Market's Reaction To Trade News Is Encouraging

One of the defining characteristics of the bull market's latest incarnations since last year's major bottom is the tendency for investors to panic at the first sign of bad news. In the last 12 months, broad market volatility has repeatedly risen whenever a new negative development is announced in the ongoing global trade dispute. The latest such instance of this was seen this week when the threat of higher trade tariffs caused a notable spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

The latest VIX spike caused more than a few major stock market analysts to turn bearish in their intermediate-term outlook for equities. But as we'll discuss in this report, Wall Street's latest panic reaction is a sign that the bull market's "wall of worry" is still strong and will keep the S&P 500's upward trend intact.

President Trump's latest threat of levying tariffs on Chinese goods unless a trade deal is made by Dec. 15 decidedly scared market participants. Fears among traders that a failure to make a trade deal by then resulted in a sizable increase in volatility as measured by the VIX on Dec. 3-4. It also catalyzed fears that even more financial market volatility could be seen in the weeks and months ahead. Along with shaky equity prices, increased safety-haven demand for gold and U.S. Treasuries was seen while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell sharply in response to additional news that Trump plans to reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The volatility spike can be seen in the following graph of the VIX. After several weeks of remaining dormant, broad market volatility as measured by the VIX has picked up once again and the benchmark index rose by some 50% (intraday) over a 3-day period. A rise in volatility underscores increasing fear and uncertainty on the part of traders and can sometimes serve as a precursor for additional downside risk in the SPX.

Source: BigCharts

Should investors worry that the latest VIX spike will create major downside pressure in stocks in the weeks ahead? That's the tune that quite a few bearish analysts are singing right now. Yet there is still plenty of evidence to support the bull's continued survival heading into 2020. The most important piece of evidence is the fact that the market's latest bout of weakness had a specific news catalyst, namely the trade tariff news regarding China, Argentina, and Brazil.

This is a key consideration, for bear markets rarely begin with a readily identifiable headline-related reason. When the reason for a slide in stock prices can be pinpointed, it becomes all the easier for investors to discount the solution to the problem. That's why news-oriented market panics tend to be quickly retraced. Moreover, a market decline which is caused by traders' reaction to news is an emotionally-driven affair, and the emotion of fear is extremely ephemeral. While participants often sell stocks in the heat of the moment, once they've had a chance to calmly analyze the news in the days that follow the selling event, they often repent their hasty decision to sell and return to the market as buyers.

Most investors are aware of the old Wall Street bromide that bull markets climb a "wall of worry." This saying is based on the tendency for fear and uncertainty among investors to result in a buildup of short interest. When the market's long-term path of least resistance is to the upside (as it has been now for several years), it doesn't take much to catalyze a short-covering rally. Thus, worry invariably ends up fueling market rallies once investors realize their folly in assuming a bearish outcome for stock.

The latest flare-up of fear that followed President Trump's tariff statements resulted in a rather conspicuous increase in short selling among the bears. This can be seen in the latest graph of the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Index. This indicator is based on the overall level of buying and selling in the popular Rydex family of bull and bear mutual funds and is a useful gauge for whether the stock market is "overbought" or "oversold" on a short-term basis.

The chart below shows that the short-term Rydex Ratio has hit its lowest - and therefore most "oversold" - reading since the stock market's prior decline in October. Normally when the Rydex Ratio falls decisively below zero and into negative territory, it suggests that bearish sentiment has increased much too fast. It also suggests that a dangerously high amount of short interest has built up. This paves the way for a sizable short-covering rally once the fear behind this latest trade tariff-related selling has completely evaporated.

Source: Market Harmonics

Aside from a healthy psychological backdrop (from a contrarian perspective), the most compelling evidence in favor of the bull staying alive heading into 2020 is the market's fundamental underpinning. The most important of these fundamental factors includes an accommodative Federal Reserve interest rate policy. Currently, the Fed funds rate at 1.55% is still below the recent average of the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield of 1.80%. As I've argued in past reports, whenever the Fed funds rate is below the 10-year yield, it has always paid to be a stock market bull.

An excellent U.S. employment outlook is another major reason for expecting the bull market to remain intact in the coming months. Extremely low unemployment provides a strong girding to any bull market, and this time is no exception. Note the multi-decade lows in the initial claims graph shown here.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Finally, a profusion of liquidity is keeping the bullish case for stocks alive. Liquidity is the life blood of any bull market, and bulls always die for the lack of it. Yet current measures show that there is no dearth of liquidity right now. One of the most important measures of how liquid the financial system is can be seen in the following graph. This compares 2-year swap spreads for Europe and the U.S.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

As Scott Grannis observed in his latest blog concerning the swap spreads graph shown above:

Very low spreads imply abundant liquidity and a very low level of systemic risk. This in turn portends a healthy outlook for the economy, since swap spreads have been good leading indicators of financial and economic health."

In conclusion, a combination of plentiful liquidity, low unemployment, and a high level of worry on the part of market participants, the U.S. stock market has a lot to support its continued upward trend. Investors should avoid the tendency of the crowd to panic whenever negative tariff-related headlines cross the newswires. The last couple of years have consistently proven the market's ability to quickly rebound from global trade-related setbacks. Based on the positive factors discussed here, the market's latest short-term setback should prove to be no exception. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining long-term bullish positions in equities.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I'm using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.