IPO Update: EHang Holdings Files IPO Proposed Terms

It is difficult to value the IPO given an early stage firm in a nascent industry, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

EH has grown but its growth rate is decelerating sharply and the company faces competition from major aerospace firms.

EHang Holdings has filed to raise $43 million in a U.S. IPO.

EHang Holdings (EH) has filed to raise $43 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs, per an amended registration statement.

The company is commercializing autonomous aerial vehicles for passenger transportation purposes.

EH and the market it operates in are still in the early stages of development, its revenue and gross profit growth is rapidly decelerating and I can’t really put a value on its IPO pricing, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Guangzhou, China-based EHang was founded in 2017 to design, develop, manufacture, sell and operate autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) to provide passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media solutions.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Chairman Huazhi Hu, who was previously chief technology officer at Beijing 999 Emergency Rescue Center.

EHang has developed the first passenger-grade single-seat model AAV, according to management, which the firm unveiled in 2016 and that requires minimal space for vertical take-off and landing, consequently enabling its potential for use in urban environments.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s marketing campaign:

Source: EHang

EHang has developed an autonomous traveling engine that enables AAVs to navigate intelligently themselves.

Devices are equipped with an autopilot and a flight control system, a communication systems, a battery management system and a safety management system.

Investors in EHang included ZhenFund, PreAngel, OFC, Microsoft Accelerator Beijing, LeBox Capital, GP Capital, GGV Capital, and Nick Yang. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm’s marketing expenses consist of advertising and promotion expenses, payroll and related expenses for personnel in sales and marketing.

Management aims to promote EHang’s products through online events as well as offline promotional and other advertising activities.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped significantly since 2017, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 27.9% 2018 30.3% 2017 95.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.4x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.4 2018 1.7

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global autonomous aircraft market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $23.7 billion by 2030, growing at a very strong CAGR of nearly 17.1% between 2018 and 2030.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the reduction in cost and human error due to increased autonomy, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Major competitors that are developing autonomous aircraft include:

Boeing (BA)

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Elbit Systems (TLV:ESLT)

Uber (UBER)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

EH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit, also decelerating

Increased gross margin

Lowered operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 9,392,000 14.0% 2018 $ 9,685,000 107.8% 2017 $ 4,661,029 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 5,320,000 29.8% 2018 $ 4,916,000 699.0% 2017 $ 615,294 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 56.64% 2018 50.76% 2017 13.20% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (6,783,000) -72.2% 2018 $ (10,830,000) -111.8% 2017 $ (18,517,206) -397.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (6,693,000) 2018 $ (11,722,000) 2017 $ (12,731,618) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (9,827,000) 2018 $ (6,324,000) 2017 $ (5,651,765)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $9 million in cash and $14.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($11.3 million).

IPO Details

EH intends to sell 3.2 million ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $13.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $43.2 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $7 million at the IPO price, which is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the company founder and CEO, who will hold all Class B shares, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $708 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.08%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for [i] research and development of products, services and technologies, [ii] selling and marketing, including development of global sales channel, [iii] expanding production capacity, [iv] developing urban air mobility solutions, such as passenger air mobility services and urban air logistics services and [v] general corporate purposes, including supplementing our working capital and pursuing potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Prime Number Capital, Needham & Company and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

EH is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund further commercialization of its passenger autonomous aerial vehicles.

The company’s financials show that its revenue and gross profit growth rate is decelerating and cash burn is increasing.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping, which indicates increased efficiency as revenue scales.

The market opportunity for autonomous aerial transportation is in its infancy. My belief is that the primary determinant for the sector’s growth will be regulatory.

EHang has done well to pioneer its technologies in various regulatory-friendly countries or regions.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

It is difficult to determine EHang’s near-term prospects as the firm and industry are still at such an early stage of development.

Furthermore, EHang faces major competition from large aerospace companies which have showcased their own working prototypes and likely have far greater resources and regulatory knowledge at their disposal.

Realistically, EH is an ‘underdog’ in the sense that it is pioneering early consideration of autonomous aerial passenger vehicles but may only be preparing the market for the majors to come in.

Given the firm’s nascent stage, difficulty of determining a reasonable price on its prospects, and decelerating growth profile, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 11, 2019.

