estate is difficult because they vary from market to market. A reliable estimate of the cap rate is provided by CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services company. CBRE released a survey report of cap rates for the Atlanta area last year. The CBRE cap rate can still be inaccurate, biased, or subject to change, so rounding up cap rates will yield a more conservative valuation. The CBRE cap rates and the conservative cap rates used in the model are shown in figure 1.

Using conservative NOI figures will also yield a more conservative valuation. The stabilized NOI might not materialize and there could be future economic headwinds in real estate that drive it down. Scaling the model’s NOI figures to be only 95% of the stabilized figures released by the company will result in a more conservative estimate. The NAV calculation for Phase I based on these assumptions yields a $162.4 million valuation, as shown in figure 2.

Although Phase II will be built over the next year, it’s possible to value it using the NOI figures released at the end of last year. The Phase I NOI figures can be scaled based on the square footage figures for Phase II since all the real estate is on the same plot of land. Phase II is one year away from completion, so its NAV can be discounted. Phase II’s NAV is shown in figure 3.

Summing the NAV’s for both phases results in a total Battery NAV of $347 million.

The Atlanta Braves

Before valuing the Braves, it would be useful to understand the current state of the team. The most important recent development from an investor’s perspective is the completion of the Braves’ new stadium, SunTrust Park, in time for the 2017 season. As mentioned earlier, 16 acres of the 82 purchased by the Braves were used for the ballpark. The total cost of the stadium was $722 million, $392 million of which was publicly funded by Cobb County and $330 million of which was funded by the Group through cash and debt. SunTrust is a 1.1 million square foot facility with 41,200 seats and multiple hospitality clubs and retail merchandise venues.

The new stadium’s biggest impact was on revenue. Baseball teams generate revenue from a variety of sources. They sell rights to local TV and radio stations, get an equal share of national broadcasting revenue, sell home game tickets, sell concessions, sell merchandise, and sell corporate advertising spots. According to their filings, the Braves have the largest radio network in the MLB with 122 local stations affiliates. The new stadium has increased revenue from $262 million in 2016 to $371 million in 2017 to $404 million in 2018, a 55% increase in 2 years. So far in 2019, the team’s revenue has been $442 million, 10% above last year’s figure. The team also won the NL East this past season, is looking to make another postseason run this season, and has the 21st largest payroll in the league out of 30 total teams. So, the team is in a good position.

Sports teams are complicated to value. There are very few of them and getting financial details on them is difficult because they’re usually private. The Braves’ classification as a tracking stock means that a lot of detailed financial information is not available. John Malone also has a history of over-depreciating assets to decrease tax burdens by artificially bringing income down, and there’s no reason to believe the same isn’t happening with SunTrust Park.

Historically, this hasn’t been an issue with sports teams. Teams tend to be valued and tend to sell based on their market size. A team based in LA or New York is worth substantially more than a team in a much less popular and populous town. As a result, teams have historically been valued based on their revenues using a revenue multiple. Recent history can shed light on the multiple to assign the Braves. According to Forbes, the last team to sell was the Miami Marlins, which sold for $1.2 billion in 2017 at a 5.47 revenue multiple despite the team suffering from poor performance. Before the Marlins, the LA Dodgers sold for $2 billion in 2012 at an 8.69 multiple, but this multiple is unrealistic for the Braves because the Dodgers are in a huge market. That same year, the San Diego Padres sold for $800 million with a 4.23 multiple despite being in a small market competing against two much larger teams in neighboring Los Angeles.

The Braves are deserving of a valuation and multiple higher than those of the Marlins and the Padres. Assigning them a revenue multiple of 4.5 would be prudent and conservative. This number is slightly higher than the multiple of the Padres, who don't carry the prestige of the Braves, have been less successful, and play in a saturated market. This multiple is still nowhere near that of the Marlins who are in a similar position as the Padres. So, a 4.5 multiple for the Braves is likely both conservative and justified.

A revenue multiple of 4.5 on roughly $440 million in revenue would put the Braves’ private market value at $2 billion, slightly higher than Forbes’ recent valuation of the team at $1.7 billion based on revenues of $344 million.

The one issue with this valuation is a team sale is the only way shareholders can fully realize it. Thankfully, Liberty and Malone have historically been happy to sell assets at the right price. Malone sold Tel-Communications Inc. to AT&T in 1999 after spending over 20 years building it. He also sold DirecTV to AT&T in 2015. It’s very likely that Malone would sell the Braves in the years ahead, realizing its value. Aside from building a new stadium that substantially increased revenues, developing the surrounding real estate, and keeping player salaries low, it’s difficult to see what else Malone could do to enhance the value of the team for shareholders.

Conclusion

The Group currently has 60.1 million shares outstanding across all classes, yielding a market capitalization of roughly $1.68 billion at roughly $28 a share Adding the two businesses together along with $107 million in cash results in a total valuation of roughly $2.5 billion, implying a share price of roughly $41. Based on conservative assumptions, the Liberty Braves Group seems to be selling for three-fourths its intrinsic value and an investor should expect a return of roughly 45%,giving investors a substantial margin of safety.

Catalysts

There are two catalysts for value realization. First, as the Battery is completed, the lease revenue it generates will help it realize its NAV. Secondly, when the baseball team eventually changes hands, it will be able to achieve a price equivalent to the valuation explained earlier.

