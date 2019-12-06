Jacobs: Puerto Rico May Provide Shelter In Stormy Financial Market

Jacobs said it's not just a story of Puerto Rico's aid from Washington increasing should Trump lose, but also a story of financial aid reverting to the meat and the banking industry consolidating within Puerto Rico.

A number of financial markets could be at risk if there's a Warren or Sanders presidency in 2020, Sy Jacobs, managing partner of Jacobs Asset Manager, told Real Vision. He said investors looking to play this political risk may find a winner in Puerto Rican banks.

Jacobs reasoned that a change in administration could bring a much more hospitable ear in Washington toward Puerto Rico, which has been in a recession the entire time the rest of the US economy has been prospering.

He said a Warren presidency could result in financial aid reverting to the meat and the banking industry consolidating within Puerto Rico, and that would make banks in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico an absolute winner in this scenario.

If you're managing money in preparation for a Warren presidency, Jacobs said Puerto Rican financials might just represent smooth waters and otherwise stormy market.

