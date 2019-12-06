H&R Block: A Cash Machine With Strong Balance Sheet

Before I start, I'd like to thank my good friend RG for bringing H&R Block (HRB) to my attention.

HRB is a strong company that not only generates boatloads of free cash flow, but also carries a well-capitalized balance sheet along with a strong track record of shareholder friendly returns of capital (via dividends and buybacks).

HRB plays in the tax preparation services industry, which is currently under disruption. But HRB has a fairly strong competitive positioning that should allow them navigate the choppy waters. HRB appears to be a compelling investment opportunity for many reasons.

Photo credit: Glassdoor

Reasons to like H&R Block

One key reason to like HRB is the necessity nature of its services. Everyone has to do their taxes, and that means HRB should have a durable demand during most economic periods (booms and recessions). Moreover, HRB is particularly compelling as the economic cycle is likely entering the late stages.

The bread and butter of H&R Block is tax preparation services. The tax preparation industry may be mature, but it’s not going away anytime soon. Demand for tax preparation services has been fairly steady because the US tax code is too complex for most people to handle their taxes without any form of assistance.

Whether assistance is a matter of doing it online or having it done by someone else, it’s safe to assume people will need help. H&R Block is well positioned to help customers with online DIY (do-it-yourself) software, virtual assistance, and thousands of brick and mortar locations with over 7,500 enrolled agents and CPAs.

That’s one of H&R Block’s competitive advantage over other tax preparation services. Even though the personally assisted business may not grow as much anymore (as more people choose the convenience of online filing), other services (online and virtual assistance) will probably grow. H&R Block does offer compelling value for DIY online filers as well as for virtually assisted filers. I’ve tried their online filing service, and it’s just as easy to use as Intuit’s TurboTax.

The images below show pricing of H&R Block and TurboTax. Note the pricing differential is favorable to H&R Block. Additionally, new technology features (such as drag and drop) could make easier to switch to H&R Block. The point is that for cheaper price, H&R Block offers pretty much the same service as TurboTax.

Source: H&R Block

Source: TurboTax

In particular, it is the virtual segment that can prove to be a competitive advantage as it allows customers to tap into H&R Block’s large network of professionals. Furthermore, integration of the recent acquisition of Wave could lead to incremental virtual customers.

Source: H&R Block’s investor presentation

An argument I heard about HRB is that the tax code will get simpler. Some say that Trump tax cuts has made the code simpler. So, people won’t require as much help anymore.

In addition to Trump’s tax cuts, the argument can be extrapolated into the future by simply assuming future tax code simplifications will cause even less need for tax preparation assistance. The political climate changes all the time. Politicians usually pitch simpler tax codes. Some deliver.

That’s a risk to H&R Block, but there are obvious reasons to easily dismiss that risk. Over long-time periods, the US tax code has grown more complex, not simpler. That’s a fact. And the code will probably keep on getting more complex due to a simple reason that is best explained by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center:

Source: Tax Policy Center

Simplicity isn’t a high enough priority, as it turns out. Simplicity often loses to “deliver benefits for specific group and industries”, which by itself means more complexity in the US Tax System.

Financials and Valuation

The financial position of H&R Block is in good shape. Since tax season is just around the corner, most of this fiscal year’s profits will be derived in the upcoming US tax filing season that will last until April 15, 2020.

Last fiscal year (ended in April 30, 2019), H&R Block generated $799M of EBITDA, producing approximately 25.8% EBITDA margin. Margins are probably going to stay flat (or slightly decline) due to the near-term integration of Wave HQ. But revenues are likely to grow.

Last fiscal year, H&R Block generated $607M of cash flows after paying interest and taxes (a big chunk of which was invested in Wave HQ). H&R Block is a cash generating machine and that’s unlikely to change. Again, the necessity nature of the services causes demand to be stable. H&R Block is friendly with this cash, and pays a nice dividend that yields ~3% as of this writing. And often reinvest capital into the business via stock repurchases.

H&R Block runs with a strong balance sheet that can withstand the technology disruption in tax preparation services. The balance sheet is a big positive factor for the stock to maintain its value over the long-run. As H&R Block invests to meet the needs of all potential customers, having balance sheet capacity to make such investments is a must. It can make all the difference.

The latest example of the balance sheet strength is the acquisition of Wave HQ (formerly Wave Financial) that allowed them to pivot into a new business without betting the farm on it. H&R Block paid $405M from cash on hand for Wave HQ, which was approximately 8.1x revenue. The balance sheet easily absorbed this acquisition.

The core business has plenty of capacity to manage total debt of ~$1.5B. HRB carries a fairly safe interest coverage ratio of 11x and D/EBITDA ratio of 1.9x (based on $799M of EBTDA previously discussed). HRB carries a manageable 23% debt to total capitalization. Unrestricted cash to total debt ratio stands at 41%. A big debt maturity of $650M (due October 2020) could be serviced by cash and credit line if needed, but that debt is likely going to be refinanced. All these ratios mean the balance sheet is in great shape. Bankruptcy is extremely unlikely, unlike many of the other retailers one could find near an H&R Block store.

HRB valuation is fair at 7.0x last fiscal year’s EBITDA. I wouldn’t call it a deep value stock. But it is by no means an expensive stock either.

Source: author's computations

Investor conclusion

The resiliency of tax preparation business should cause profits to be stable over the next few years, and slowly increase over the long-term. H&R Block's products are easy to use, accurate in tax preparation, and have a price advantage over a key competitor.

In addition, H&R Block is a cash generating machine with a solid balance sheet. A valuation of 7.0x EBITDA is reasonable and makes HRB stock a compelling investment idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.