Eagle Point: Let's Dig Into The NAV Again, Yield +16%

Today we offer our continued insights into the CLO sector (Collateralized Loan Obligations). During this last quarter both ECC and OXLC reported declining NAVs along the lines of which we highlighted in our last CLO report. ECC's management stated they were having issues finding CLOs to buy since everyone was looking to buy and not sell at current prices. This bodes well for our expectations of CLO prices moving forward.

When we last looked at Eagle Point Credit (ECC), which yields 16.7%, we did a preliminary walk through as to why the net asset value or NAV of this fund kept declining. We also explained why we felt that the premium might be still worth it. With Q3-2019 results out for ECC, we did another dive into the NAV and also decided to show investors how sensitive this NAV would be to changing discount rates.

While we remain income investors in our CLO funds and view NAV as a secondary concern, we know it brings the most fear and consternation for retirees and new-to-income-investing investors. So today we are reviewing how the NAV has changed but will remain steadfast in our belief in buying these funds for the cash flows provided by them.

NAV changes

At the end of Q2-2019, ECC was using a discount rate of 18.85%.

Fast forwarding to Q3-2019 the discount rate had moved up to 24.07%.

ECC further announced that its NAV for Q3-2019 was $11.45 and was estimated closer to $10.06-$10.16 at Oct. 31, 2019. Based on this we can extrapolate that the discount rate being used for October NAV measurement is now probably closer to 27%-28%. How extreme is that?

Well, in ECC's public history we have seen one occasion where they used such a large discount rate. That happened in March 2016.

So the current environment is the worst on record. But we should paraphrase that to say that the current environment is perceived to be the worst. Default rates on the other hand continue to be well below average as confirmed by multiple sources including ECC.

Extrapolating NAV

Before we start this exercise, we have to be sure investors understand two things. One, that there are multiple inputs that go into the NAV calculation and it's impossible to account for all of them in this article. The second is that we are showing what would likely happen assuming that the CLO market moves discount rates to match default rates rather than default rates moving to match discount rates.

Let's take a hypothetical CLO which you purchase at $1 million today and would have certain expected cash flows over time.

Now how much is this CLO worth? Well if you bought it for $1 million today, it should be worth $1 million today. But what is your rate of return on this? Your rate of return using only the weighted average yield to maturity (remember we are ignoring every other factor) is 16%. That's not some magical number we settled on, but is the percentage which discounts this to zero.

OK, so what happens when we bump the discount number up...a lot? Remember, your cash flows have not changed yet, only the discount rate is being changed.

So moving from a 16% to 26% discount rate causes a 20.9% reduction in your CLO value. That's a big drop but only tells half the story. That's because companies like ECC use leverage.

Total assets are about 1.5X total liabilities. At the approximate numbers we can see from Q3-2019, a 21% drop in CLO values can cause a 35% reduction in NAV.

Where we expect NAV to go one year from here

There are three ways we expect the NAV to move higher from here. The first is because the discount rates just impact valuations and not cash flows. Actual cash flows in our opinion should track materially higher than what the discount rates imply. As these cash flows come in that would add to NAV.

The second and major aspect is we think that weighted average yields move materially lower. As we have previously discussed, the yields here are suggestive of a full blown recession and more in line with an S&P 500 index at or below the 2,200 mark. If we are right and the recession is not only dodged but that growth actually picks up in the back half of 2020, CLO weighted average yields should swan dive to the other extreme.

What that would mean numerically would be that the portfolio would swing from a 21% loss to a 10% (paper) profit. Extrapolating that for the leverage embedded in ECC, the NAV could rise as high as 60%-70% from here.

Finally, the third factor would be NAV accretive share issuances. We expect ECC to continue issuing shares above NAV and each of those shares will boost the NAV for shareholders. The smaller secondary effect from this will be that these shares should also be used to purchase heavily marked down CLO investments and these too should appreciate in value. At the minimum if we are right, we expect NAV to be closer to $16 in a year's time and shares to trade at a far more modest 20% premium to that NAV or at $19/share.

What you should expect from CLO funds

Today we have highly distressed CLO pricing and from here we expect really good returns. We have the same viewpoints about BDCs as we highlighted in an earlier article. But leaving that aside, investors should understand that CLO equity funds are not pixie dust. These funds should be expected to deliver about 10% returns over the whole cycle. They also should be able to do so with significantly less risk than stocks as a whole. We feel that this is being lost in the whole debate about the dividend coverage and NAV declines.

To put this a different way, we think ECC and Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) should provide 4%-5% higher returns annually than high-yield bonds as represented by Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). OXLC currently yields 19.6%. Now obviously this has not happened over the last 12 months with both these funds trailing JNK in total returns.

But as you look out longer time frames, the extent of outperformance has been exactly what we predict.

The current spread in the market has however reached such an extreme that we think going forward 7% annualized returns over JNK should be expected from this point. That sets up one of the best risk rewards in our opinion and investors should embrace the wider than average NAV premiums and buy these funds.

However, we do understand that not all investors are comfortable paying such huge premiums over NAV. For those investors we recommend other forms of CLO exposure such Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) which yields 8%. This one has only about 23% exposure to CLOs with the rest being in senior loans, but actually trades at a discount to NAV. While it yields a lot less (thanks to limited CLO exposure), its NAV too has been depressed via wide discount rates on senior loans and CLOs.

The 7.9% yield is very well covered and the company recently started repurchasing shares as they were at a wide discount to NAV.

Conclusion

CLO funds are complex and there's plenty of debate about their dividend coverage and NAV premiums. From our vantage point one thing is empirically clear and that's the asset class is very cheap in relation to fundamentals and in relation to where the stock market is. We can add that it's cheap even in relation to where junk bonds are trading. That does not guarantee a great outcome, but it does set up the odds rather strongly in your favor. We would buy ECC and OXLC here. Investors wanting some CLO exposure for the first time and not having the fortitude to pay a premium should focus on HFRO.

Don't allow short-term minded traders drive you to panic. We all know it's hard to buy low and sell high. Right now is a perfect time to buy these funds or hold previous positions while the income comes pouring in. When we first highlighted CLOs, we discussed their income generation ability and would remind any reader than through all the volatility, these funds have produced the steady income we expect. While we have great expectations based on our analysis and ECC's history of a NAV rebound, the income generation with a yield of more than 16% - what we bought originally for, remains stronger than ever as cash flows have increased. The pullback presents a nice buying opportunity for ECC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.