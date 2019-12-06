Alphabet: Flying Right To $1,700

The company has growth drivers beyond the digital ad market to keep revenues growing beyond 10%.

The biggest fear with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is whether the company can continue growing at a 20% clip as the company crosses far above $150 billion in annual revenues. A big key part of my bullish thesis is the ability of the tech giant to drive more revenue growth in the key digital ad space while potentially transitioning to other revenue opportunities like robotaxi services in the next few years.

Image Source: Google website

Digital Ad Driver

First and foremost, Alphabet obtains a lot of revenue outside of digital ads, but the advertising business from Google Search and YouTube drive the majority of the business now. In the last year, the ad business topped annual revenues of $100 billion while the total business is set to reach $163 billion in 2019.

Source: Alphabet Q3'19 10-Q

My previous work has hammered home how hardware products are not a driver of the stock. The Other revenue comes from Google Play, Google Cloud, Hardware and YouTube subscriptions. While a very large revenue base with expectations to top $25 billion in 2019 revenues, the amount is still less than 20% of the total Alphabet revenue base.

The ridesharing business has the potential to influence the direction of the company and Waymo is attacking a potential $1 trillion transportation as a service ((TaaS)) business. Intel's (INTC) Mobileye unit has robotaxis with a potential market opportunity of $160 billion alone in 2030.

Source: ZDnet

For now though, the business is still driven by the digital ad market with robotaxis still at the starting gate. The good news is that eMarketer predicts strong growth in the digital ad market through 2023. The growth rate will still top 10% in 2022 as the global market reaches $479 billion and tops $517 billion in ad spending by 2023.

Without any market changes from the eMarketer expectations, Alphabet faces a market with only 8% growth in 2023. The other business units will need to drive substantial revenue growth in order for the company to achieve somewhere above 10% revenue growth.

Google dominates the market with net digital ad revenues (excluding TAC) with a target to reach $104 billion this year. Facebook (FB) remains a threat to take market share, but Amazon (AMZN) is probably the biggest risk after hitting $14 billion in ad revenues this year. The access to consumers looking to make purchase decisions has the potential to bypass Google Search.

$1,700 Target

The key here is that investors should expect Alphabet to see revenue growth decelerate over the next few years to the 10% range. The big unknown is the length that the company can generate revenue growth beyond 15% as analysts currently only predict through 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

With 10% sustained revenue growth rates, the stock can easily continue to trade above 20x EPS estimates. As an example, Microsoft (MSFT) only has 11% revenue growth and trades at nearly 25x forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

The big question with Alphabet is using the right EPS estimates along with whether the stock deserves a higher multiple. One can assume the company sees revenue growth dip towards the Microsoft growth rate and easily justify utilizing the forward P/E multiple to match Microsoft.

My previous estimate assigns about $15 per share to the GAAP EPS used by analysts. Using a similar amount for 2021 brings the current $61.07 analyst EPS estimate up to $76.07 while acknowledging that stock-based compensation is likely to continue growing each year.

As of the end of Q3, Alphabet estimates $20.4 billion of unrecognized compensation costs exist related to unvested employee RSUs. The amount will be recognized over a weighted-average period of 2.6 years due to over 21 million unvested RSUs. New RSU awards will quickly add to this total.

With about $168 per share in net cash from $117 billion on the balance sheet, a $1,700 price target places the EV down at $1,532. The $76 EPS target for 2021 is ~20x the EV/E target. The ability of Alphabet to continue growing digital ad revenue for the next 2-3 years in excess of 10% should provide confidence for revenue growth in excess of 10% needed to justify a forward 20 P/E multiple.

Investors should consider a $1,700 target price for Alphabet in 2020 using the above metrics. At $1,320 following the rally based on the exit of the founders, the stock still has nearly 30% upside to reach this price target.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors are sweating the revenue growth potential of Alphabet with the stock down at $1,320. The market is now underpaying for the earnings stream of the tech giant once removing the stock-based compensation costs. The stock should easily reach $1,700 next year with only a forward EV/E multiple of 20x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.