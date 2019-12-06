European And Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs - That Economy's Still Shrinking

There's not much left that monetary policy can do here, so don't expect any change from the ECB.

The eurozone economy as a whole hasn't been healthy for some time.

European manufacturing is definitely in the doldrums

We have the PMIs for various European manufacturing sectors and, barring Greece and France, they're all in contractionary territory. Of course, the one that matters is Germany, and that's been in at least technical recession for months now.

There's not a great deal that monetary policy can do about this, given that rates are already at rock bottom, and bond purchases by the ECB are limited by the supply of German Bunds. There's unlikely to be any relief from that source therefore. Coordinated fiscal action is also unlikely.

Thus, the advice has to be to simply steer clear of investments in this sector. Special situations will still be worthy of attention but European manufacturing as a whole is simply a market to avoid at present.

Germany

Manufacturing is more important to the German economy than just about any other rich world country other than perhaps Switzerland. It's fully 25% of that economy, about double what it is most other places. This is therefore not good news:

The headline IHS Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI - a single-figure snapshot of the performance of the manufacturing economy derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases - rose to 44.1 in November, up from 42.1 in October (and above the preliminary flash estimate of 43.8). The latest reading was the highest since June, but still comfortably inside contraction territory.

That things are getting worse at a slower rate is not notably hopeful.

(Germany manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Holland

The Dutch manufacturing sector is also in decline:

The NEVI Netherlands Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases. The PMI fell from 50.3 in October to 49.6 in November, to signal the first deterioration in the health of the Dutch manufacturing sector since June 2013.

And:

(Netherlands manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Italy

Not that we expect great expansion from the Italian economy at present, of course, given that it's horribly constrained by the euro, but yes, contraction here too:

The headline IHS Markit Italy Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) - a single-figure measure of developments in overall business conditions - registered 47.6 in November to signal the sharpest deterioration in business conditions since March. Moreover, November marked the fourteenth successive monthly deterioration in the health of the Italian manufacturing sector.

And:

(Italy manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Spain

Yep, you guessed it, Spanish manufacturing is in contraction:

The IHS Markit Spain Manufacturing PMI - a composite single figure indicator of manufacturing performance - improved from October's 46.8 to a level of 47.5 during the latest survey period. Despite a relative improvement since October, by posting below the 50.0 no-change mark that separates growth from contraction the index indicated a deterioration in operating conditions for a sixth month in succession.

Again, falling not as fast as it was isn't a huge vote of confidence in the sector:

(Spain manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

France

Among the eurozone economies covered here, France is the only standout:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) - a single figure measure of developments in overall business conditions - rose to 51.7 in November, up from 50.7 in October. The reading pointed to a moderate improvement in business conditions in the French manufacturing sector, the quickest since June.

That is expansion, although it's pretty modest all the same.

(France manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Well, OK, there's Greece

Greece is indeed in the eurozone despite the fact that it should never have been let in. It's also the one manufacturing sector with substantial expansion:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Greece Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) - a composite indicator designed to measure the performance of the manufacturing economy - posted 54.1 in November, up from 53.5 in October and indicated the fastest improvement in the health of the Greek manufacturing sector for three months. The rate of overall growth was solid and among the sharpest seen over the last decade.

The Greek trick is of course that they had a 25% collapse in the size of the entire economy less than a decade ago. Significant growth from that sort of fall should be just a given.

(Greek manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

The eurozone as a whole

Given the above results, we'll not be that surprised to see the results of the eurozone manufacturing sector as a whole:

November saw the continued contraction of the euro area manufacturing economy, albeit at the slowest rate for three months. The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI® improved to 46.9 in November, compared to October's 45.9 and above the earlier flash reading (46.6). Whilst a relative improvement, the PMI nonetheless remained well below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark and extended the current period of contraction to ten months.

(Eurozone manufacturing PMI as against production out-turn from IHS Markit)

Poland

Poland is outside the eurozone, and I'm adding it here just to show that as a peripheral economy, it's suffering from the same problem:

At 46.7 in November, the headline PMI ticked up from October's 45.6, but nevertheless recorded its second lowest reading since July 2009. The current sequence of deteriorating manufacturing conditions now extends to 13 months.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is also outside the eurozone, but manufacturing is horribly concentrated in the auto sector, especially as subcontractors or subsidiaries of the German companies. Contraction here simply isn't a surprise therefore:

The headline PMI dropped to 43.5 in November, down from 45.0 in October, signalling the steepest deterioration in operating conditions for four months and one of the worst performances since mid-2009. The latest contraction extended the current sequence of decline to 12 months

(Czech manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

My view

I'm against the very idea of the eurozone, but this isn't the place for such radically political statements. What we want to know is about investment opportunities. Or, at worst, places we shouldn't go and waste our money.

The European manufacturing sector, with the exception of France (and that special case of Greece) is clearly in recession. Given the general contraction in world trade going on, there's not much hope of an export surge changing this. The European Central Bank simply doesn't have the room to loosen monetary policy further. Interest rates are about as negative as they can be made before they become counterproductive - at some level of negative rates, people will move into cash instead, entirely not what is wanted. Further QE is restricted by the fact that there's near no German Bunds left to buy, given the budget surplus there.

The solution therefore is either just to wait the recession out for markets will, eventually, correct. Or a coordinated fiscal expansion, and anyone who knows German and European politics doesn't think that likely any time soon.

So, I don't think this situation is going to change anytime soon.

The investor view

It's entirely true that manufacturing isn't everything there is to an economy. Outside Germany, among the eurozone countries above, it's not more than 12% or 13% of any one economy. So, poor manufacturing performance is not a determinant of how the entire country is doing.

However, given that I don't think there's any near-term end to this manufacturing recession, I'd say that European manufacturing is simply a sector to not invest in. Look elsewhere, we're simply not going to gain attractive returns from the continental manufacturers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.