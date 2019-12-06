Bankia: Low Valuation Is More Than Justified By Its Fundamental Woes

It still has a lot of exposure to non-performing assets and loans, impacting negatively its performance and still has relatively low coverage levels.

Bankia is a Spanish bank focused on the retail market with a business model that is highly exposed to interest rates.

Bankia (OTCPK:BNKXY) has a risky business profile due to its reliance on interest rates and significant exposure to legacy assets, justifying its low valuation. There aren't many prospects of a turnaround in the next few years, thus Bankia is a bank to avoid until it cleans up its balance sheet and its high-dividend yield becomes sustainable.

History & Shareholder Structure

Bankia is a Spanish bank that offers a wide range of financial products and services, including deposits, mortgage loans, insurance, and asset management, beyond others. It operates mainly in the retail banking segment, having one of the largest branch networks in Spain amounting to roughly 2,000 branches.

Its origins date back to late 2010, when the bank was formed through the merger of seven Spanish savings banks, led by the former Caja Madrid. It has been listed since 2011, but following its IPO it had a huge capital hole and Bankia was intervened and bailed out by the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) in 2012, following the European stress tests that showed that Bankia had capital needs in excess of $15 billion.

Bankia currently has a market capitalization of about $6 billion, being a relatively small bank in Europe by this measure. The Spanish state, through FROB, is the sole shareholder of Banco Financiero Y De Ahorros (BFA), which in turn is the bank's largest shareholder owning 61.8% of its capital.

BFA has already sold some stakes in Bankia and the ultimate goal is to completely divest its stake and return the bank to full private ownership, but Bankia's declining share price over the past few years has made this task quite difficult without leading to losses for the taxpayers. Indeed, Bankia's share price is currently trading close to 5-year lows at around €1.80 per share, while BFA has sold previous stakes at prices closer to €4 per share.

Source: Bloomberg

Therefore, even though there exists some 'overhang risk' to investors as the main shareholder in the bank wants to sell its stake, further block sales are not expected in the short term as long as the share price remains depressed compared to its recent history and the price of previous block sales.

Business Profile and Strategy

Bankia is a bank heavily exposed to its domestic market and this is not expected to change in the foreseeable future as the bank does not have internationalization ambitions. Following the FROB bailout, Bankia embarked in a restructuring phase, like most of other Spanish banks that were deeply affected by the housing bust in the country.

This phase ended at the beginning of 2016, two years ahead of plan, and in 2017 the bank started a new growth phase. As the bank is completely exposed to its domestic market and the country has a high level of banking penetration, growth comes mainly from higher market shares through winning business from competitors or acquisitions.

As the bank entered a new growth phase and its main shareholder (FROB) was having a difficult time to sell other Spanish lender that received a bailout during the crisis (Banco Mare Nostrum - BMN), Bankia reached an agreement in mid-2017 to buy its smaller competitor and increase its size within the Spanish banking system.

With this deal, Bankia turned into the fourth-largest banking group in Spain, behind Santander (SAN), BBVA (BBVA) and CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY). The merger was done through a share deal and the implied valuation was only 0.4x book value, showing that BMN wasn't particularly a 'quality bank'.

Source: Bankia

This merger increased Bankia's size and strengthened its position in the Spanish banking sector, while it also provided some cost synergies, namely from IT integration, but not much beyond that. On the other hand, with the integration of BMN, Bankia's balance sheet cleanup strategy took a step back, given that non-performing loans (NPLs) increased by nearly 25% to more than €12 billion ($13.2 billion) at the time, leading to an NPL ratio of 8.9% for the combined group.

Taking into account this balance sheet profile with considerable NPLs, Bankia presented in 2018 a strategic plan (2018-20) focused on NPL reduction, reaching a stronger capitalization and improving profitability.

Beyond reducing its non-performing assets (NPA) in its balance sheet, Bankia's strategy is focused on improving customer satisfaction and adapting the bank to the digital landscape. It intends to invest about €1 billion ($1.10 billion) in technology during the timeframe of its strategic plan, targeting growing digital sales and customers during this period.

Source: Bankia

Regarding its financial targets, Bankia aims to improve its financial profile by reducing its NPA ratio to below 6%, achieve a cost-to-income ratio below 47% and a net profit after tax (PAT) of about €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), which should result in a return on equity (ROE) of close to 11%. These are ambitious targets compared to its 2017 results, considering that Bankia's PAT in that year was less than €500 million.

The bank expects to have a Fully Loaded Core Equity Tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio, a key measure of solvency in the banking sector, of 12% by 2020, have a dividend payout ratio of 45-50% and distribute some €2.5 billion to shareholders during the three years of its strategic plan.

To achieve these targets, Bankia was expecting a positive macroeconomic environment in Spain and higher interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), which would lead to higher money market rates in Europe (Euribor rates).

This was a key assumption because in Southern Europe most mortgage loans (the principal banking product in the region) have floating interest rate costs based on Euribor rates (plus a credit spread based on the customer's credit strength). This means that a large part of Bankia's assets are directly linked to Euribor rates, thus higher rates are critical for potential revenue growth.

Bankia was expecting Euribor 12 month rates to be, on average, 29 bps in 2019, but they remain quite negative as the ECB has kept its main rate unchanged at 0% and even cut its deposit facility to -0.50%. Currently, Euribor 12 month rate is -0.28% showing that Bankia's expectation of higher rates in 2018 is now a big headwind for the bank to reach its financial targets in 2020.

Source: Bankia

Financial Performance & Credit Quality

Regarding its recent financial performance, Bankia has not delivered impressive results in the past few years given that its financial figures continue to be impacted by legacy issues, such as the high levels of non-performing loans (NPLs), and the low interest rate environment in Europe.

