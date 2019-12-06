3 Key Points On A Big Friday

The November jobs report was clearly a blockbuster and serves multiple purposes when it comes to righting some of the "wrongs" that pushed stocks lower on Monday and Tuesday.

This week brought plenty of fireworks. Mercifully, it looks like markets will end on a high note.

"I don't watch the stock market, I watch jobs," Donald Trump said on Tuesday, while hanging out in London for a somber NATO summit.

"Jobs are what I watch," the President added, for emphasis. "And I watch making the proper deal."

If you, like Trump, "watch jobs," then you're probably pleased with what you saw on Friday, when November payrolls made a mockery of consensus, printing 266k on the headline.

Wednesday's "worst since May" ADP report is now ancient history. Revisions added 41k to the September and October headline numbers. The three-month average for nonfarm payrolls is now 205k.

(Heisenberg)

I wanted to take a few minutes to put this in context for my readers here, or for anyone who wants the condensed version of the evolving macro narrative, which has pivoted several times this week.

First, the jobs report should pretty much banish the US recession narrative from the conversation, at least for the next month or two. That's important because in addition to the bad ADP number on Wednesday, ISM manufacturing came in worse than expectations for November, and ISM services missed too. Coming into Friday, this wasn't the best week for US data.

The below-consensus manufacturing print was a bitter disappointment on Monday and not just because it showed the US factory slump extending into a fourth month. One issue was that it cast doubt on the IHS Markit gauge, which printed a seven-month high for November. The gap between the two is either alarming or comforting, depending on which survey you prefer.

(Heisenberg)

More than that, the ISM number on Monday threw cold water on upbeat Chinese PMIs (both the official manufacturing gauge and the Caixin beat estimates). Even Germany's manufacturing PMI inflected in November (the second monthly uptick, although still squarely in contraction). That left ISM looking like either an outlier or a coal mine canary. Have a look:

(Heisenberg)

There's only one thing in that visual that moved in the wrong direction for November.

Obviously, the blowout jobs report overshadows Monday's disappointing ISM number, especially considering manufacturing accounts for a much smaller percentage of GDP volatility than it did decades ago.

It's also notable that the US jobs number came hours after a truly disconcerting industrial production report out of Germany, where factory output slumped 5.3% YoY in October. That is the swiftest pace of deterioration since the crisis.

(Heisenberg)

Those kind of unwelcome numbers serve as a reminder that even if things are turning around according to the most timely indicators (e.g., PMIs), crucial cogs in the global economic machine (e.g., the German manufacturing sector) still aren't functioning properly.

It's thus welcome news when something like a blistering US jobs report comes along and reassures market participants that the labor market in the world's largest economy is still in fine fettle.

Second, the equity gains logged on Friday morning (and given the sheer scope of the rally, I'm assuming they will hold, even as I'm writing this with hours to go before the closing bell), will serve to totally wipe away the losses suffered over a three-session decline during which President Trump appeared poised to go back down the road towards escalating tensions on multiple fronts.

Between his Monday morning broadside against Brazil and Argentina and Tuesday's comments about possibly waiting until after the election to cement a Sino-US truce, markets recoiled and volatility moved higher. The above-mentioned ISM manufacturing miss didn't help, and neither did the President's threat to hit Germany with trade measures if Berlin doesn't fork over more money for the mutual defense. And all of that is to say nothing of the USTR's threat to slap tariffs on $2.4 billion worth of French goods in retaliation for the digital tax.

(Heisenberg)

Of course, none of this will matter all that much when it comes to equities if the planned December 15 tariff escalation isn't averted, but all posturing and brinksmanship aside, the market has never truly abandoned the idea that going ahead with those duties is a non-starter. Nobody thinks Trump will chance it.

And, indeed, that's one risk with the blowout jobs number and the attendant equity rally - it could embolden Trump. As Deutsche Bank wrote in their year-ahead US equities outlook, "the fact that equity markets have run up also reduces the likelihood of a deal, with past market peaks followed by major trade escalations."

(Deutsche Bank)

Still, I'll take a blockbuster NFP number and the chance that it raises the risk of tariff escalations at the margin any day over a jobs print that bolsters a recession narrative, even if a more subdued report would, in theory, make the White House more cautious on trade.

Third, spot SPX moving back up to ~3,150 matters in the context of the gamma discussion I have almost every day elsewhere and which I detailed most recently in these pages last week in "Give Thanks For The Gamma 'Pin'."

On Tuesday morning, as stocks careened lower, Nomura's Charlie McElligott warned that we were suddenly approaching the dreaded "flip" level which, on the bank's estimates, sat near 3,076. On the bright side, McElligott's CTA model showed spot would have to fall much further than that to trigger de-leveraging from trend followers, so at least that domino wasn't in imminent danger of tipping.

The next day, SocGen was out with a broadly similar take, pegging the likely transition level at 3,086.

(SocGen)

"The aggregate gamma from listed options on S&P 500 is close to turning negative (below 3086 as per our estimates), and a mover lower in spot could lead to an asymmetric move higher in volatility under our gamma analysis framework," the bank wrote in a November 5 note.

In a testament to everything I tried to emphasize in the above-linked "pin" post, SocGen also noted that November witnessed one of the largest average distances from the "flip zone" (if you will) in half a decade.

(SocGen)

Note the large negative bars in December of 2018, October of 2018 and August of 2015, all months that witnessed significant market tumult.

"Having said that, gamma continues to be very spot sensitive, so a move higher in spot could lead to higher gamma levels and therefore lower volatility," SocGen wrote, in the very first paragraph of the same note.

Fast forward to Friday and spot has moved sharply higher, likely reducing the risk associated with a transition to a regime where dealer hedging can amplify downside.

There's obviously much more we can discuss, but that trio of talking points captures the spirit of the macro discussion and touches on one of the most crucial market structure dynamics that's served to throw markets for a loop during previous bouts of selling.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll get the Fed decision and, presumably, the final word on whether the scheduled December 15 tariffs will go into effect.

Friday's jobs number may obviate the need for Jerome Powell to put a dovish wrapper on the assumed decision to hold rates steady.

One can't help but be reminded of the July meeting when, less than 24 hours after Powell failed to put a dovish enough spin on the Fed's first rate cut in a decade, President Trump announced new tariffs. It wasn't clear who he was punishing - President Xi, Chair Powell, or both.

