AerCap Sticking With A Value-Creating Strategy

Ratings agency upgrades could drive modest reductions in AerCap's cost of debt, but given the leverage involved those "modest reductions" can be meaningful at the bottom line.

AerCap is focused on buying the planes its customers want, and will want in the future, and avoiding end-of-line current technology, while building its fleet of next-gen technology.

AerCap management continues to build value for shareholders through its adroit management of its large commercial aircraft fleet, and nothing in recent guidance suggests a major shift in strategy.

I can’t complain as much these days about the Street not really giving AerCap (AER) shares their due. True, I still think the shares are undervalued and I think the Street undervalues the company’s ability to create value through its leasing operations, and I’d note the implied private value of the company’s fleet is above the market valuation, but I’d also note that the shares are up more than 15% from my last article on the company.

I’m still bullish on AerCap and I still believe this is a good core holding for patient investors. Some readers will no doubt be frustrated by the company’s preference for buybacks over dividends, but I believe the long-term potential rewards are worth it. More competitive lease rates are definitely worth watching, but I believe there is still money to be made from these shares.

If It’s Not Broken, Don’t Break It

AerCap management has established a good track record with its aircraft leasing business, generating gains on sale at the high end of the historical industry average (relative to book value), recognizing minimal losses from frequent airline bankruptcies, and returning billions of dollars of capital to shareholders in recent years. Based on management’s comments at its mid-November capital markets day, I see no reason to expect any significant change in its operating strategy.

Residual fleet value is an underappreciated key to long-term value creation in leasing, and AerCap management pays careful attention to preserving and enhancing value. While customers typically want new technology, and AerCap is loath to buy into end-of-line current technology, new technology doesn’t automatically mean better returns – residual value is driven by which planes fleet managers actually want, and AerCap has a long track record of keeping its ear to the ground with respect to what its clients actually want (succeeding by listening to your customers and giving them what they want, how novel!).

AerCap management also understands the significant impact that its financing decisions can have on value creation from the business, and management is actively managing this part of the business as well.

The company got a small credit rating upgrade in early October from S&P (from BBB- to BBB), and this should drive a roughly 5bp to 10bp improvement in debt costs over time. The company also issued new debt around that time, a $750 million, 60-year “bond” that in many respects is more like equity than debt - the company can forego interest payments and the foregone interest is not cumulative or accruable. In fact, S&P and Moody’s are giving AerCap 50% equity credit for the issuance, while Fitch is giving 100% credit, and the company has sought for the notes to be treated as equity in Ireland, the U.S., and the Netherlands such that the bond interest is taxed as dividends.

AerCap is also targeting a slightly lower leverage level in the future (2.7x versus 2.8x), and I believe there is a decent chance over the next year or so that Moody’s could upgrade the company’s credit rating. Were that to happen, AerCap would see an even greater improvement in its debt costs, further supporting a high level of buyback activity from the company.

Few Worries Over The Near Term

AerCap’s fleet management decisions, selling planes with an average age in the mid-teens and acquiring new planes (with new technology), continues to lead to a lower overall fleet age, with AerCap exiting the third quarter with an average fleet age of 6.2 years, with the new-tech component having an average age of 2.2 years and the older, “current tech” component having an average age of 11.1 years.

This mix shift is going to lead to lower yields in the coming years, with management guiding to a lease yield slightly below 11% in 2020 (down about 40bp from 2019), and similar declines in net spreads. This is entirely as expected, though I would suggest investors keep an eye on declining lease rates around the industry; although demand for aircraft is still quite strong, a lot of capital has flowed into the industry in recent years.

While the delays in the Boeing (BA) MAX program have been widely reported, the issue is basically under control as far as AerCap is concerned. The delays have led to more capital returned in the short term than previously expected, but those planes will eventually come and management has indicated that demand/customer interest remains strong.

At this point, the two biggest worries I see for AerCap related to politics and capital allocation. As management mentioned at the capital markets day, freedom of trade and freedom of movement remain the most significant factors in long-term aircraft demand, and any moves from countries to restrict either would have a negative impact on long-term aircraft demand. As far as capital allocation goes, I believe there are some investors who worry that AerCap will “waste” capital on M&A, but I would argue that such a move would more likely than not create value based upon management’s track record – the real question I would have is whether there are many fleets out there really worth buying, though I suppose buying another lessor at a discount to book value could be worthwhile.

The Outlook

The prospect of more attractive debt costs is really the only meaningful change to my model insofar as the long-term outlook goes – the lower level of aircraft purchasing this year has altered my model for how the company allocates capital, but I believe that will reverse and essentially rebalance over the next couple of years. I continue to believe that AerCap can generate an adjusted ROE in the double-digits and continue to grow book value at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate.

I value AerCap primarily on the basis of long-term core earnings (which I expect to grow at a long-term low single-digit rate), which gives me a fair value in the high $60’s. I’d also note that a 1x multiple of book value would support a similar high-$60’s fair value; while the Street has often valued AerCap at a discount to book value, I see no compelling argument why this should be the case.

The Bottom Line

Given how well AerCap shares have done of late, and the propensity for the market to undervalue the company, I actually won’t be too surprised if the shares underperform for a bit. I don’t think long-term investors should be all that bothered if they do, though, and I believe there are still good arguments for buying and holding these shares today.

