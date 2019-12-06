The Space Revolution Will Become The Biggest Industry In The History Of Our Planet

My expectation is that it might take a year or two or even three before a potential Space Bubble really heats up.

There are dozens of private startups looking to blast us into the Space Revolution, starting with the most obvious and biggest ones like Blue Origin and SpaceX.

I like to partly focus on trends that we can profit from over the next 10,000 days, not the next few years. The idea of making money by investing in a burgeoning Space Revolution is exciting, but let's be realistic about the time horizons. It will likely take a least a few more years before the idea of investing in space goes mainstream and it will take decades for the biggest returns on space investments to generate the potential outsized returns I discuss here in this article. With that and other caveats, let's jump in and talk about the Space Revolution and the Space Stock Bubble.

The tectonic plates of our society, economies and culture have shifted to a place where for the first time in the history of our planet, private companies will be in a Space Race. Think about that — for all the world’s riches, there are many more times the amount wealth to be had in outer space. Up until the last decade or so, only the richest governments in the world could possibly consider space travel. Fast forward to today and a private space company (SpaceX) (SPACE) has made NASA look silly and stuck in the mud. In another five years, people will be paying money to travel on space ships from private companies to space colonies on space stations, the moon and Mars — all funded from private companies.

I’d mentioned in the most recent quarterly investor update that I send to my hedge fund partners the following:

“There are trillions of dollars moving every day in this economic world and some of these trends are building to places that are about to become obvious trillion-dollar industries. The biggest opportunity of all that’s just now burgeoning into what might become perhaps the single largest industry in our economy over the next three to five decades — the Space Revolution.

The best publicly-traded play on the Space Revolution is Boeing (BA), which I’ve started building a position in already because I like the duopoly status of its airplane business anyway. But as you also know that we also have the ability to invest in some non-publicly-traded companies using Republic and other platforms.”

Cody back in real-time September 17, 2020.

Some of the leading companies in the Space Revolution will be coming public in the next few years and I’ll be on top of every single trend, revenue model and idea that will be creating the biggest industry in the history of our planet. Yes, I said it, the Space Revolution will be the biggest industry in the history of our planet.

The Space Revolution will create many trillions of dollars of new markets as we populate the skies with ever-more functional satellites (think speeds 100x that of 5G for $20 a month available anywhere, anytime for billions of customers), and then we’ll start creating privately-funded/owned colonies on privately-funded/owned space station societies and on the moon and on Mars. And we’ll be mining precious metals and (heretofore) rare (Earth) minerals on asteroids and harnessing the energy of comets and sending unmanned space drones to mine the outer reaches of the galaxy... I’m not exaggerating. But I'm talking about decades ahead, not the next few years for most of this stuff.

Remember back in 2009-2011 when I used to predict so endlessly with so much confidence that the Smartphone Revolution would create trillion-dollar industries and that we needed to invest heavily in it? And I’ve often noted that we’ll find amazing revolutionary companies coming public as each revolution gets into second and third gear. That’s exactly what’s about to happen with the Space Revolution. This isn’t about investing in a company here and there today. It’s about getting our ducks in a row as we prepare for the largest industry in the history of the planet to take off.

I’m as confident that the Space Revolution will create the easiest and most obvious next trillion-dollar opportunities as I’ve ever been about any Revolution Investment theme I’ve positioned us for. More confident, in fact. Beam me up, Scotty, because space is truly the final frontier of our planet’s economy.

I’ve also been pounding the pavement and the phones to open up opportunities to invest in some of the most exciting pure plays on the Space Revolution and I’ve found two that I’m putting money into, neither of which at this point are publicly-traded — SpaceX and Relativity Space. Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to invest in these private deals without doing all the same work using connections to get into these deals. But again, us preparing to make trillions of dollars in the Space Revolution isn’t about today. It’s about the next few years and especially the next few decades.

And anyway to be sure, there’s a lot more risk investing in the Space Revolution companies that are still mostly private and unprofitable than there was investing in many of, say, the Smartphone Revolution stocks back in 2011, most of which were profitable and getting more profitable with clear business models with high gross margins. That’s not the case with these capital-intensive space startups that have years of investing and development ahead of them. Regardless, there will be trillions of dollars made by investing in the Space Revolution over the next few decades, and the earlier we get started, the better, even if it's with just a tiny fraction of our capital for now.

So the Space Revolution — certainly the private Space Revolution — is in the top of the first inning, maybe like three pitches in. That’s why there are so few pure(ish) plays in the public stock markets for us to invest in right now. That said, I do think I’ve found at least a few space-related stocks that we should probably put into a basket to get in front of what I think will eventually become a full-blown Space Stock Bubble where valuations for all things space-related could go through the roof like in any old-fashioned stock market bubble. The idea is to invest before the mania hits of course.

But I get ahead of myself. Let’s walk through the Space Investing playbook.

In the next five years, hundreds of billions of dollars are likely to start pouring into space startups. Not just tens of billions, but because this industry is so capital intensive (especially upfront) and the potential payoffs so huge, I’m expecting to see hundreds of billions of dollars pour into this industry over the next five, maybe seven years.

