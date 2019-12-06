OPEC Delivers Bigger Cut With ABS Surprising The Market

One key indicator we continue to watch, however, is pointing to stronger than expected growth going forward. BCA Research's global LEI diffusion index has started to turn up.

But as illustrated in the physical timespread vs. flat price chart, oil prices remain disconnected as the market remains fixated on concerns of global growth and the China/US trade war.

Welcome to the OPEC edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Coming into this meeting, very few had expected OPEC to increase its production cut. Although analysts were arguing that a higher cut was needed, many did not see one coming.

OPEC+ agreed to a formal agreement to increase the production cut by ~500k b/d today to 1.7 mb/d. But the informal verbal communique is for a cut of ~2 to ~2.1 mb/d. The reason being is that despite the lower quota given to the Saudis, Saudi's new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman or ABS, said that Saudi will continue to over comply by ~400k b/d below its quota. The implied amount here puts Saudi's production at ~9.744 mb/d for Q1.

As a result, if Iraq and Nigeria comply (tall task), then the implied cut is closer to ~2 to ~2.1 mb/d.

This particular statement from ABS is what's currently pushing oil prices up today. In addition, Brent timespreads are going crazy as the crude market is already unreasonably tight.

Source: Bloomberg

And thanks to a chart published by a subscriber, you can see in the period above where flat prices are currently disconnected from the tight physical timespreads.

Now looking at 2020 balances, most analysts have the first half oversupplied by ~800k b/d. The reason being is that the estimates include a very sizable drop in demand of ~1 mb/d, while using exit non-OPEC supply growth into H1 2020.

The issue with these estimates is that US oil production will actually decline in H1 2020 vs exit 2019, while Brazil and Norway will see seasonal declines in H1 2020.

Finally, IMO 2020 has pushed global refinery maintenance to one of the lowest for the first half with maintenance ~1.5 mb/d lower year-over-year. So at least from the crude side, things will remain tight, which should see oil prices well supported into 2020.

The oil market's issue today isn't an overabundance of crude but an overabundance of NGLs. Most of the total liquid balance surplus is from NGLs and that's partly due to lower global demand growth we saw in 2019. So for OPEC to combat the surplus in total balance, it's opting to over-tighten the crude side. We think this will indeed start to translate into higher flat prices.

Our view is that with Saudi's Q1 production closer to ~9.6 to ~9.7 mb/d, the over-tightening in crude balance will push Brent back to $70+. WTI should follow suit as US crude becomes the last place of resort for global refineries to pull from.

But as illustrated in the physical timespread vs. flat price chart, oil prices remain disconnected as the market remains fixated on concerns of global growth and the China/US trade war. One key indicator we continue to watch, however, is pointing to stronger than expected growth going forward. BCA Research's global LEI diffusion index has started to turn up. This same indicator predicted the drop in growth in H2 2018, so it's something we are watching closely.

Source: BCA Research

