Natural Gas: Long Set Up Ahead But Timing Is Important

If we take a look at the more superior ECMWF-EPS, the 15-day outlook shows a rather bearish set-up still. Alaska is showing a trough pattern with the cold up north while the East coast is expected to be warmer than normal.

While the long set-up is coming, the timing of the trade is important. During winter gas trading, it's very easy to get in early only to get whipsawed.

The outrageously bullish forecast from GFS-ENS earlier this week turned out to be a false alarm, and for readers paying attention to GFS-ENS, please be aware of its bullish bias.

Welcome to the whipsaw edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The battle of the weather models saw ECMWF-EPS win out once again with GFS-ENS forced to revise TDDs lower.

While the long set-up is coming, the timing of the trade is important. During winter gas trading, it's very easy to get in early only to get whipsawed out of your position. So while the price and risk/reward looks appealing today, it could look even more appealing down the road.

At the moment, the outlook is not favorable for the bulls in the short term.

Source: WeatherModels.com

This is not what the bulls want and leaves open the possibility of lower prices ahead. Or if not lower prices, the lack of a push for prices to go higher.

Source: HFIRweather.com

And even if we look at the biased GFS-NES, you can see that the models are starting to show a warming trend as well.

But for bulls, there's solace in the outlook as ECMWF-EPS long-range showed a very bullish set-up going into January. In weather terms though, this is like being eons away, so take it with a grain of salt.

We are still looking for that illustrious long set-up. Given the positioning in the market, a short squeeze is very likely if bullish weather reappears. As a result, risk/reward is still favored to those choosing to go long, but the timing matters.

