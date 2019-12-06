Senior Housing Has Headwinds In The Short Term

Rising expenses show no sign of reversing in the near future.

Occupancy rates will not increase in the short term due to oversupply.

REITs in the senior housing sector will typically have two different types of investments, NNN and RIDEA.

RIDEA is an investment based on the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act. RIDEA is different than triple-net or NNN because of its risk exposure. NNN has the tenant pay for insurance, taxes, and other related property expenses. NNN will have modest rent escalators in its contracts that usually make up the growth in revenue. In other words, it is a lease and has limited upwards exposure.

RIDEA is more like a partnership. REITs will rely on the senior housing operator to manage the property and set rent. The REIT pays for more related expenses and pays a management fee to the senior housing operator. In return, the REIT can share in business growth rather than modest rent escalators.

NNN is like a bond, lower risk and lower potential upside. RIDEA is more like stock, with more risk and more upside.

For more information on the differences between RIDEA and NNN, here is a good article.

The Story of RIDEA

With RIDEA, management lives and dies by:

1. The amount of revenue the senior housing operator brings in mainly driven by occupancy rates.

2. The amount of expenses that the operator accumulates.

With RIDEA, REITs have more exposure to the overall business model.

Falling Occupancy Rates

Source: CBRE Q4 2018 Senior Housing Report

Falling occupancy rates are usually due to supply and demand pressures. This is strange in senior housing because isn't demand rising? Yes, baby boomers are still getting older, and demand for senior housing is rising.

Source: CBRE Q4 2018 Senior Housing Report

One of the issues with demand, though, is that it's lagging. In last ten years, average age of people moving in has increased from 78 to 83. If this trend continues, it could continue to delay the large demand increase much of the industry is expecting.

The main problem, though, is supply is rising faster in many areas of the US. Developers have been building senior housing facilities in anticipation of higher demand.

Source: CBRE Q4 2018 Senior Housing Report

The good news is that new construction peaked in 2015 and has declined since.

Keep in mind that these areas have the most construction, so look closely, if your REIT has exposure to these areas.

Source: CBRE Q4 2018 Senior Housing Report

CBRE notes that inventory growth is outpacing absorption.

Source: CBRE Q4 2018 Senior Housing Report

Construction is declining, and demand should rise in the future, but the current trends show the inventory glut is continuing. This over-supply could continue especially if baby boomers continue to stall on their move in date. Occupancy could look great in the long term, but not in the short term. Have senior housing REITs on your watch list especially if the price continues to decline.

Rising Expenses

Let's focus on a major senior housing operator as a benchmark.

Brookdale (NYSE:BKD), in their most recent 10-Q, attributes rising operating expenses to:

1. insurance costs

2. property remediation

3. increase in labor expense attributable to wage rate increases

4. employee benefit expense

5. advertising

Let's take a deeper dive into these expenses with the exception of property remediation, which is arguably a non-recurring expense.

Insurance Costs:

Willis Towers Watson's "2019 Insurance Marketplace Realities" report projected insurance costs to rise 5-30% in 2019. This is due to larger and larger claims being filed. In October, a 77-year-old woman was awarded $42.5 million for being given Ativan without her consent. Insurance companies are trying to work with senior housing operators to get more data. That way, they can properly underwrite the insurance. In the near future, it doesn't look like insurance costs are going to decrease.

Labor Costs:

The price of labor in the senior housing industry has been particularly bad due to low unemployment.

Source: Senior Housing News

Low unemployment is not expected to go anywhere in the near future. Hourly wage growth for 2019 is projected to be 4%.

Advertising:

The increase in advertising costs for senior housing is largely left out of the news. But it's not a ridiculous theory that the increase in advertising is also attributable to the higher supply of senior housing.

Conclusion

I don't dislike senior housing. I just think things are going to get worse before they get better. When demand inevitably starts to kick in, REITs with higher exposure to RIDEA will be the ones to benefit. That RIDEA part of the portfolio may not be great now, but when demand kicks in, the growth will outpace the growth in NNN. More risk means more potential upside. I'm watching the sector closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.