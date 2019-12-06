Equity CEFs: The Insanity Of CEF Investors

Then consider that one fund has been lowering its monthly distribution while the other is about to raise it significantly. Oh, and the one that's raising also is the lower valued fund.

That might make sense if the one highly-valued fund was dramatically outperforming the other at NAV, but in this case, it's just the opposite.

This is my latest in a series of "insanity" articles that focus on valuation discrepancies between equity CEFs that make no sense.

This past Wednesday, the Lazard World Dividend & Income fund (LOR) finally merged into the Lazard Global Total Return & Income fund (LGI), $15.89 current market price, $17.63 NAV, -9.9% discount, 6.7% current market yield, creating a roughly $250 million fund. For disclosure purposes, LOR was my top pick for 2019 as a recovery fund and finished the year up 21.9% before the merger closed.

Though this makes LGI a larger $250 million fund offering greater economies of scale and opening the fund up to more institutional investors, it's still quite small compared to the $207 billion managed by Lazard Freres Asset Management in global equities and fixed income.

Lazard Freres has been a name in global investing for decades with offices in more than 16 countries and a global staff of 850. Though Lazard offers investors access to their global investment capabilities through mostly mutual funds (for small investors) and institutional asset management (for larger investors), there's only one way you can get access at a wide discount, and that's through LGI.

In other words, LGI may be a small percent of Lazard's assets managed but it's the only source in which investors can buy Lazard's management prowess at a -10% discount to the value of its assets. Not only that, it's the only way for an investor to get leveraged access to Lazard.

A Global Fund That Has Maintained Most Of Its NAV

There's not many global funds that focus in equities and emerging market debt and currencies as their investment strategy. And if you narrow it down to just CEFs, LGI is now really the only one after LOR merged into it.

Sure, there are many leveraged global equity and fixed income CEFs but they all focus their fixed-income portions (typically about a third of the total managed portfolio) in US high yield, preferreds or convertible securities. So from that standpoint, LGI is unique.

LGI went public in April of 2004 as a highly-leveraged global equity and fixed-income fund with a $19.06 NAV. That means that since the fund went public, LGI's portfolio managers have had to go through multiple global market turmoils, including the financial crisis of 2008, while navigating in the much more volatile world in emerging markets. And through all this, LGI has paid distributions totaling some $20/share in regular monthly distributions and capital gain distributions.

So when you look at LGI's NAV of $17.63/share today, which represents a very high percentage of where LGI's NAV started in 2004, you also need to add back that $20/share. Adding it all up, here's how LGI's NAV has performed on a total return basis since inception in March of 2004.

And if you compare LGI's 10-year NAV performance with a couple of popular international ETFs, like the iShares Emerging Markets fund (EEM), $43.09 current market price and the iShares Europe, Asia & Far East fund (EFA), $68.67 current market price, it's not even close.

Certainly it helps that LGI also owns US growth stocks but let's see what happens when we compare LGI's NAV to a US-based leveraged equity and fixed income CEF.

My Latest Comparison To DDF

I've often compared funds to the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $14.58 current market price, $10.92 NAV, 33.5% premium, 7.4% current market yield, under the premise that if DDF can trade at an absurd 33.5% market price premium, then what should <blank> fund be trading at?

In this example, I'm going to be using LGI though in past examples you would have been far better off investing in the fund I compared DDF against despite DDF trading back toward the high end of its premium valuation range as shown below.

Now like LGI, DDF also is a leveraged equity/fixed income CEF but DDF has had the distinct advantage of being able to invest in mostly US securities with a portfolio of mostly dividend paying US value stocks, as well as high yield corporate bonds and convertible bonds.

So when we compare the NAV performances of LGI and DDF, you have to take into consideration the markets these funds focus in. I think it's safe to say that LGI focuses in more volatile and risky sectors and I'm sure that's a big reason for the valuation difference. But should it be at a 40%-plus valuation difference, especially considering that emerging market securities present some of the best values if a trade deal between the US and China is finally announced?

But even through the difficulties emerging markets have had over the years, magnified by the tariff war that started early last year, here's a three-year total return NAV performance between LGI and DDF:

That's right. LGI's NAV has outperformed DDF's by about 80% over the past three years. And it's no different under shorter time frames as well, though once you get past five years, DDF's NAV starts to outperform.

But if we're looking at one to three years, LGI's NAV has performed remarkably well considering how much better US markets have performed over international markets. And yet, here's a three-year total return market price comparison between LGI and DDF:

Data by YCharts

The Insanity Of CEF Investors

Why is this happening? I'm guessing it's because DDF is considered a safer investment and since it's an even smaller fund than LGI, there's a certain level of manipulation that has helped push DDF's valuation to one of the highest of any CEF.

But is it as safe as investors think? Early last year, DDF's Board of Directors adopted a 10% NAV distribution policy which more than doubled DDF's distribution and yield. That certainly attracted plenty of investors though with the fund now at a 33.5% market price premium, a current investor would only get a 7.4% current market yield while the fund has to pay a 10% yield. Not exactly a good deal any more.

Then consider that DDF's monthly distribution have been going down recently, as I said they would, due to recalculating the current month's distribution based on the prior months NAV. That's what happens when you take on a more aggressive 10% NAV distribution policy though you are more conservatively invested:

But more importantly since this is an article endorsing LGI, when you look at LGI which has its own distribution policy, you realize that LGI will be dramatically increasing its distribution starting in January 2020. That's because LGI has a more conservative 7% NAV distribution policy that adjusts annually, and since LGI's NAV is up a robust 22.3% YTD, the fund is due for an increase.

How much so? Well, that depends on what LGI's NAV is on the last day of 2019, but based on today's NAV, LGI would be increasing its distribution from $0.0888/share to $0.103/share per month or about 16%.

Conclusion

With LOR shareholders now converted to LGI shares, there has been some pressure on LGI's market price as some former LOR shareholders sell or perhaps there has been some selling in LGI from institutional investors who owned both funds and are getting there weighting in the fund back down to where it was.

In any event, that will run its course and I believe LGI at a -10% discount, a 6.7% current yield that will be increasing in January, is looking awfully attractive if we get a trade deal soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.