Varta: Premium Company With Upside Potential And Premium Valuation

Introduction

It's been a while, but finally, I am pleased to provide you another article about a maybe hidden European champion stock here on Seeking Alpha: Varta (OTC:VARGF). Like some of my other articles, the purpose is to give you a sufficient picture and insights on the current situation in as few words as possible.

(Image Source: Goethe web page)

In this article, I will provide you an overview of the company profile. After that, I will analyze the upside and downside potential of a possible investment in Inditex. According to my three-grade rating, Varta is a promising company. However, global headwinds may affect the future growth plans. I believe that the company will still have extreme growth potential in the future. Below I support this thesis in more detail.

The company

Varta produces and markets micro batteries and energy storage solutions for a broad range of applications and end markets via its operative subsidiaries Varta Microbattery GmbH and Varta Storage GmbH. The company itself can look back on a long history. Photos of the first Moon landing 50 years ago today were captured with a camera equipped with Varta batteries. The company operates in three segments. It is once active in healthcare end-market. Other business segments are entertainment end-market and Power & energy.

Varta originated from the original Varta AG. The original Varta AG was split into three divisions in 2002. In October 2017, the company finally went public on the regulated market. At an issue price of EUR 17.50, the Group was valued at EUR 668.5 million. Since then, the share price has developed enormously. This year alone, the share price has risen by 400 percent.

(Source: Impressive growth)

In May, the company announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire the Varta Consumer Batteries business from US Energizer Holdings. Varta Consumer Batteries has a large number of national companies with its main production site in Dischingen, Germany. Varta Consumer Batteries is one of the leading manufacturers of consumer portable batteries in Europe. The company has positioned itself as a market leader in numerous European countries. The product portfolio includes batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks) and lights. With the acquisition of Varta Consumer Batteries, the worldwide Varta brand rights are united under the roof of Varta.

So far, two segments belong to Varta:

Microbatteries (Helthcare end-market & entertainment end-market)

Power & Energy.

Healthcare end-market

Varta is the clear market leader in the healthcare end-market as it regards batteries. In this market, the company offers hearing aid batteries and lithium-ion (Li-Ion) Accu products. Varta's batteries for hearing aids are the world's leading partner of the hearing aid industry. Thanks to the latest technological developments in hearing aid batteries, Varta's healthcare segment is the only supplier with a complete range of primary and rechargeable cells.

Entertainment end-market

The Entertainment & Industrial segment offers battery solutions for a wide variety of applications, while the range of battery technologies is just as diverse as these.

Power & energy

Varta's Power & Energy segment is one of the leading manufacturers of energy storage solutions for private households and large-scale storage application in the Power & Energy segment. The segment has also established itself in the lithium-ion market with rechargeable, standardized and customer-specific battery packs.

Fundamental

In the first nine months of 2019, Varta increased sales by 22 percent year-on-year to around EUR 242.8 million. This has further accelerated growth. These are the highlights of the first nine months:

Disproportionately high increase of 66.5 percent to € 63.0m again recorded for Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin improves very sharply by 6.9 percentage points to 25.9 percent.

Varta had already raised its forecast in May and July and has now raised it the third time this year. The revenue guidance has now been raised from EUR 320 million - 330 million up to EUR 330 million - 340 million. This equates to revenue growth of approximately 21 percent to 25 percent. The Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been increased from the previously communicated range of EUR 72 million -76 million to EUR 84 million - 88 million, which would represent year-on-year growth of between 67 percent and 75 percent.

Nevertheless, an actual E/P ratio of more than 80 is on an Amazon (AMZN) level. Another argument for overvaluation is that the major shareholder Montana Tech has just sold 808,000 Varta shares. This corresponds to two percent of the share capital. However, this is only a small part of the total share. Montana Tech still holds 58 percent of Varta shares. The sale could also have taken place at the end of the year for tax reasons.

Growth Catalysts

Organic

In June, Varta executed a capital increase and raised 104 million euros from international investors. The money will be used to expand the production capacity to over 80 million batteries per year at the beginning of 2020. From 2021, the capacity is to be increased to well over 100 million cells per year. In return, the company issued 2.2 million new shares. The share price of existing shareholders was diluted as a result. For the company, however, this was very clever. If it had issued the shares during the IPO, the proceeds would have been more than half less.

M&A

The takeover of Varta Consumer Batteries, which the Group has not yet explicitly included in its outlook, is currently underway. With this segment, the well-known Varta batteries and rechargeable batteries for private customers as well as chargers and Powerbanks would again belong to the company. The closing of the transaction is currently expected on January 02, 2020.

Future markets

Varta will benefit from future markets. The company generates more than 50 percent of revenue and EBITDA in the highly-profitable Healthcare business. The market is expected to grow by 4 to 5 percent per year. Furthermore, the market growth in hearing aid batteries is underpinned by structural growth trends. For one thing, people are getting older and older. Hearing loss or deafness is a phenomenon that particularly affects the elderly. Furthermore, due to globalization and technical development, more and more people have access to medical care. At the same time, the prosperity of people worldwide is rising. It is therefore to be expected that Varta will also penetrate more and more markets outside Germany. Furthermore, there will be much more demand for such coin batteries in the nearer future. Varta addresses this demand. The company manages to reduce battery size. Therefore, a lot of applications contain Varta batteries, for example wireless earbuds, high-end blue tooth headsets and fitness tracker. Varta's market share for coin shaped batteries is expected to increase from 26 percent in 2018 to at least 50 percent in 2020.

Furthermore, Varta expects the market for hearables, to grow by more than 30 percent annually over the next 3 to 4 years. So far it was only a rumor that Apple (AAPL) cooperates with Varta. However, Research by an analyst has shown that Varta is a supplier to Apple and manufactures batteries for AirPods Pro.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Varta

Varta is a growth company with an excellent outlook.

Supplier of Apple.

Low dividend yield < 1 percent.

Enough room for high dividend increases.

