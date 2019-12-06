Bristol-Myers Squibb Prescribed For The Newborn Portfolio

To say it has been a busy few months is an understatement. Our daughter has just passed the 4-month mark and is keeping my husband and I on our toes. We also just planned and held her Christening and reception, which consumed any remaining free time I had. With the Christening behind us and things getting back into a regular routine, I figured it was a good time for a Seeking Alpha Article post to update the readers and followers on our newest addition to the portfolio.

In my last article, Q3 Results Are In, I had 5 stocks on my watchlist, which included Mastercard (MA), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CVS Health (CVS), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Disney (DIS). My husband and I spent some time researching the above and sharing our thoughts with each other on what we thought made the most sense for the portfolio. In addition to scanning the prior year annual reports, reading press releases and listening to the most recent quarterly earnings calls, we also monitored each stock's price movement throughout the time we researched the positions.

Based on our research and the price activity of our watchlist stocks, we determined that BMY represented the best investment for the Newborn Portfolio out of the 5 stocks we were researching.

Portfolio Goals

Rather than rehash the content in my last article, I am including the Newborn Portfolio goals below for reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holiday's etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

A dose of BMY for the Newborn Portfolio

As stated above, after researching the aforementioned stocks, we decided to start to build a position in Bristol-Meyers Squibb. We will provide additional color on that decision below, but at a high level we liked the dividend rate the stock offered, the future growth prospects considering the acquisition of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and the strong product pipeline the company has. Taking those facts into consideration, we started to build a position in BMY on November 19th with a purchase of 50 shares at $56.50. That was then followed with a subsequent purchase of 25 shares on November 20th at $55.50. With free trades, it's now easier and more cost effective to average into a full position, which is what we will continue to do if the stock drops below our cost basis. After the two purchases above, we now have a partial position on with an average price per share of $56.17 at a total cost basis of $4,212.50, with the plan to add another 25 shares before year-end. Currently we have an open buy order with a limit price of $55.00, so if the stock drops below $55.00 before year-end, we will top off our position to a full 100 shares with an average cost basis right around $56.00 per share. Consistent with dividend paying investments in the portfolio, the dividends paid will be reinvested in BMY stock.

Cash Balance

November was a big month on the cash front as this was the month of our daughter's Christening. While my husband and I paid for the event, all of the gifts and cash received were passed on to our daughter and deposited into her account. With extremely generous gifts from grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, family and friends, we were able to deposit a total of $24,150 into the Newborn account. With these gifts combined with our monthly deposits of $250, the current cash balance in the portfolio is $31,022.

Undervalued, with long-term hold potential

At current prices, close to its 52-week high, we believe that BMY is still trading at a discount and is undervalued. At approximately 16 times earnings, the stock looks to be undervalued when compared to its historical median P/E of 23.10. On the basis that TTM P/E reverts to the mean of 23.10, and using the estimated EPS of $5.85 for 2020 based on the newly closed Celgene acquisition, we come up with a fair value of $135.14 a share. Even reducing the P/E to 15 times 2020 EPS to account for integration issues and added leverage from the purchase of Celgene, we still arrive at a fair value of $87.75. While this is a quick and easy valuation of BMY stock, the simple point is that at current prices the stock is cheap, with room to run!

With our long-term horizon and the goals laid out above for the portfolio, we believe BMY is a winner, with a number of reasons to like the stock for the long run.

Established Brands in Key Markets

After the Celgene acquisition, BMY has three top brands which generate approximately 62% of its revenue. I will cover more on the Celgene acquisition in the section below. Eliquis is BMY's top drug by revenue production, generating approximately 18% in 2018. Eliquis, which was first approved in 2012, is an anticoagulant drug focused on blood clots and reducing the risk of stroke. Eliquis goes off patent in 2027, but we believe sales will remain strong over the next 5 years.

Opdivo is BMY's second highest revenue generator, accounting for 17% of revenues in 2018. BMY received approval for Opdivo in 2015 for several indications of cancerous tumors, including first line melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, as well as second line treatments for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and hepatocellular carcinoma. Opdivo is an infused biologic immuno-oncology treatment that triggers the immune system to attack cancerous tumors. While overall sales growth of Opdivo has slowed in the past few quarters due to competing immune-oncology drugs from competitors, BMY management has been working on a number of treatments to expand the use of Opdivo into more first line treatments. As shown in the slide below, Opdivo+Yervoy is one of the primary new treatment options that BMY management has been working on to increase the sales of Opdivo while introducing a new treatment option for first line NSCLC.

Source: ESMO 2019 Investor Presentation

In October 2019, BMY announced in a press release that phase III clinical trial data showed that Opdivo+Yervoy combo administered with chemotherapy produced statistically significant survival improvement versus just chemotherapy alone. If Opdivo+Yervoy is adopted as a first line treatment for NSCLC, sales growth will increase and remain strong for the foreseeable future.