In 2018, Bankia fully integrated BMN successfully and was the first full year with combined financial figures. Bankia's total revenues in the past year amounted to €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion), declining by 6.5% from the previous year. This steep decline was justified mainly by lower net interest income (NII), which declined by 9.6% during the year.

The bank continues to implement cost-cutting initiatives, leading to a decrease of 4.3% in operating expenses in 2018, but operating jaws were negative (revenue growth - cost growth) in the year and its efficiency ratio decreased to 55.5%.

This level is acceptable within the European banking system, but the negative revenue momentum is not good for improving efficiency and Bankia needs to further reduce operating costs in order to improve efficiency to levels closer to its most efficient peers in Europe (below 50%).

Regarding asset quality, Bankia was able to reduce the amount of NPL in its balance sheet, but provisions for loan losses increased by 9% in the year, impacting negatively its earnings. The combination of lower revenues that were not offset by cost reductions and higher loan loss provisions led to an operating profit decrease of 3.4% in 2018, to €788 million ($868 million).

However, restructuring costs were much lower in 2018 because a significant part of integration costs with BMN were already booked in 2017, justifying an increase in reported profit to €703 million ($774 million) or an increase of 39% year-on-year (yoy).

During the first nine months of 2019 (9M 2019), Bankia has maintained a relatively weak performance, which the bank justified by macroeconomic headwinds and the low interest rate environment in Europe that keeps impacting negatively its business model.

During this period, Bankia's revenues declined by 5.6% due to a sharp drop in trading income, while NII (-0.9% yoy) and fees (-0.4% yoy) dropped more moderately. Operating expenses continued in a downward trend, decreasing by 1.9% yoy, but financial and non-financial provisions were up by 14.4%.

This led to a net profit of €575 million ($633 million) in the first nine months of 2019, representing a decline of 22.4% yoy. Bankia's profitability wasn't particularly good, considering that its return on equity was 6% in 9M 2019.

Regarding its credit quality, Bankia continues to reduce the total amount of NPLs and non-performing assets (NPAs), but together they still have a considerable weight in the bank's balance sheet and more worrisome are its low levels of coverage.

The bank had about €16.6 billion of non-performing loans and assets in its balance sheet at the end of September 2019, representing an NPL ratio of 5.5% and its NPA ratio was 7.2%.

Source: Bankia

This shows that Bankia still has a lot of work to clean up its balance sheet, but this is not an easy task because, at the end of September 2019, Bankia's NPL coverage ratio was 53.7% and its NPA coverage ratio was only 48.1%. These coverage ratios are relatively low compared to its peers and a major reason why Bankia has not sold NPLs and NPAs faster in the past few years.

Therefore, Bankia needs to increase coverage ratios to higher levels (closer to 60%) to be able to sell large NPA and NPL portfolios and improve markedly its balance sheet. This means a significant negative impact in its bottom-line and most likely the bank will continue to gradually reduce NPA and NPLs, but will continue to be one of the European banks with higher exposure to legacy assets in the coming years.

This issue is also likely to keep negative pressure on the bank's bottom-line, which means that most likely Bankia will miss its net profit target of €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2020. Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, Bankia is expected to reach a net profit of only €576 million ($634 million) in 2020, which is roughly half of its target set in 2018. This represents an ROE of only 5.5%, a relatively low level compared to most European banks.

This clearly shows that Bankia is a bank heavily exposed to interest rates and that the assumptions taken in 2018 of rising rates, had a huge impact on its profitability that the bank was not able to offset from other profit sources.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding capital, Bankia has an adequate position, which is higher than its Spanish peers but lower than the European average. As of 30 September 2019, its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was 13%, comfortably above its own target of 12%.

This means that Bankia has some excess capital position, but as I said before its coverage ratios for NPA and NPLs are somewhat low. If the bank decided to be more conservative and increase provisions to improve coverage levels to around 60%, the impact in its capital position (and P&L) could be about $1.6 billion. This would decrease its FL CET1 ratio by 180 bps, to 11.2%.

Therefore, Bankia currently has a good capital position and could increase coverage ratios without the need to perform a capital increase, but its capital return plans could be in jeopardy as the bank would be among the worst capitalized banks in Europe if its capital ratio would decline to 11.2%.

Taking this into account, Bankia's current high-dividend yield is not an opportunity because its sustainability is questionable due to the bank's high exposure to NPAs and NPLs.

Considering its last dividend payment of €0.0116 per share ($0.013), at its current share price, Bankia offers a dividend yield of 6.5%. However, until the bank de-risks its balance sheet further and improves profitability to an acceptable level (around 10% vs. 5.5% expected in 2020) I don't see its dividend as sustainable in the long term and Bankia isn't therefore a good income play.

Moreover, as I've recently analyzed, Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) offers a similar dividend yield and has a much better business profile, being a much better choice than Bankia for income within the European banking sector.

Conclusion

Bankia is a Spanish retail focused bank with high exposure to the level of interest rates and still too much exposure to legacy assets. The bank is still in a cleanup phase of its balance sheet, which means that earnings are likely to remain subdued for the next few years.

Taking into consideration this background, it is no surprise that Bankia is currently trading at a very low valuation of only 0.4x book value. This is a significant discount to the European banking sector (trading at 0.77x book value), but at a premium for the worst banks in Europe (the best peers of Bankia in my opinion) like Deutsche Bank (DB) and Banco BPM (OTC:BNNCY), that are trading at less than 0.3x book value.

This means that Bankia's low valuation and high-dividend yield are a reflection of its fundamental woes rather than mispricing and Bankia may be a good short bet for more risk-taker investors, while for 'long-only' investors it is a bank that should be avoided for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.