Let’s put some of that in perspective, shall we? Venture capitalists in the US put almost $100 billion per year to work. Globally, it’s probably 2-3x that amount, so let’s say there’s at least a quarter trillion dollars per year put to work from venture capitalists. There’s also another $100 billion or so that will be raised by crowdfunding and smaller private investments out there. So that’s a lot of money.

But so far, space-related investments are a tiny fraction, maybe accounting for 1% at $3 billion-ish of the total in 2018.

Credit: Space Angels

The space industry itself already is almost a half a trillion dollar a year industry and it’s been growing slowly for years.

Just now here in 2019 and into the early 2020s, that revenue is likely to take off, as everything is coming together for exponential growth: The world is flush with cash looking for exciting new places to invest just as the cost of rockets and launches are collapsing but getting more advanced, giving rise to exponential growth in the demand for the ability to send satellites, people and other stuff into space. Governments around the world will likely increase investments in space as they try to leverage the halo effect that space travel always brings (read: Space is good propaganda for governments).

And we’ve all seen how new applications, new ideas, new concepts, new possibilities for humankind always arise when costs drop/technology advances exponentially. I have a lot of ideas about what we might do to make money in space, but I know that there will be so many incredible new ideas to make money in space as costs collapse and technologies advance that I feel silly even pondering it while we’re still in the third pitch of the first inning here.

One of the lessons I’ve learned over the years is to never doubt the ability to for the Revolutionary markets we find to truly grow into meaningful industries and eventually bubble. I was predicting a Cloud Revolution turning into a Cloud Bubble six or seven years ago. For all the patience I have exhibited over the years in holding so many our investments for the huge gains we’ve made over the long term, there are so many names and Revolutions that I lost patience for. The Robotics Revolution. The Bitcoin Revolution. The Social Media Revolution. Many of our biggest winners come from having been in front of those Revolutions early on and many of the names that I lost patience on eventually did become 5-10 baggers or more like the ones we held onto as those Revolutions turned into Bubbles that we are now living in.

So here are a few names that have at least some minor exposure to the Space Industry and might benefit from the Space Bubble that’s about to blow in coming years:

Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), and Northrop Grumman (NOC). The only one of these stocks that I like is Boeing and I already own it on account of its duopolistic airplane-making status.

There are satellite stocks like Maxar (MAXR), Iridium Communications (IRDM), and Intelsat (I), but I think the world is poised to pass them and the old satellite technologies they were built on right by.

A couple purer plays would include:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) which has been making rockets to send stuff to space since before and including the Apollo Missions. The company has been acquired, spun off, merged and so on for decades, but it’s probably poised to benefit from the coming Space Bubble. The company might have to acquire some startups to stay relevant, but with a $12 billion market cap and a history of M&A and spinoffs, I think it might do so.

And Virgin Galactic (SPCE) which has predicted space tourism flights will begin within a year and profitability by 2021 (I wouldn’t hold my breath about that, but “profitability” that early on is not important if the Space Revolution is about to start getting all Space Stock Bubbly in the next few years).

There’s even a tiny little space ETF with the brilliant symbol of (UFO) but it’s spread itself way to thinly in some of the existing names above including some that are definitely not poised to benefit from the Space Revolution.

So here’s what I’m doing. I’ve already invested a little bit of my hedge fund’s capital into what's by far the leading Space Revolution company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, in a private transaction. I’ve also put a smaller amount of capital into Relativity Space, which is in a much earlier stage of building their rockets (they’re using the world’s largest 3D printers to do so) and capital raising. But I also recently put a tiny bit of capital in two of the space-related names above, AJRD and SPCE. I like the fact that I can sell these two publicly-traded stocks at any time but I don’t like their respective space business models nearly as much as some of the private space companies out there.

My expectation is that it might take a year or two or even three years before the Space Bubble really heats up, but I also know that stock markets tend to bubble faster and higher than most anybody expects is possible when there’s a real burgeoning Revolution like this. The fact that there are so few space-related names just as the space industry is about to take off means that any growing interest in the Space Revolution from investors would of course move these smaller space-related names up in a hurry and in a big way. Don’t be greedy though, we’re way too early to feel like you’ve got to rush in and get a ton of Space Revolution Exposure. I’m simply going to try to put maybe 1%-2% of our capital into the best two space stocks we can find right now in a basket to hold onto for a couple years at least. If things go awry with either company, we can always get right back out of these names. More likely, I think we can hold these and buy some of the other space IPOs that will be coming out in the next 2-3 years.

There’s a lot of hard work to do, trends to follow, technologies to discover and ideas to fund for many years ahead and I'll be covering the Space Revolution in depth here on Seeking Alpha. Strap yourself in, it’s time to get ready to blast off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOME OF THE POSITIONS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The firm in which Mr. Willard is a partner and/or Mr. Willard has positions in some of the stocks mentioned on this site although positions can change at any time and without notice.