The third drug in BMY's top three is Revlimid, which, as of Q3'19, generated annual sales of $10.6 billion or 26% of revenues. The catch here is that BMY acquired Revlimid as part of the Celgene acquisition which closed in November. Revlimid was first approved in 2005 to treat cancers of the blood and lymph nodes, specifically multiple myeloma. The other thing to keep in mind with Revlimid is that its patent runway is running out as Revlimid's patents will start expiring in 2022. As the patents start to expire, BMY will face generic competition from the other drug manufacturers. Although this may seem concerning, BMY acquired a number of other drugs in the Celgene acquisition which will strengthen the pipeline for the future and offset lost revenues from Revlimid when it goes off patent.

Strong Pipeline Supports Future Growth

One of the key drivers behind the addition of BMY to the Newborn Portfolio is the strong drug pipeline. The acquisition of Celgene, which closed in November 2019, significantly improved BMY's drug pipeline. As shown in the slide below, the acquisition resulted in BMY having 5 novel drug compounds in either early stages of marketing or late stages of research and development with approval expected in 2021 or sooner. These new drugs are primarily in the therapeutic areas of oncology and immunology.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

If BMY is successfully able to launch all 5 of the drugs above, BMY will see significant growth in the future and more than enough revenue to offset any losses from Revlimid in the next 3 to 5 years. Even the successful launch of 3 out of the 5 drugs above should provide substantial revenue growth in the years to come.

A Healthy Dose of Dividends

In line with our portfolio goals, another reason we decided to add BMY to the Newborn Portfolio is the healthy dividend it pays, as well as the growth potential of the dividend in the future. As you can see in the chart below, the company has consistently raised its dividend for the last 10 years. In fact, the company has been paying dividends since 1970, or just about 49 years now. In the last 3 years, the company has been working to strengthen their free cash flow from lows in 2015. Even with the acquisition of Celgene and the added debt and equity BMY issued to close the transaction, management reiterated their dividend policy and intent to execute a $5 billion share repurchase plan to buy back some of the shares that were issued as part of the acquisition.

Source: Author Created

Further, as shown in the slide below, BMY management expects the combined companies, Bristol-Myers and Celgene, to produce approximately $45 billion of free cash flow in the first three years post the combination of the two companies. With improved FCF, disciplined capital structure and a shareholder friendly management team, BMY should be able to comfortably raise its dividend well into the future.

Source: Creating a Global BioPharma Leader Investor Presentation

Risks Considered

As with any investment, BMY has its fair share of risks. The first risk, which is present with all drug manufacturers, is the potential for some of the drugs in the pipeline to get rejected or denied by the FDA. A rejection of two or three key drugs acquired as part of the Celgene transaction could have a negative effect on revenues, earnings and, potentially, the dividend as BMY's core drugs' patents expire. In addition to regulatory challenges from the FDA, BMY could also receive unfavorable clinical trial results for some of the drugs in the pipeline. The clinical trials are often expensive and poor results could mean additional tests and trials are needed before the drug can be reviewed and approved by the FDA or, in a worst-case scenario, scrapped for good.

The Celgene transaction also presents its own set of unique risks that investors should be aware of. The first risk, while minor given BMY's strong balance sheet, is that BMY increased its leverage to close the transaction when it issued an additional $19 billion in debt to finance the deal. The added interest cost on the newly issued debt could put a strain on the company if the acquisition turns out to be failure. Which brings me to my next risk: the successful integration of Celgene into BMY's processes, culture and business model. As shown in the slide below, BMY management believes they can find $2.5 billion of synergies, primarily from SG&A expense and R&D expense. Successfully integrating a business is a difficult task and to execute it with two large existing companies makes it even more difficult given the established culture, process, people, etc. that each company already has in place.

Source: Creating a Global BioPharma Leader Investor Presentation

Another key risk related to BMY's business is the pure competition it faces in the healthcare industry. Specifically, there are other large drug manufacturers who are working on drug combinations to fight the same or similar diseases or target markets as BMY. BMY also faces competition from the generic drug makers who will look to produce drugs at a lower price point than BMY as soon as BMY's patents begin to expire. These lower priced generic drugs will hurt both margins and sales for BMY. While these risks are true for most drug companies, I don't believe this is a significant risk for Bristol-Myers Squibb, primarily because they have been innovative to date, generating new drug combinations in their core markets to grow revenue and free cash flow year-over-year. Further, the acquisition of Celgene diversifies their existing portfolio and expands the future pipeline which should offset the competitive risk from other large drug companies, as well as the risk associated with generic drug manufacturers. If BMY management is able to successfully integrate Celgene into its business model and bring some of the planned products in Celgene's pipeline to market, BMY will continue to stay ahead of the curve and generate strong returns well into the future.

Purchase/Conclusion

At current prices, Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading at a discount and we believe the company is a buy and warrants a spot in our Newborn Portfolio. The company generates strong FCF supported by core brands and a newly diversified and expanded product pipeline with the acquisition of Celgene. The company also has a sustainable dividend that will likely increase in the future. Bristol-Myers Squibb diversifies the Newborn Portfolio, adding healthcare exposure, and aligns with the overall goals stated above. For those reasons, we decided to add BMY to our portfolio, which also includes MMM, WM and DEO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, DEO, MMM, WM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.