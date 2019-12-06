SIVR Weekly: Spec Short-Covering More Than Offsets ETF Profit-Taking

The current risk-off environment is boosting safe-haven demand, leading us to maintain our constructive view on SIVR in the short term.

Fundamentally, we expect a rebound in silver demand from electronics in 2020, judging by the recovery in the global semiconductor sector.

Given the light spec positioning in the silver futures market, however, short-covering could act as an offsetting buying pressure, pushing SIVR higher in the near term.

SIVR has rebounded since mid-November, though the rebound has been partly undermined by ETF selling as ETF investors take profit ahead of year-end.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

SIVR has rebounded since mid-November, but the rebound has been partly undermined by ETF selling because ETF investors take profit as the year-end nears. Given the light spec positioning in the silver futures market, however, short-covering could continue to support prices in the near term. In 2020, we expect a rebound in silver demand from electronics, judging by the recovery in the global semiconductor sector.

Given the renewed trade tensions driven by US President Trump's rhetoric, we believe that safe-haven demand could grow in the near term, which leads us to maintain our bullish outlook on SIVR.

Our year-end target is at $18.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted their net long position in CME silver over November 19-26 significantly, for a second straight week, at the largest weekly pace since August. This was primarily driven by short-covering (1,057 tonnes). The CME silver spot price dropped by 0.5% over the same period. This suggests the presence of offsetting selling pressure elsewhere in the market.

Despite the recent wave of short-covering over the past two weeks, silver's spec positioning remains neutral, as the chart below shows. It is significantly lighter than gold's spec positioning.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Since silver prices have recently behaved increasingly like gold prices, we would expect a heavier net long positioning in CME silver. We therefore expect short-covering to continue in the weeks ahead.

Implications for SIVR: The light spec positioning in CME silver suggests that there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side. This should have a positive impact on silver spot prices, which in turn should lift SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated their holdings at an aggressive pace last week, for a third straight week. ETF investors have sold around 332 tonnes of silver over the past month.

As we are near the end of the year, we believe that some ETF investors are keen to take some profits after the significant appreciation in silver prices (+17% over January-October). The 7% fall in silver prices in November was likely viewed as a sign that the "silver party" would be over.

Given the friendly environment for safe-havens, however, we do not expect a substantial wave of ETF outflows in near term. We expect ETF inflows to resume early in 2020 at the latest. In addition, silver ETF selling is more than offset by speculative buying, as we showed above.

Implications for SIVR: The current wave of ETF selling could continue until year-end, which could be negative for silver spot prices and thus SIVR.

Expect a rebound in silver demand from the electronics sector in 2020

Silver demand from electronics represents around 24% of global silver consumption (2018).

Source: Silver Institute, Orchid Research

Silver use in the electronics sector has been severely weakened by 1) the contraction in manufacturing activity and 2) the escalation of trade/technology tensions, especially between the US and China, but also between Japan and South Korea.

Global semiconductor sales contracted by 11.5% YoY in the first ten months of 2019, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). This is consistent with a contraction in silver demand from electronics.

Source: SIA, Orchid Research

Encouragingly, global semiconductor sales rebounded sequentially for a fourth month in a row in October, which could point to a recovery of the sector.

This is partly due to the rollout of the world's largest 5G network in China, after Chinese mobile operators unveiled their 5G services to customers.

Semiconductor sales could continue to rebound in the coming months as China is due to accelerate the rollout of its 5G technology. Meanwhile, South Korea, the US, and the UK all rolled out their 5G networks earlier this year.

Consistent with our outlook, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) released its forecast for 2020, projecting an increase of 5.4% in global semiconductor sales next year, after a 12.1% fall in 2018.

Source: WSTS

Silver demand from electronics, which contributed negatively this year according to most analysts (including ourselves), could therefore contribute positively next year.

Implications for SIVR: Given our view that the global semiconductor sector could stabilize next year, we believe that silver demand from the electronics sector could rebound. This would be positive for silver spot prices and thus SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

The current risk-off environment, triggered by renewed trade frictions initiated by US President Trump, is supportive of safe-havens, including silver. Given silver's relatively light spec positioning (especially vs gold), we believe that there is a lot of dry powder to deploy on the long side of the market, which should drive silver spot prices markedly higher, even though ETF investors take profit as the year-end nears. Fundamentally, silver demand from electronics could rebound next year, which is a positive fundamental force for the silver market, which should help push prices higher in 2020.

In this context, we remain bullish on SIVR in the near term, with a price target of $18.50 by the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.